Monday night meltdown | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles have gotten the best of Kirk Cousins a few times though the years, but the veteran quarterback got a measure of revenge on Monday night.

Charged with protecting a 21-15 lead with 1 minute, 39 seconds left, the defense crumbled as Cousins directed a six-play, 70-yard drive for the decisive touchdown. Falcons 22, Eagles 21. The defensive line had a particularly rotten night for the Eagles, but coach Nick Sirianni deserves some of the blame after some dubious game management in the final moments.

Jalen Hurts rediscovered his running game, but his desperate pass in the closing seconds was picked off, sealing Atlanta’s win.

Atlanta’s Drake London got past Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to score the 7-yard touchdown pass that decided this one. Slay was among the Eagles who received a thumbs down in EJ Smith’s analysis.

The Eagles certainly could have used an in-his-prime Fletcher Cox on their defensive line. Cox joined the crowd at Xfinity Live! for Nick Foles’ retirement party. The retired defensive tackle discussed all things Eagles in a Q&A.

There is much more coverage from the stunning Eagles loss here.

Next: The Eagles visit the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

Rob Thomson has shown how much he depends on his bullpen in the postseason. The Phillies manager faces a tricky situation nowadays as he tries to nail down a playoff bye while keeping his key relievers fresh. So how are Thomson’s five most effective bullpen arms shaping up as October baseball looms? Scott Lauber offers a stock check.

One guy who is exiting the bullpen is Taijuan Walker, who will start for the Phillies against the Mets on Thursday.

In the opener of a three-game series in Milwaukee, the Phillies collected 11 hits but few timely ones They stranded seven baserunners in a 6-2 loss.

Next: Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.60 ERA) is slated to pitch against Milwaukee’s Frankie Montas (7-10, 4.49) at 7:40 tonight (NBCSP).

Nick Foles officially closed his NFL career by retiring as an Eagle before the Monday night game. The Super Bowl LII MVP shared his memories of the magical 2017 season and also what it meant to play here.

“There was just something about wearing midnight green,” Foles said. “I always felt something different in this city, in this stadium. I was just meant to play here. … It’s made me a better person playing here. I’m here for a specific reason. I love the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Tight end Kyle Pitts played in his hometown for the first time as a professional Monday night when the Falcons beat the Eagles at the Linc. The former Archbishop Wood star paid tribute to his late grandfather, Sonny Pitts, who spent decades as a well-known referee in Philadelphia high school sports.

Helge Grans is a 22-year old defenseman who was acquired by the Flyers in the three-team Ivan Provorov trade in June 2023. The 6-foot-4 Swede faces long odds to make the Flyers roster, but Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière says, “I really like Gransy.”

Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud are two Philly-area players who have risen to stardom in the WNBA. The two have social causes that are close to their hearts as well, and they are using their shoes and clothing to convey powerful messages.

Their team, the Phoenix Mercury, began a “My Kicks, My Cause” initiative, which allows players to showcase their support for a cause or organization on their shoes. Cloud’s message on her sneakers was clear: “PROTECT KIDS NOT GUNS.” Copper’s footwear highlighted breast cancer awareness. The players gave a nod to their Philly roots in their apparel as well.

Meeting an idol: Cavan Sullivan, the Union’s 14-year-old phenom, talked about the moment he spent with Lionel Messi. QB competition: Temple coach Stan Drayton was impressed by Evan Simon’s performance on Saturday.

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the MVP of the 1980 World Series for the Phillies? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Steve Carlton

B) Manny Trillo

C) Tug McGraw

D Mike Schmidt

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Who is the Phillies’ MVP? Among your responses:

Alec Bohm! You need someone who has been consistent, well hitting, a solid rock in the Phillies lineup. He has constantly gotten hits throughout every game, as well as posting the 2nd best batting average. With constant power, and a well rounded hitter, he has clearly been the Phillies MVP. — Samuel M.

Kyle Schwarber is the 2024 Phillies MVP. His Schwarbombs definitely saved the Phillies season from going down the tubes! — Jim M.

There is no MVP. This season is and has been truly a team effort. From the lights-out bullpen to what Thomson calls the guys from Lehigh, from the top of the lineup to the bottom, from the ace of the staff to the fourth starter, everybody contributes. This team, this season, brings back the old Pirates’ theme song, “We are family.” And that goes for the 40,000 raucous fans who show up at the Bank and the millions who watch Tom and the Krukker. — Joel G.

The Phillies are a true TEAM. If you polled the players to ask them who the MVP is, I think they would defer to the team. There is no Ohtani or Judge on this team. Turner leads in AVG and Schwarber in everything else, but Schwarber does not play in the field. Harper leads in OBP SLG and OPS and plays an exceptional first base, and showed his traditional MVP credentials again with those two crucial home runs to sink the Mets. If forced to pick an MVP it would be Harper. But the starting pitching, the excellent relievers, and the bench guys have all come through when needed to win these 90 games that have the Phillies in first place and ready for the next step. — Everett S.

It’s not a sexy offensive pick but it’s Zack Wheeler, starting with signing his extension to stay here to giving us so many quality starts and consistent excellence. — Brian C.

At this point in the season, everyone is contributing something to the team. Which is what winning ballclubs do. But if I had to choose one guy, I would have to go with Nick Castellanos. He’s made some incredible plays and has several clutch hits that made us win. His stealing of second base yesterday was crucial to secure the walk-off win on JT’s hit. And he has also played in every game this season. He is a warrior. — Kathy T.

My vote goes to Kyle Schwarber. He will probably end the season with at least 40 homers and 100 RBIs again, but the fact that so many jump the team to a first-inning lead is outstanding. His leadership in the dugout and clubhouse also help to seal the deal. — Ken C.

Wheeler is the only one who has been consistently great the entire year. He gets my vote. — Daniel B.

Without a doubt, leadoff batter Schwarber with most home runs ever by a leadoff batter. — Walt W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Ariel Simpson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, and Samuel O’Neal.

