Thinking big | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles are off this week, so we have some time to think.

We’ve seen some big wins — and a game everyone would rather forget. And we have an idea of what it means.

But what will it mean for years to come? Will Jalen Hurts’ growth as a passer mirror that of Donovan McNabb 20 years ago? How about that loss to the Jets? And, most of all, what will the Eagles’ record be at the end of the regular season?

Here’s how our Mike Sielski thinks it will all shake out.

The Eagles are 8-1, but it has been far from smooth sailing.

Whether it be Hurts’ knee or inconsistencies on defense, the Eagles are somewhat fortunate to control their fate atop the NFC. EJ Smith looks at four key questions surrounding the Birds as they hit the bye week and prepare to attack a second-half gauntlet of a schedule.

Eagles vs. Cowboys always seems to be a memorable contest, but it was an unforgettable one for one Eagle who made his NFL debut. More from Josh Tolentino on undrafted linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

Next: The Eagles will enjoy the bye week before returning to action the following week for a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Nicolas Batum and Joel Embiid are longtime friends. But Batum, who recently joined Sixers in the blockbuster James Harden trade, hasn’t always been keen on playing against his fellow Cameroonian and native French speaker. In fact, the newest Sixer admitted he “used to hate” having to face the reigning MVP. Here’s why.

And in case you were wondering, the aforementioned Harden made his debut with the Clippers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. We were there to check in on Harden and how he is doing with his new team.

Harden made it clear early in the week that he has moved on. So have the Sixers, and they have their eyes set on proving that they belong among the East’s elite. That starts with a showdown against the Celtics.

Next: The Sixers host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in their first meeting with Jayson Tatum and Co. since being knocked out in the second round of last season’s playoffs (NBCSP).

The Union finally received Kai Wagner’s sentence on Tuesday, as Major League Soccer announced a three-game suspension for the German left back.

Wagner was suspended after he admitted to using racist language (an anti-Asian slur) toward New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood on Oct. 28. Wagner, who is widely considered the best left back in MLS, will miss three games for his transgression but could be available for the conference final or MLS Cup.

In Wagner’s absence, academy product Jack McGlynn will take center stage on set pieces. Here’s why the talented 20-year-old just might be ready for the moment.

Next: The Union will look to sweep their first-round playoff series against the Revolution on Wednesday (7:25 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV).

The Morgan Frost saga took its latest turn on Tuesday, as John Tortorella again made the young center a healthy scratch. Frost has sat for seven of the Flyers’ 13 games this season, a troubling trend for a player who signed a two-year contract extension with the team this summer. All signs point to the former first-rounder’s days in Philly being numbered.

The good news for the Flyers was that Sean Couturier returned against the San Jose Sharks, after missing the two previous games with a lower-body injury. Could Carter Hart be next?

Speaking of their game against the Sharks, what if I told you the Flyers got bit by a team that entered the clash 0-10-1? As our Jackie Spiegel writes, it had to happen sometime.

Yeah, but deep down, really wish it wasn’t against the Flyers...

Next: The Flyers continue their West Coast road trip on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m., NBCSP+).

Worth a look

Good vibes: Lynn Greer III is leading the way for St. Joe’s.

Leading Lions: Multiple players with local ties stood out in Penn State’s opener.

Still waiting: Drexel fell just short against La Salle in its Big 5 debut, but not without a fight.

You should root for: The St. Joseph’s women’s field hockey team. Here’s why.

Trivia time answer

There are only eight tight ends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and only one of them played for the Eagles. Who is he?

Answer: B: Mike Ditka. He played for the Birds in 1967-68 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988. Steven T. was first with the correct answer.

