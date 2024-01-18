Slay speaks | Sports Daily Newsletter

Darius Slay isn’t known for shying away from the spotlight, and he didn’t mince words on Wednesday when talking about his former position coach, Dennard Wilson.

“I think he would have made a lot of difference,” Slay told The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes. “He was loved by us. I thought, for sure, he should have stayed.”

Pretty cut and dried, right? Slay said Wilson in Philadelphia as defensive backs coach or defensive coordinator would have been fine “either way,” but the coach was fired in the offseason. Why? Well ...

The hiring of Sean Desai and the Eagles’ defensive tailspin have been well-documented this season. And, as Hayes writes, Wilson and Jonathan Gannon’s departures “left a vacuum of accountability.”

Retirement has been a hot topic around the Eagles lately as aging stars contemplate their next steps. One such star, Fletcher Cox, hasn’t pondered his future much yet, but one of his younger teammates sure has considered what life without his “security blanket” might look like.

As for Jalen Hurts, the 25-year-old quarterback said he plans to meet with Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson in the coming months to address the issues that contributed to the team losing six of its last seven games. But first he reiterated Wednesday that he doesn’t see Sirianni going anywhere.

He hasn’t confirmed he’s retiring, but Jason Kelce became emotional during an episode of New Heights on Wednesday.

And a lighter note, someone made a Kelce-scented candle. What does that smell like?

Aaron Nola took a pass on a contract extension with the Phillies seven months before becoming a free agent for 17 days. In the end, though, all that mattered to the pitcher and the team was that they wound up staying together. Could the Phillies reach a similar resolution with Zack Wheeler? His co-ace sure hopes so.

Will Kyle Schwarber stay in the leadoff spot in 2024? Manager Rob Thomson didn’t rule out experimenting with that spot in the lineup.

Tobias Harris has been a punching bag in Philly at times. But he recently has elicited praise from fans and teammates for his play, which includes back-to-back 30-point games during Joel Embiid’s absence with a knee injury.

When the big man returned, Harris went back to serving as a jack-of-all-trades, playing big defensive assignments and hitting key buckets. “No one is talking about him, but Tobias was huge again, as he’s been the last couple games,” Embiid said.

Next: The Sixers hit the road to face the Magic on Friday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Picked to be among the worst teams in the NHL by the majority of the media, John Tortorella’s Flyers have exceeded expectations from Day 1.

But which players have stood out and which have struggled to make the grade? Jackie Spiegel cycled through the roster and handed out her midseason grades.

Next: The Flyers host the Dallas Stars tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Worth a look

Growing the game: Get to know this girls’ hockey program that practices at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

Sensational storylines: From league standings to a big upset in the Ches-Mont, here’s what you need to know about District 1 boys’ basketball.

Bravery honored: A stroke nearly killed La Salle assistant Joe Mihalich in 2020. His road back to the bench was recognized Wednesday.

Hot start: St. Joseph’s is 5-1 in the Atlantic 10. Coach Cindy Griffin said her group has “something to prove” this season.

What you’re saying about Jason Kelce

Share your favorite Jason Kelce memory with us. Why is it your favorite?

I think for me 2017 was Kelce’s year when he took over the offensive line while having a super year and driving the Eagles to a playoff spot. It was his first time as an All-Pro and he won the Run Blocker of the Year Award. As he grew in confidence and leadership I think he helped Lane Johnson and the rest of the guys become the linemen they are. Of course the following year he led the run blocking for Ajayi and Blount and the younger guys as they went on to win our first ever Super Bowl. — Everett S.

Of course the Mummers outfit is the one everyone will talk about here. But my favorite moment(s) of him are how he always took accountability for mistakes. So many others in the game don’t do that. He was always raw and honest. A true gem of a guy. Wishing him all the best in retirement. Gone but never forgotten. — Kathy T.

My favorite Jason Kelce moment(s) is definitely his speech at the Art Museum during the Super Bowl celebration. It was Jason from the heart and showed he is the soul of the Birds. His leadership will be greatly missed. Someone needs to fill the void, but I’m not certain that this team has that replacement on board yet. — Tom G.

... and one more on the Eagles’ collapse:

I’ve been an Eagles fan since they played in Connie Mack Stadium. Then Franklin Field , then the Vet ... (my favorite except for the turf) and now the Linc. Sirianni is an embarrassment. Get him outta here along with the rest of the coaching staff, except special teams coordinator and Jeff Stoutland, including the entire incompetent analytics department. What a mess!

Thank you Jason Kelce — Bill M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Gabriela Carroll, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Josh Verlin, Jeff Neiburg, and Mia Messina.

That’s it from me today! Jim will be back tomorrow for the week’s final Sports Daily. — Maria