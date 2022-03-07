Last week, Sports Daily asked, during the first flush of Sixers success after acquiring James Harden, when the team would lose next. One reader nailed his prediction.

Saturday vs the Heat. 2nd game of a back to back @ Miami. Perhaps Tobias can find his stroke and prove me wrong. —Daniel W.

Then again, we did not know at the time that Harden would miss the game against the Heat to manage his recovery from a hamstring problem. So even after the 99-82 loss, the Sixers remain undefeated while Harden is a part of their starting five.

Thus, the Harden honeymoon is still on, but it’s also the crunch time leading up to the playoffs. If the Sixers are set on rising to the top of the Eastern Conference and gaining home-court advantage, there is simply no rest for the weary. Joel Embiid’s hand injury and Harden’s hamstring issues notwithstanding, the team has to find a way to keep winning.

Tonight, presumably with Harden back on the court, they’ll face a Chicago Bulls team that has lost four straight.

Early Birds

Two edge rushers who could be on the Eagles’ radar on draft day arrived relatively late to football. Michigan linebacker David Ojabo was born in Nigeria, emigrated to Scotland, and moved to America as a 15-year-old. Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was born and raised in Athens, Greece, and made the U16 national team in water polo as a 13-year-old goalie. Jeff McLane has the story.

Extra Innings

Kevin Long is a hands-on hitting coach. The kind of guy who relishes working closely in the batting cage with all of his pupils trying to find that slight tweak that might give them the edge. The Phillies are counting on that after hiring the respected hitting guru after last season. But the lockout has derailed his plans because he is not allowed to work with players on the 40-man roster. That’s why he lined up as many as he could in the 52 days between the day he was hired and the onset of the lockout on Dec. 2. Among those players was Alec Bohm. Here’s what Long had to say about the former Rookie of the Year runner-up, J.T. Realmuto and more.

Off the Dribble

Joel Embiid is the last man standing. The 76ers stalwart spoke to this briefly at the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline when Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but it has become clearer as the dust settled on the blockbuster move.

The seamless implementation of James Harden appeared on the surface as a testament to the All-Star’s willingness to ingratiate himself to new teammates and quickly learn an offense and put concept to action. While those things are true, Harden also joined a ready-made team that was prepared to install him. That is a testament to Embiid, Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski writes. Embiid has not only created a culture centered on togetherness, accountability, and hard work. He is the culture.

Next: The Sixers take on the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center tonight at 7 with a chance to recover from their Saturday road loss to the Miami Heat.

On the Fly

Finally some good news for the Flyers. Not only did they beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Saturday, but the team is starting to get healthy with Joel Farabee and Kevin Hayes two of the latest players to return from injury.

Giana Han looked at Saturday’s win and why it went against the pattern of the season and could be a good omen for the final 27 games.

Next: The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP). Former Flyer Nolan Patrick is out for the Golden Knights with an upper body injury.

Fleet Street

The Union got their first win of the season Saturday in Montreal. That’s the good news, along with the fact that the squad is undefeated.

The bad news is the team has yet to win at home, and new striker Julian Carranza is out for the next match, having been given two yellow cards in the Montreal game. Also, there’s the matter of which defender coach Jim Curtin should start.

Next: The Union host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (PHL17).

It’s a rather startling realization that if only a few players (six or more) with votes on the Athlete’s Council had voted differently, Carlos Cordeiro would be president of U.S. Soccer again.

Worth a Look

Wildcats strike again: Villanova downed Seton Hall, 64-55, in the Big East women’s basketball semifinals. Next up: A showdown with Connecticut for the championship (tonight at 8, FS1).

Inspiration: The women on Lincoln University’s women’s basketball team are playing for more than just themselves — they are playing for a fallen teammate.

Lively leaves legacy: At Westtown School, they won’t soon forget No. 1 and all that he did for his team.

On This Day

Remember Doug Moe? As coach of the 76ers in the 1992-93 season, he failed to win 20 games in 56 tries before he was fired on this day in 1993. Moe is remembered more fondly by Denver Nuggets fans for his tenure there, but after his stint with the Sixers, he was never a head coach in the NBA again.

What you’re saying about the baseball lockout

The “negotiations” have dragged on over the last few days after not taking place at all for way too long. I am a hardcore baseball fan. At different points in my life I have had ticket packages to the Orioles and Phillies. I have bought single game tickets many times. But no more. I will not be buying any tickets any time soon. I will not be buying any merchandise either. The greed and indifference to the fans has gotten too much for me to take. So I will not be there in person. And it will take some time for me to go back to watching them on TV as well. If 1 is no longer interested and 10 is I am all in when they return - count me as a 3. — Bud S.

Tickets are too high; cut the price by 50%. Then you can cut the players back to reality by 70% and profits in half. Baseball at one time was America’s sport; it was the sport of the people. No longer. Thy need to cut the number of clubs by 50%. Talent level is poor. — Frank K.

I have been a Phillies fan since the days of Robin Roberts and the Whiz Kids. Saw my first game in Shibe Park. Remember parking on the street with the kids running up to my Dad saying, “Watch your car, Mister.” Loved those games with my Dad and my Uncle Bob and have been a Phillies fan ever since. Still get to a game once a year if possible, but am a faithful TV fan. No matter what else is on TV, the Phillies game always takes precedence. I hope this stalemate doesn’t last too long — and that the Phillies acquire the players they need — outfielders, a decent bullpen, etc. — Carolyn H.

