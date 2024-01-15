Too stoic? | Sports Daily Newsletter

When the Eagles are winning, Jalen Hurts’ stoic personality is viewed by many as steady leadership. And when they’re losing — which they’ve done in five of their last six games — it can be seen as the opposite, Jeff McLane writes. Hurts’ renowned stoicism often leaves his actions (or the lack thereof) open to interpretation.

There is a belief from some key members of the organization that if Hurts could open himself up a little more, improve his body language, and take more ownership even when he’s not at fault, it could help the team in times of distress, Eagles sources told McLane.

It’s a question of leadership. Tonight, Hurts will be dealing with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand as the Eagles face Tampa Bay in a wild-card playoff. If the Eagles cannot find a way to end their slump, the rumblings about the QB’s demeanor could grow louder.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Who is your all-time favorite fiery Philly athlete or coach? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Eagles will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Monday Night Football. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

From cattle farming to media and plenty more, Jason Kelce has many avenues awaiting him in his life after football. When that life may begin isn’t certain, although the Eagles’ wild-card round matchup against the Bucs begs the question: Have thoughts about what could be his last game crept in?

“I think it’s been natural for the last three seasons for that,” Kelce said. EJ Smith explores Kelce’s present and future.

Marcus Mariota considered retirement from the NFL last February. Now, with Jalen Hurts ailing, he could be called upon to save the Eagles’ season.

Tristin McCollum joined the Eagles this season. His twin, Zyon, was drafted by Tampa Bay last year. The defensive backs will square off against each other for the first time tonight.

Chester native Ronnell Williams is living “a dream come true” as an Eagles defensive assistant.

Our Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the wild-card matchup.

Next: The Eagles visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card playoff game tonight at 8 (ESPN, 6ABC).

Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations since 2020, and Nick Nurse, in his first season as head coach, have been tasked with channeling their creative basketball minds into finally pushing a team with unfulfilled championship aspirations across the finish line. These two have teamed up before. Gina Mizell examines the Houston history between Morey and Nurse.

The Sixers are “hopeful” that Joel Embiid (knee) will return for today’s game.

Next: The Sixers host the Houston Rockets today at 1 p.m. (NBCSP).

Tyson Foerster’s rookie season began with lofty expectations, but it has been far from smooth sailing offensively for the 21-year-old winger.

Foerster has just six goals in 42 games, after scoring three in eight games last season. But could his goal on Friday open the floodgates? The goal snapped a 16-game drought for Foerster. But while the goals haven’t come as expected, Foerster has impressed in other areas.

Next: The Flyers visit the St. Louis Blues tonight at 8 (NBCSP).

Chase Utley says he’s enjoying the debate over whether he belongs in the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.

“I’m excited that we’re just having this conversation,” the Phillies great says. “It’s a humbling experience to know that you’re on the ballot with some of the best players to have ever played, so I’m looking forward to kind of seeing how it all unfolds.”

For now, Utley is content with his job as MLB’s ambassador to Europe in London.

Worth a look

Humbled Hawks: Billy Lange is looking for answers after St. Joseph’s third straight A-10 loss. These Hawks soar: St. Joe’s women are on a roll at 15-2. Sharpshooter: Brendan Hausen is 15-for-28 from three-point range over his last six games for Villanova.

On this date

Jan. 15, 1965: The San Francisco Warriors traded Wilt Chamberlain to the 76ers for Paul Neumann, Connie Dierking, Lee Shaffer, and $150,000.

What you’re saying about the greatest

We asked you: Who is the greatest coach or manager in Philadelphia sports history? Among your responses:

Dick Vermeil inherited an Eagles team with nobody. He had to hold an open tryout to get talent. He took a pathetic team and in short course made them a Super Bowl runner-up. Andy Reid is an excellent coach but he had talent to work with. Charlie Manuel has a lasting legacy but he inherited real players. — Nick S.

The best coach or manager in Philadelphia sports history was, in my opinion, Dick Vermeil. He took over a terrible last-place team and had no first, second, or third-round draft choices for at least his first two years. He took those Eagles to the Super Bowl. It was a remarkable coaching performance, one for the ages. — Tom E.

Connie Mack. He had 3,731 wins, nine AL pennants and five World Series to his credit (as an owner he wasn’t so good, of course). As a manager, no one else is really a candidate. — Philip K.

Fred Shero. His laid-back style of coaching was a big part of the Flyers Stanley Cup success in the 1970′s. His nickname “the fog” was appropriate. He would get lost in cities and airports. His players loved him and played hard for him. A different era, for sure. — John S.

We have had a few great coaches in Philly sports over the years, but I would have to say Fred Shero was the best of the bunch. He took the Flyers to their only Stanley Cup victories in their existence. He had a bunch of tough, hard-nosed guys and was able to defeat teams like the Bruins, Rangers and Sabres that were more talented than his teams. Of course it didn’t hurt that he had an otherworldly goalie in Bernie Parent and captain Bobby Clarke that was the most tenacious player I have ever seen! — Bill R.

I would go with Billy “C” (Cunningham), who made the Sixers into NBA champions. 2nd on my list would be Fred Shero. — Chuck B.

Tough one, because there’s so much history and a full load of teams. Greasy Neale, with two titles in the early NFL? Charlie Manuel, two World Series and one championship in his brief stint? Andy Reid? It’s got to be, though, Connie Mack. The most wins, the longest tenure in baseball history, and five World Series wins, not to mention a stadium bearing his name. — Joel G.

Connie Mack of the great Philly A’s years, Gene Mauch for a season short of the last week, [Fred Shero] Flyers Stanley Cup champs, Eddie Sawyer 1950 Whiz Kids, Buck Shaw 1960 NFL champion Eagles, Frank McGuire 1956 Philadelphia Warriors NBA champs, Alex Hannum 76ers of 1966/67 arguably the best NBA team ever, Dallas Green for stepping out of the front office to take the Phillies to their first ever World Series win in 1980, and of course Doug Pederson for the Eagles’ first and only Super Bowl win, but for consistently winning, Andy Reid Eagles, and Charlie Manuel Phillies. Charlie gets #1 for his 5 NL East winners, two NL championships, and his 2008 World Series victory. Current Phillies manager Rob Thomson certainly has the opportunity to join our best ever. — Everett S.

Nick: Somehow, it’s gotten worse. The layers have been peeled back, the emperor’s clothes stripped. All fingers are now pointing at Nick Sirianni. Could the Eagles’ playoff opener at Tampa become a referendum on his job? Listen here.

Listen to all episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, Gina Mizell, Gustav Elvin, Mike Sielski, Jeff Neiburg, and Mia Messina.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Anything can happen in these playoffs, right? Just ask the Dallas Cowboys. See you in tomorrow’s newsletter. — Jim