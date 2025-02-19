Find your footing 🏀 | Sports Daily Newsletter

DJ Wagner was once the nation’s top-rated high school recruit.

The former Camden High superstar would draw standing-room-only crowds peppered with NBA legends at large AAU tournaments. He looked poised to become the next one-and-done guard from John Calipari’s Kentucky program, which in the past decade has produced NBA standouts such as MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, perennial All-Star Devin Booker, and reigning Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey.

Instead, Wagner is playing his second college season on a new campus, for an Arkansas team fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament entering Wednesday’s matchup at No. 1 Auburn.

In 2025 mock drafts, Wagner’s name is unlikely to appear, even when projections stretch out to the full two rounds. But this doesn’t bother Wagner. He’s comfortable in his new environment. It’s taught him to “be grateful to play the game.”

“It was never [the set plan] to go one year or nothing like that. Playing college, that’s something I’ve always dreamed of. … If I’ve got to stay there for four years, then I’ll stay there for four years.

On Tuesday morning, one of baseball’s best prospects walked out the front door of his parents house, climbed into his car, and made the half-hour drive down U.S. Route 19 for his second day of work with the NL East champs.

“Sleeping in my own bed is pretty nice,” Aidan Miller said on Tuesday morning as he stood outside of the clubhouse at BayCare Ballpark.

Not long ago, he was sleeping there on school nights. By the end of the season, he may need a place to crash in Philly. A long shot? Sure. But neither Miller nor Phillies president Dave Dombrowski is ruling it out. Nor should they.

Amid the worst season of Mick Abel’s career, the former first-rounder worked to “understand better who I am as a person and a pitcher.” That has led to a new perspective on dealing with expectations.

Robot umpires are here, and the Phillies, in the spring opener on Saturday, will get their first look at one.

James Bradberry has been on injured reserve since the start of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon and soleus muscle. Even though he never played a snap in 2024, the 31-year-old defensive back said that he feels like a Super Bowl champion. It was a different year, but Bradberry, in his ninth NFL season, was a veteran presence for a young secondary group.

Lonnie Walker IV, a Reading native who played AAU basketball for Delaware County-based Team Final, agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal to play for the Sixers, with the second year of Walker’s deal having a team option. The shooting guard will return to the NBA after buying out of his contract with Lithuania’s Basketball Club Žalgiris before Tuesday’s deadline.

With 28 games remaining in their regular season, the Sixers are hoping for team continuity coming out of the All-Star break. Tuesday’s practice featured full participation from their stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but it wasn’t all good news on the injury front.

Flyers’ Same Ersson was added to Sweden’s roster after countryman Jacob Markstrom suffered an injury. Skating alongside the game’s best, Ersson was soaking things up the whole week, despite thinking he would not suit up for a game. Then Monday night happened. With Linus Ullmark and Filip Gustavsson both under the weather, Ersson filled in between the pipes. The result? One of the best goaltending performances of the week as Sweden defeated the United States, 2-1.

And Travis Konecny is facing an anxious wait to see if his name will appear on the lineup board ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off title game against the United States on Thursday. His reputation as an agitator may be the deciding factor in his case, especially on a Canada team where every player is one of their NHL team’s top scorers.

‘Revenge game’: Archbishop Carroll is heading back to the Palestra final for the second straight year after knocking off defending PCL champ Archbishop Wood. Leaving a legacy: Shayla Smith, the city’s all-time scoring leader in girls’ basketball, has carved her name next to other Philly hoops greats. New striker: After over a year of wanting Bruno Damiani, the Union’s record setting transfer has arrived.

Who is the Phillies’ all-time home run leader?

B) Mike Schmidt, with 548 homers. Joey M. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Phillies’ wins

We asked: Could the Phillies win 100 games this year — why or why not? Among your responses:

I believe that the upcoming season is dependent upon how well Turner and Scott do. I would like to see Scott as the laid off batter and Turner batting number two they could alternate, depending on who the pitcher is. That could leave Castellano, Harper, Schwarber. — Rich F.

142 seasons going back to 1883 and the Phillies have only won 100 or more games 3 times including 1977, 78, and 2011 when they had their best season ever winning 102 games. Last year they had a really good year winning 95 games, but then ran out of gas and luck against the Mets. Of course they can do it, but it all depends on pitching. If Sanchez and Suarez can come back stronger, and if Painter can come through as the 5th starter, and the relief guys and closer can do better than last year. The start of every season is filled with ifs, but basically I think they can do it, and need to do it. — Everett S.

The path to 100 wins is not an easy one as it begins with a healthy rotation. This staff has the potential to be the best in baseball with Zack Wheeler leading the way. The lineup has power, speed ( if Turner decides to run more ) youth and plenty of experience. I believe to reach 100 victories career years are needed from at least 2 of their everyday lineup, Harper and Stott are my picks . The NL is packed with multiple strong teams much deeper than the AL. The Phillies division is very strong , 95 wins would be a tremendous year. — Jerry D.

They certainly have the talent to win 100 games. Will they do it remains a question in my mind. With the awful way last season ended, it’s hard to get optimistic. All the players are another year older as well. Thomson needs to shake up that lineup to see what happens but if history repeats itself, he probably won’t. — Kathy T.

The figure is realistic .the components of the 25 team are set up for success. Barring any unforeseen injuries which is always a possibility.good defense with above war numbers also a high percentage of batting average in risp situations especially in later innings.starting pitchers going at least 6 innings per starts.great mid relief if needed.finally a set up and closer to finish the games. — Andy P.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Jackie Spiegel, Isabella DiAmore, Aaron Carter, Scott Lauber, Gustav Elvin, David Murphy, Gabriela Carroll, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

