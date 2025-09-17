Cycling Classic returns 🚲 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Next year, Philadelphia will welcome the FIFA Men’s World Cup, baseball’s All-Star Game, the PGA Championship, and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Now, another event has been added to the list.

After a 10-year hiatus, the Cycling Classic will return next summer, on Aug. 30, 2026, bringing some of the world’s top riders back to the city.

The race launched in 1985 but has not been held since 2016 because of a lack of sponsorship. The new group — named Race Street Partners — landed a deal with AmeriGas to sponsor the race’s return. They believe the race will be viable.

Carlos Rogers, a hair salon owner, initiated the idea of reviving the summertime cycling race and made it his mission to bring it back from the dead. He made phone calls and fired off emails in between cutting hair at his Old City salon. At times he wanted to give up, but then one of Rogers’ clients told him to call Eric Robbins, a well-connected business owner.

Robbins was quick to answer and connect with former Mayor Michael Nutter, a longtime friend, and told him he too had to help. Nutter was in. The three formed a partnership, and Rogers’ passion project paid off. Soon the hills of Manayunk will be climbed once again.

— Isabella DiAmore

The Phillies defended their National League East crown and are poised for a World Series run, and it took them only 151 games to get there, the second-fastest time of their 13 division-winning marathons. However, this year’s messaging is different, as is the team that had to overcome much adversity to get there. After three straight years of coming up short, the Phillies are ready to do “Whatever the hell it takes” to get a World Series triumph.

Edmundo Sosa became the latest Phillies player to join the injured list with groin tightness, though the Phillies expect him to return by Sept. 23. Manager Rob Thomson also named Cristopher Sánchez as the team’s Game 1 playoff starter.

For the second straight night, the Phillies’ offense rallied to beat the Dodgers, 9-6. Backup catcher Rafael Marchán hit the go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning.

Through two games, the Eagles’ passing game doesn’t look great. However, by this time last year, Jalen Hurts had thrown three interceptions. One Super Bowl ring later, it’s safe to say that an offense in the first two weeks of the season won’t look the same by the end of the season. These days, Kevin Patullo, the first-time offensive coordinator, is navigating the need to create explosive plays in the air and the importance of protecting the football.

John Sullivan was Phil and Nancy D’Egidio was Phillis. The two had worked for the Phillies long before they became pseudo siblings, but their roles as former mascots blossomed a friendship that has lasted more than 50 years. Their lives have been intertwined even after Phil and Phillis were retired in 1979. Their lives have changed a lot since they first stood side by side in colonial garb, but they’ve helped each other navigate it all. And they’ll continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

With Flyers training camp beginning on Thursday, general manager Danny Brière sat down with the media during his annual preseason press conference, and he shared some insight on this new era of orange. Training camp will look different compared to previous years — and not just because there’s a new sheriff in town in Rick Tocchet. For the first time in a while, roster spots are up for grabs. The goal, Brière said, is “not just about making the playoffs.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Flyers training camp roster and schedule.

Brière also said Tuesday that the door is officially closed on Carter Hart’s return to Philly. His representatives told the Flyers that the goalie wants to move on elsewhere.

Sports snapshot

Another shot: Former Owls star Shey Peddy was on the brink of retirement. Now, she’s in the WNBA playoffs. What’s the slate?: Check out Temple women’s and men’s nonconference basketball schedules. Biggest takeaway: Playing Penn State at Beaver Stadium gave Villanova some ideas on how to elevate the fan experience.

The Eagles are changing the narrative. They are cutting against a few powerful and long-established beliefs and trends when it comes to the NFL and society’s obsession and consumption of it. Passing yards and points are considered more interesting than handoffs and Tush Pushes. That doesn’t matter to the Eagles. Their focus is on winning their way.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the last Eagle to lead the NFL in sacks?

B) Clyde Simmons with 19 sacks in 1992. Joey M. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Phillies

We asked: Which National League team will be the biggest roadblock for the Phillies in their bid to reach the World Series? Among your responses:

Only 1 team that’s in our heads and we can’t get them out. The Met’s. Hopefully they don’t make the Wild Card giving us a clear path to a World Series victory. — Ronald R.

I think the biggest roadblock for the Phillies would be the Brewers. The Phillies seem to perform better against the Dodgers than the Milwaukee guys. And of course if the Mets make the playoffs they could be a considerable problem. We just swept them at home 4-0, but they own the Phils at Citi Field in Queens. — Everett S.

After beating the Dodgers in the past and preventing them from reaching their goals — it is the Dodgers who want revenge on the Phils. They had the most wins and best team and still lost to us. It will be tough winning again. We have a better chance against the Brewers! Not a lot of issues there. — Vince O.

The real block could be the Mets at their place or the Brewers. The Phillies need to set up the pitching rotation and plan for the short series. Also, the outfielder platoon is working! It’s this year because the real threat in ’26 is free agency. Now is the time for those four top hitters need to be ready; no slump, please. — Richard F.

The Brewers will be tough in the playoffs. Good pitching and hitting. — Tom G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Mike Sielski, Olivia Reiner, Matt Breen, Jackie Spiegel, Ryan Mack, and Katie Lewis.

As always, thanks for reading, and have a great Wednesday! Catch Kerith in your inbox with Thursday's newsletter.