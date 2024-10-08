Intense scene in Queens? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Since 2022, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have formed a one-two punch in the Phillies’ playoff rotation. But Rob Thomson decided to change things up after the Phillies secured the wild-card bye, and for good reason.

Cristopher Sánchez has a better record at home, but after Saturday’s Game 1 bullpen disaster, it may have not looked like the best decision. Luckily the Phillies’ bats came to life Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to tie the National League Division Series with the Mets.

Now, the Phillies head to New York with their playoff veteran taking the mound in what’s promised to be an intense scene in Queens. But that doesn’t faze Nola, who’s had his fair share of success at Citi Field.

Remember his shutout there in May? Or in 2021, when he became the second pitcher in baseball history to strike out 10 consecutive hitters? Thomson says the 31-year-old is ready for any type of environment.

Taijuan Walker isn’t on the playoff roster, but he’s still at the top step of the dugout. The pitcher likes to talk to hitters before they take their at-bats and offer words of encouragement, as he did with Nick Castellanos before his Game 2 heroics. When Thomson told Walker that he had been left off the postseason roster, he said Walker could go to Florida to keep his arm fresh, or he could stay for the NLDS. There wasn’t a doubt in his mind of what to do.

On Monday, multiple sources confirmed that Phillies prospect Andrew Painter is leaving for Arizona to pitch in the Arizona Fall League this year. The 21-year-old underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2023 and missed the entire 2024 minor league season.

Next: The Phillies face the Mets today in Game 3 of the NLDS (5:08 p.m., Fox29).

Going into the bye week, the Eagles had a number of concerns to address on both sides of the ball. We highlight four stats that characterize the areas of improvement that the Eagles must attack as they enter the second quarter of their schedule. One of those areas is Jalen Hurts’ tendency to throw turnover-worthy passes.

The bye week was also a time to have injured players recover. Two who are set to return to practice are safety Sydney Brown and wide receiver Ainias Smith.

Next: The Eagles will take on the Browns on Sunday at home. (1 p.m./Fox29)

The Sixers have a plethora of interchangeable wings. Coach Nick Nurse says the construction of this year’s roster is similar to that of his former team, the Toronto Raptors. Right now, the Sixers are projected to start three wing players in Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Kelly Oubre. And George, the nine-time All-Star, has been putting in the work.

The Flyers didn’t spend the weekend mulling over their roster before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline. Instead, they announced on Friday the 23 players who earned their official road-trip tracksuit. Here’s an in-depth look at the team ahead of the season opener in Vancouver.

Flyers GM Danny Brière touched on a series of topics at his annual press conference before the start of the season, including the team’s opening-night roster, which features 19-year-old Matvei Michkov and 18-year-old Jett Luchanko.

Next: The Flyers will open their season on the road Friday against the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m.).

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What’s your most memorable Phillies NLDS win? Among your responses:

Most memorable was the 2008 Phillies win over the Brewers. And we all know what came next. The 2008 Phillies will always hold a special place in my heart. — Kathy T.

Yesterday’s game was hard to top, but one for me that is so memorable is game 4 of the 1983 Phillies Dodgers Championship Series that was played in Philly, but that I watched at work from Los Angeles surrounded by Dodger fans. The Dodgers were huge favorites having beaten the Phillies 11 out of 12 games during the season. The press had been referring to the Phillies as the “Wheeze Kids” due to the veteran-loaded roster and playing off the 1950 Whiz Kids. Nobody thought the Phillies would win this, but thanks to Gary Matthews, Mike Schmidt, and Steve Carlton they did it. Red October moves to NY and hopefully young Liam will be there too. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Keith Pompey, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Katie Lewis, Isabella DiAmore, and Avery Hill.

Happy Red October, Philly. Thanks for reading and have a great Tuesday. Jim will be back in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella