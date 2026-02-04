The test of time | Sports Daily Newsletter

About 50 years ago, paging through the Sunday Inquirer, you would find it stuffed with man’s-world staples — stories on the NFL, NHL, pro and college basketball.

But on Page 16 on Nov. 28, 1976, sandwiched between two men’s basketball previews, a headline read: “Move over guys, here comes another Top 20 poll.”

Conceived by Inquirer sports editor Jay Searcy and nurtured by Mel Greenberg, the poll gained popularity and became a building block in the growth of women’s basketball.

It took 28 years after the inception of the Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll for the women to get one. Most newspapers and TV stations ignored women’s basketball coverage.

But if there was a hotbed, it was the Philadelphia area, from Immaculata dominating the AIAW days of the ’70s to the Norristown-raised Geno Auriemma creating a dynasty at UConn.

In 1978, the AP began distributing Greenberg’s women’s basketball poll. In 1994, Greenberg ceded its compilation to the AP. The poll was a cornerstone of the game.

And it all started in The Inquirer’s newsroom.

Joel Embiid is content with spending his All-Star break on a family vacation, instead of at the game, after he was not selected as an Eastern Conference reserve. The Sixers center said he doesn’t need “any validation from anybody,” but he still could be named an injury replacement, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a calf strain. His teammates and coach, though, were a bit surprised that Embiid was not among those selected, considering his production in recent weeks.

The Sixers should approach this week with the intention of ensuring that a roster spot is available to convert Dominick Barlow to a standard contract. His career-high 26 points and 16 rebounds in Monday’s win against Clippers proved that the Sixers need to keep him around.

⏱️ Counting down: The days until baseball begins as the Phillies loaded their spring training truck on Tuesday.

🤔 Wondering: Will Roger Goodell and the NFL expand the regular season to 18 games? The commissioner says it’s “not a given.”

🏀 Learning: With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming, can the Sixers realistically replace Paul George? Here are six questions the team faces.

📖 Reading: A former Temple soccer player turned football kicker got the Seahawks on the board in their first NFL season. But he made his name playing the accordion.

Christian Elliss was cut from an NFL roster six times in the first two seasons of his career — five times by the Eagles. The last time was at the end of the 2023 season: “They didn’t see me as piece for them. But luckily Bill [Belichick] did.”

The linebacker went from tears after the Eagles cut him to joy with a Patriots team that has made him a key part of its defense, and it has landed him back in the Super Bowl.

Much of the talk in Flyers Land the past few weeks has been about Matvei Michkov, his lack of ice time, and whether coach Rick Tocchet is the right coach for his long-term development.

That speculation reached a climax on Sunday at the Flyers’ Carnival, after Tocchet doubled down on his previous revelation that Michkov showed up to training camp out of shape and is still fighting to catch up. On Tuesday, Flyers general manager Danny Brière met with the media to refute any potential rift between the Russian winger and his head coach. Here’s what he had to say.

Trevor Zegras prefers to play center. Entering Flyers training camp, the consensus from the player and the front office was that Zegras would get a chance back at his natural position. However, that hasn’t been the case — until recently. Tuesday marked the third straight game with Zegras playing down the middle.

If all goes well, the 24-year-old could help solve one of the organization’s biggest issues. Time will tell, and for now, Rick Tocchet is sticking with it.

On the ice, the Flyers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Jamie Drysdale scored the go-ahead goal in the third period.

Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow on Monday, but spring training waits for no groundhog.

The Phillies’ trucks have been loaded with gear, including thousands of baseballs and one hot dog launcher, and have begun their journey toward Clearwater, Fla. Camp is set to open on Feb. 11, officially starting the long buildup toward October.

Here’s everything to know about Phillies spring training.

Sports snapshot

Full circle: Jay Wright recruited Devin Askew out of high school. Six years and five programs later, his journey to Villanova seems fitting. Buying in: Temple football coach K.C. Keeler didn’t lose any of his starters to the transfer portal. He says “they saw the vision.” New era: Penn State’s 2026 football season will include a Friday night matchup and a trip to Lincoln Financial Field. Adding depth: The Union bolstered their defense on Tuesday with the signing of Colombian centerback Geiner Martínez.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the first 76er to be named NBA rookie of the year?

B) Allen Iverson — Melinda W. was first with the correct answer.

While some may be skeptical about of the Eagles’ hiring of Sean Mannion at offensive coordinator, his former coaches say he’s “a home run hire.” Take a look at who said it here.

What you’re saying about Philly’s best first-round pick

We asked: Who was the best first-round pick ever in Philadelphia sports? Among your responses:

With the fourth overall pick in 2013, Lane Johnson, University of Oklahoma. He has led the Eagles 3 Super Bowl appearances and 2 Championships. A cornerstone of the offensive line, the team does not excel when he is not in the game. — Bob C.

Best first round draft pick EVER for all Philly sports teams was of course Wilt Chamberlain by the then Philly Warriors in 1959. Best 76er 1st round pick Allen Iverson 1996, best Phillies Cole Hamels 2002, best Eagles Chuck Bednarik 1949, Bob Brown 1964, & Lane Johnson 2013. And best 2nd round Bobby Clarke 1969, and Mike Schmidt 1971. — Everett S.

Without a doubt Bobby Clarke. Kind of sad that it happened over 50 years ago and they’ve never done better. — Tom M.

Hard to beat Lane Johnson. Foundational, dominant, long-standing with over a decade of elite performance leading to two Super Bowl victories. — John C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Frank Fitzpatrick, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Matt Breen, Ryan Mack, Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Gabriela Carroll, Owen Hewitt, Jonathan Tannenwald, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jeff McLane, and Ariel Simpson.

