It’s not a new story, but it was buzzworthy listening nonetheless when Ben Simmons came on former teammate JJ Redick’s podcast and dished about the circumstances that led to his departure from the Sixers.

In front of a friendly face, Simmons hashed out the feelings of betrayal following the loss to the Hawks in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals and his subsequent mental health struggles, offering insight into the drawn-out saga that captured Sixers fans and the NBA for months.

He’s eloquent — more eloquent than many 26-year-old professional athletes discussing their feelings. And those feelings are valid. Nobody is debating that. It’s how he handled those feelings that is — and remains — the issue, David Murphy writes.

The aforementioned Simmons-Redick interview covered a wide range of topics, including his non-dunk in Game 7, playing the Hawks, his back injury, The Process, and more. Gina Mizell has the details.

The Eagles welcomed C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their secondary, and the fit seems to have worked in part because his mentor is former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. The two played together on the Saints, and while they’ve got outwardly different personalities, Jenkins influenced how Gardner-Johnson sees his path to success in the league.

The defense might not be under the microscope this week after a standout performance in Monday’s win against Minnesota, but it will be interesting to see it go up against Carson Wentz. A veteran in Brandon Graham has been helping with the scouting report on his former teammate, and the Eagles are looking to wreak havoc and force turnovers if they can.

That could be the difference against the Wentz and the Commanders, and our beat writers are predicting an Eagles win on the road.

John Tortorella channeled his inner Herb Brooks on Thursday, by pushing the Flyers’ players to the limit conditioning-wise on the first day of training camp.

It proved to be an eventful day all around at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, as GM Chuck Fletcher addressed the media, and we finally got a more concrete update on injured defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Andrew Painter sat in the Phillies’ dugout on Thursday and looked out at the field as the Atlanta Braves took batting practice. Can he imagine standing on the mound here next season? “I mean, 100%,” Painter said. “If they’re ready for that.” Who wouldn’t be ready for a 6-foot-7 right-hander with a 98 mph fastball, slider, curveball, and emerging changeup? Oh, and did we mention that he won’t turn 20 until April?

Phillies farm director Preston Mattingly talked with The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey about Painter’s offseason plan, the outlook for Griff McGarry, and two prospects you should know about.

Seranthony Domínguez has been inconsistent since returning from the injured list. What gives? He believes a mechanical flaw is to blame.

Somehow, even with all the injuries and that recent slump, the Phillies now have a winning streak going.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Atlanta at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (9-12, 3.38) will be opposed by Braves right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.04).

Alejandro Bedoya is having a banner year as captain of the Union, and so is the team itself. So the team signed the player to a one-year extension.

After making it clear that he believed Gregg Berhalter erred in not including Jordan Pefok on the latest USMNT roster, Jonathan Tannenwald had a chance to ask Berhalter directly about the decision-making on the striker list.

The Union play this weekend, but they won’t be any closer to the Supporters’ Shield by doing so, since their match is an exhibition friendly against Mexican club Pachuca.

Next: Union vs. Pachuca, 6 p.m., Subaru Park

