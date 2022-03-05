Cindy Parlow Cone won re-election as U.S. Soccer Federation’s presidency on Saturday at the governing body’s annual general meeting in Atlanta, holding off a spirited and controversial challenge from her predecessor Carlos Cordeiro.

Needing a simple majority of the weighted vote to win, Cone earned a total of 785.12 votes to Cordeiro’s 698.26 — a majority of 52.9%. The vote was tallied among U.S. Soccer’s members, which include state-level youth and adult amateur associations, national team athletes, the professional leagues, and other groups.

It was the smallest margin of victory in the last five contested presidential elections, dating back to 1990.

It’s not known which entities voted for which candidates, because the election is by secret ballot. None of the entities from the Philadelphia area, including the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer and New Jersey Youth Soccer organizations, have yet publicly disclosed their preferences.

But it’s never been a secret that Cordeiro’s core support came from state-level youth and adult amateur associations across the country. U.S. Youth Soccer’s board of directors publicly endorsed Cordeiro on Friday night, which sparked a social media backlash among fans — but fans are represented by just one of the 1500 weighted votes on the board.

Cordeiro, Cone’s predecessor, resigned from the position in March 2020 after U.S. Soccer’s legal team wrote filings with sexist language in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s lawsuit pursuing equal pay.

Early last month, it emerged that during Cordeiro’s presidency, U.S. women’s team star Christen Press filed a complaint with the governing body alleging abusive behavior by her club coach at the time, the Chicago Red Stars’ Rory Dames. Cordeiro said he did not know of the complaint when it was filed, citing privacy reasons.

“What happened two years ago was inexcusable, and it was hurtful, especially for the incredible players of our women’s national team,” Cordeiro said in a speech on the meeting floor right before the vote. “I’ve learned, and I’ve committed to doing better — to being a better listener and a better partner.”

Cone, who served as vice president during Cordeiro’s tenure, became president after the resignation, then had to marshal U.S. Soccer through the pandemic and the aforementioned lawsuit. Last month, she struck a $24 million settlement with the players, contingent upon signing new collective bargaining agreements with the women’s and men’s national teams’ players’ unions.

“I won’t say we solved every problem leading the federation, but we’ve made significant progress,” Cone said in her pre-vote speech. “Now is the time to continue moving forward … to continue regaining the trust of our fans, our players, our members, and the public.”

After the vote concluded, Cone returned to the podium and took a deep breath.

“Wow,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for this amazing show of support. … I promise to be the leader for all of U.S. Soccer.”

