In a press conference setting, Jonathan Gannon is smooth, smart, and confident — in a word, impressive. And then on Sundays?

The product on the field often doesn’t match the perception of the Eagles defensive coordinator.

Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski offers this example in his column: Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis played just 22 snaps, despite the Lions averaging just 2.9 yards per rush when he was on the field. If it was a matter of conditioning, that would be one thing, but Gannon refuted that Tuesday.

At some point, the personnel you’ve got overrides your scheme, Sielski writes. Will Gannon make those adjustments?

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ What do you think is the biggest issue for the Eagles defense? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Hey, the Eagles are 1-0! That’s a good thing for them, so let’s not overreact to Week 1 results. A.J. Brown was marvelous. The defense not so much. We’ll see what happens as this team progresses.

But the defense certainly caused hand-wringing. And Jonathan Gannon faced questions about how he used the personnel. Were the Eagles lined up the right way against the run? And why would Jordan Davis play only 22 snaps when his presence on the field proved to be effective?

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watch Monday at 7 p.m. at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday.

A long Phillies season has come down to three weeks. The odds are in their favor to snap the National League’s longest active playoff drought, but beyond that the Phillies have questions that may determine how long they can stick around in the October tournament. At the top of the list is the status of their ace, Zack Wheeler.

Team USA’s entry in the 2023 World Baseball Classic is shaping up to be a crew of superstars, and Bryce Harper isn’t done recruiting talent.

Another showdown with Miami’s ace, another win for the Phillies. Nick Maton’s blast provided all the offense the Phillies needed Tuesday night.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57) will start against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63).

What do the Flyers need to do to improve on last season?

On Tuesday, Cam Atkinson and Travis Sanheim acknowledged that it needs to start at the defensive end.

“We’re going to play a lot harder in front of Carter [Hart], I’ll tell you that,” Atkinson said. “As we should. A lot more one-and-dones instead of two, three, four, five rebounds that ended up in the back of the net for the other team last year.”

Can John Tortorella and his structured approach fix one of the league’s worst defensive teams in 2021-22?

The Union are the best team in Major League Soccer when measured on almost every metric imaginable.

However, in general, Philadelphia sports fans, who pride themselves on being die-hard supporters for city players and teams that perform well, are more indifferent to them than say, the Flyers, even with the hockey team’s dismal record of late. What’s up with that?

Worth a look

Chilly challenge: The USWNT will end the year with a pair of matches against Germany.

Fans sue: Eagles fans who were injured after a railing at FedEx Field collapsed have filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders.

Slap on the wrist: Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes reacts to the punishment of Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked you: Who is the Eagles’ all-time leader in receiving yards?

The answer is B) Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael with 8,978 yards.

What you’re saying about the Phillies’ MVP

The 2022 Phillies MVP is Realmuto. He has hardly missed any games in spite of constant beatings behind the plate. He prevents many more steals than the impressive number he himself swipes. His great defense has been joined by a very good offensive second half of the season. And he remains cool and collected through good and bad.

What’s not to like? Unlike some of his teammates J.T. even runs hard on routine popups and ground balls! — David H.

My pick is J.T. He is best defense catcher in MLB and the way he struggled offensively to where he is offensively now is amazing. He is really playing great offensively and defensively. — Chris B.

Kyle Schwarber has to be a the most valuable player. He’s hit most home runs, almost 40. He has kept them going until Bryce Harper came back. — Charles G.

J.T. Realmuto is hands down the Phillies MVP — solid as a rock. — John D.

I think the team MVP comes down to two choices — one a group choice. The single choice, in my opinion, is J.T. Realmuto. A close second would be Alex Bohm. Realmuto has been consistent since the All-Star break and has filled the hole left by Harper’s absence. Bohm is the hitter the Phils thought he could be two years ago. He has avoided prolonged slumps. He drives in critical runs. He hits from anywhere in the batting order. His fielding has improved to the point where he isn’t a problem. — Milton T.

I think it is obvious, it is JT Realdeal. Timely hitting including home run production, handles the pitching staff and steals a bunch of bases. It is like another coach on the field. Obviously an intelligent person and in great physical shape. — Harry S.

My MVP selection is also my MSP (Most Surprising Player), Alec Bohm! He got off to such a poor start to the season that he was relegated back to the minors for both offensive and defensive deficiencies. Since his return, he has improved measurably in both areas and is as responsible as anyone else on the team for their current wildcard standing. For me, he’s become a can’t miss at bat, a big surprise, and a joy to watch and root for! — Jim V.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, David Murphy, EJ Smith, Giana Han, Mike Jensen, Jon Marks, and Jonathan Tannenwald.