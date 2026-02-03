Union continue to bolster defense with signing of Colombian centerback Geiner Martinéz

It was a theme throughout last year with the Union that they were short on centerback depth, especially after Ian Glavinovich went down early in the season.

They did remarkably well with what they had, thanks to Olwethu Makhanya’s impressive development and Nathan Harriel shifting over from his usual outside back spot.

But that couldn’t be a long-term solution, especially with Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup games joining this year’s schedule.

With Japhet Sery Larsen set as Jakob Glesnes’ replacement, the Union made that needed depth move on Tuesday, signing 23-year-old Colombian Geiner Martínez from Uruguayan club Juventud.

That should give the club three starting-caliber centerbacks, with Harriel and 19-year-old Finn Sundstrom as more backups. The Union paid a transfer fee of just under $1 million for Martínez, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Inquirer.

The deal had been in the works for quite some time, with the first report emerging from South America nearly two months ago. Martínez’s contract is through the 2027-28 season, with team-held options for the two seasons after that. (Union fans should get used to seeing seasons labeled this way, as MLS heads toward its swap to a winter-centric schedule next year.)

Martínez, 23, will be added to the Union’s active roster after he receives his international transfer certificate and P1 Visa. The Colombian centerback will occupy an international roster slot for the Union.

“Geiner is a young, strong player who brings intensity and a physical presence to our backline,” Union manager Bradley Carnell said in the team’s release.

“The experience he’s gained through earning promotion in two consecutive seasons is valuable; he is a competitor and dedicated to defending within our identity. We look forward to getting him integrated quickly with the team.”

The writing was perhaps on the wall earlier this week, courtesy of a cryptic message on X, where he was photographed with former CA Juventud teammate Ramiro Peralta, who wrote “Vamos hermano” and tagged Martinéz in an Instagram story on Jan. 28.

On Tuesday, he offered congrats to Martinéz via another Instagram story.

Martínez is the club’s second defensive international signing this offseason. After sending Jakob Glesnes to LAFC in December, the Union signed centerback Japhet Sery Larsen from Norwegian club SK Brann for a fee of around $938,000. The Union also acquired 19-year-old American Finn Sundstrom in a trade with D.C. United to bolster its backline.

Martínez played a key role for CA Juventud as the club won promotion from the second division to the top Uruguayan league, Liga AUF Uruguaya, in 2024. He appeared in 14 matches for Juventud in 2025.

» READ MORE: Bradley Carnell opens up about what drives him and his tactics as Union manager

Martínez also spent time on loan at second division side Central Español FC in 2025, which finished second and received promotion to the top division.

At a press conference before the team left for its preseason camp in Spain, Jon Scheer, the Union’s director of academy and professional development, made it clear that the team was not done acquiring players in this winter’s transfer window.

Martínez is proof of that for the Union, who already set a club record by signing Ezekiel Alladoh this winter. The Ghanaian striker arrived from Sweden’s IF Brommapojkarna for a club record fee of $4.5 million in December.

The MLS transfer window will close on March 26, leaving the Union with time to make more deals, if they wish.

The Union will begin the 2026 season with a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Trinidadian champions Defence Force F.C. in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Feb. 18. The team opens its MLS regular season with a match at D.C. United on Feb. 21.