‘One of the guys’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

At Clinton Cemetery in western Pennsylvania, the tombstone that belongs to Dick Allen is simple. There is no mention of Allen’s accolades from his 15-year major league career, only the date he was born.

But on a cold December day, Don Mancini, who met Allen in 2014, took out a baseball with three letters scribbled on the front — “H. O. F.” — and four numbers on the side — “2-0-2-5.” He put it in a plastic case, and placed it in front of his friend’s name.

Allen was born in Chewton, Pa., a small community about three miles from the cemetery, but spent much of his childhood in Wampum, a borough across the Beaver River. In Wampum, there isn’t a “Dick Allen Way” or a “Dick Allen Park.” There are no statues or murals dedicated to the Phillies slugger, who will enter the Hall of Fame in July. Allen preferred anonymity.

He had never played baseball for fame. He did it to give his mother the house she’d always dreamed of, and his children a better life. But he couldn’t provide for his family without becoming something he’d never wanted to be: a star. And in 1960s America, at the height of the Civil Rights movement, his stardom came with a price. But not in his hometown.

With $36 million left on his contract, Taijuan Walker was untradable this winter following a season that was historically bad. That isn’t hyperbole. He posted a 7.10 ERA, the highest mark in 94 years by a Phillies pitcher who worked at least 80 innings in a season. He doesn’t have an obvious spot on the Phillies’ pitching staff. So what do they do with him? Here are the three likeliest outcomes.

Justin Crawford returned to a familiar ballpark on Tuesday and even played the same position as his dad.

Cristopher Sanchez’s work on increasing his velocity was on display in his sharp spring debut.

Nick Sirianni has prioritized the Eagles’ future over his own. The 43-year-old coach capped the fourth year of his five-year contract in Philadelphia with a Lombardi Trophy, earning 14 regular-season victories along the way. But on Tuesday, he said at the NFL scouting combine that he isn’t worried about a new deal, saying, “Those things will take care of themselves.”

According to NFL sources, the Eagles have made re-signing Zack Baun a priority ahead of free agency. While that may not come as a surprise considering Baun’s success this season, the team has long undervalued the position.

Also, Howie Roseman said that he’s healing nicely after being gashed in the forehead with a beer can, “a projectile lodged into my face.”

Flyers goalie Sam Ersson, forward Travis Konecny, and defenseman Travis Sanheim left the 4 Nations Face-Off on a high note. Sanheim and Konecny earned medals as Canada won the tournament, 3-2, in overtime against the United States. Ersson hopes to build on what occurred in Montreal and, more notably, Boston. He went into the tournament as the No. 3 guy on the depth chart and ended up being the tournament’s story for Sweden.

The Flyers’ hot streak continued on Tuesday night against the Penguins, as the line got rolling to seal a 6-1 victory. Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, and Tyson Foerster accounted for four goals and six assists.

Nick Nurse showed clear disappointment after the Sixers’ 142-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. And it was the first time the coach was critical of the team’s effort, saying the “vibe was pretty poor from the start.” What may have caused this? Nurse suggested the season-long injury woes but also mentioned that he told his team “there’s a lot of games left and we’ve got to be professional.”

Tyrese Maxey was tasked, once again, with trying to explain his team’s debacle. The 24-year-old star guard hates losing. But he vows to “keep being myself and keep smiling” in a nightmare season.

Clutch shot: Alex Rodriguez — yes, A-Rod — hit a $10,000 halfcourt shot for a Bucknell student from Ambler. What a weekend: A Catholic League title and Union debut. No other family had a better weekend than the Westfields from Northeast Philly.

Who was selected for the NBA All-Star Game the most times as a Sixer?

B) Julius Erving was selected for 11 All-Star Games with the Sixers. Joseph M. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Joel Embiid

We asked: What should the Sixers do with Joel Embiid? Among your responses:

Trade him. — Richard V.

Dump him to whomever will take him. Ruinous for the franchise. — Peter S.

Pull the plug. Send him to an orthopedist who will fix him, however long it takes. The Process failed. We almost won with Jimmy Butler, but he hated Ben Simmons and left. James Harden for Simmons didn’t get us closer, and Paul George is a shadow of what he once was. Sixers ownership better stop thinking about arenas and fix this mess. — Joel G.

In my humble opinion, and I have followed the team since the days of Wilt (I’m 73), we’ve been plagued with a bad front office for years (Moses for Jeff Ruland comes to mind). Morey has a team of old vets that can’t move fast enough to keep up with today’s speed game. No defense. Time to tank and hope for a good draft pick. Embid needs to sit for as long as it takes to get healthy, and dare I say it, it may be time to move on. We seemed to be playing better with the 2nd stringers running around than with the Big 3. But, what do I know? — Charlie F.

I have lost so much respect for him since the Olympics. The smart thing to do was to rest and rehabilitate his repaired knee. Instead he played half heartedly and did more damage to the extent he couldn’t get into shape for the regular season. Sit him down for the rest of the season and start putting out feelers around the league for him.He has been damaged goods since college. This is Maxey’s team, build around him! — Dominic R.

Cut him and Paul George. Neither can play. Bring up some guys from the G league who want to play and fire Morey the moron. — Bill M.

The Sixers should remove Joel from the lineup and sit him down for the remainder of the year. I have serious doubts about his physical ability to continue as a full time NBA player, but if he is going to continue with the team they need to get him off the court now and start working on physical rehabilitation. Personally I would like to see the Sixers rebuild with a whole new team without Emblid or George. And hopefully talk Harris into selling the team to a serious basketball owner. — Everett S.

Trade him now. I’m 62 and could probably play more games than him. — John F.

The 76ers are the embarrassment of the city of Philadelphia and to the NBA. — Jill L.

