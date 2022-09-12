Wide receiver A.J. Brown was as good as advertised Sunday as the Eagles opened the season with a 38-35 victory in Detroit. (Yes, the Eagles really gave up 35 points to the Lions, but that’s another matter ...)

The Eagles have $100 million invested in their star receiver, and he started paying off in his first game with the team, pulling in 10 catches for 155 yards, a career high. On a day when DeVonta Smith went without a reception, Brown’s performance was crucial. No touchdowns yet for the new Eagle, but that will come.

Brown’s yardage total set the team record for most receiving yards by an Eagles wideout in his debut, breaking Donté Stallworth’s 144-yard debut in 2006, according to Elias Sports.

“Everything was going for him,” Smith told The Inquirer. “That’s what we brought him here for, to do exactly what he did today. He’s a great leader, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The good news: Newcomer James Bradberry returned an interception 27 yards for an touchdown against the Lions. The bad news: The Eagles still gave up 181 rushing yards and 35 points to a Detroit team that was a doormat last season. A whole new round of doubts about Jonathan Gannon’s defense manifested themselves Sunday, Mike Sielski writes.

It wasn’t just A.J. Brown igniting the Eagles offense, of course. Jeff McLane writes that third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ability to make something out of nothing on the ground gave his team a big boost.

Miles Sanders rushed for 96 yards in the opener. He continues to have a chip on his shoulder as he plays in a contract year.

Next: The Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football on Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN).

With 22 games remaining, the Phillies got some welcome relief on Sunday with the return of Seranthony Domínguez . On the injured list since Aug. 18 with triceps tendinitis, Dominguez rejoins a bullpen that has struggled in his absence. Since the day he went on the injured list, the Phillies’ bullpen ERA rose from 4.05 to 4.93, which is the eighth worst in baseball. The Phillies blew five saves over that span, tied for fourth-highest total in baseball. He made his return to the mound on Sunday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

It took awhile thanks to a 3-hour, 36-minute rain delay, but the Phillies completed a series sweep of the Nationals with a 7-5 victory.

Aaron Nola says it will be especially enjoyable if the Phillies make the postseason for the first time in his career.

“Being up here on some 90-something-loss teams, and then to experience this, it’s pretty sweet for me,” he says. “You hope we can keep this going and make the push.”

Next: After an off day on Monday, the Phillies open a three-game series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

Old Eagles pals Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz were reunited Sunday in Landover, Md. Wentz threw four touchdown passes for the Commanders to beat the Jaguars and his former coach, 28-22. Marcus Hayes was there.

The first-place Union stand on the verge of MLS history: They have allowed only 22 goals in 31 games and are closing in on the league record with three matches remaining.

The goals-allowed record in a 34-game season, Sporting Kansas City’s 27 in 2012, is very much in sight — and the Union want it.

Next: The Union visit Atlanta United at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (UniMás).

Worth a look

Frosh princes: Freshmen Nick Singleton and Drew Allar paved the way in Penn State’s 46-10 rout of Ohio.

Kurt’s kid: Freshman quarterback E.J. Warner came off the bench to pass for two touchdowns in Temple’s 30-14 win against Lafayette.

Chester tragedy: Former Chester High basketball coach and Clippers star Larry Yarbray Sr. died Saturday in a bicycle accident in Delaware. He was 51.

