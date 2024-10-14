🦅 Reasons for hope? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Eagles victories are not usually works of art these days. Their 20-16 win over the Browns falls right into that unsightly category.

But a win is a win and your Philadelphia Eagles are 3-2 with three winnable games on the docket. Marcus Hayes certainly will take it. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are back in action, as is the Eagles defense, although that Cleveland offense is pathetic.

Use the victory as painkiller for the Phillies’ four-game loss in the NLDS last week to, of all teams, the clearly inferior Mets. Use it as a distraction from the news about Joel Embiid, who will miss the Sixers preseason. Hayes finds several reasons for the Eagles to have hope in this season of dismay.

Another bright spot for Eagles fans: The Cowboys are now 3-3 after they got obliterated at home by the Lions.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen was allowed to resume playing minutes after his head slammed against the ground in a game against the Texans on Oct. 6. The NFL and the players’ union said the team correctly followed concussion protocol, but some experts are not so sure.

“In the big picture, this has never been about solving concussions,” said Chris Nowinski, the cofounder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. “It’s been about being more ethical about concussions. That’s why the Allen situation is very concerning. There are some questionable choices being made in the medical care for a vulnerable person who may have been unconscious.”

David Gambacorta examines the Bills’ controversial call.

Even after a bye week, the Eagles offense came out sputtering, once again failing to produce any points in the first quarter. The Browns did a good job all game of shutting down Saquon Barkley, but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith delivered timely touchdowns.

“We’re definitely leaving points out there,” said Smith, who had four catches for 64 yards, including a 45-yard TD. “You can complain about winning, but if you play the way we played and win, you can kind of feel good about yourself.”

Tackle Lane Johnson cut to the chase, though. “We’re a constipated offense,” he said. “That’s what it [bleeping] feels like.”

Good thing the defense delivered against the anemic Browns. Brandon Graham marked his 200th game with the Eagles and was still right in the middle of the action.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox29).

Matvei Michkov picked up his first NHL point Saturday during the Flyers’ 6-3 loss to the Flames in Calgary. The highly touted rookie set up Travis Konecny for a power-play goal in the third period. The Flyers are off to a 1-1 start after an opening shootout victory over the Canucks in Vancouver.

The Flyers have shown some fight, too. Tyson Foerster notched his first career fight, dropping the gloves against Martin Pospisil in defense of Jamie Drysdale.

Next: The Flyers play the Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday (10 p.m., ESPN).

Will Andrew Painter be a part of the Phillies’ rotation in 2025? That is yet to be determined, but the top pitching prospect took a significant step in the right direction on Saturday in his return from 2023 Tommy John elbow surgery. Painter pitched two innings in the Arizona Fall League, his first game action since a spring training start in March 2023. He hit 100 mph three times, and, while he wasn’t happy with the results, he achieved the most important goal with his first outing.

Haunted by injuries that seem to ruin every season for him, Joel Embiid has vowed to take a slow, cautious approach to preparing for this 76ers season. The team announced that the 2023 MVP will miss the Sixers’ remaining preseason games as he continues his cautious ramp-up.

Nick Nurse decided to rest several veterans Saturday on a rare preseason back-to-back, leaving a bunch of young players to fend for themselves against the NBA champions in Boston. As expected, it was not pretty. The Celtics played their regulars and rolled, 139-89. It was a learning experience, but Nurse acknowledged that the young players need to “get in the fight a little bit sooner.”

Next: The Sixers visit the Atlanta Hawks for a preseason game tonight (7:30, NBA TV).

Worth a look

WNBA Finals: Breanna Stewart comes up big as the Liberty tie the series with the Lynx. College football poll: Unbeaten Penn State climbs one spot to the No. 3 ranking. Overtime thriller: The Nittany Lions pull out an overtime win at Southern Cal. Milestone win: Penn football coach Ray Priore picks up his 50th victory.

On this date

Oct. 14, 1983: Jim Palmer took the pitching win over Steve Carlton as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Phillies, 3-2, in Game 3 of the World Series at Veterans Stadium. Gary Matthews and Joe Morgan homered in the losing effort.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

Also check out a fun new game we call Bird Box to test your knowledge of Eagles players past and present.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Mike Sielski, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, David Gambacorta, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Avery Hill, Conor Smith, and Jack Vita.

