Quiet, please! | Sports Daily Newsletter

Philadelphia’s sports fans are some of the most passionate anywhere. Remember the electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park during the Phillies’ playoff runs the last two seasons? It can be quite the home-field advantage.

The frenzy is getting out of control at the Linc, however, Marcus Hayes writes.

Eagles players are reluctant to blame fans for their struggles, but Jalen Hurts admitted “it kind of gets loud for the offense” after Monday’s win. Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata revealed that the Eagles are forced to use a silent count “a fair bit,” even at home. As a whole, the Eagles have committed the sixth-highest total of false starts in the league this season.

Landon Dickerson may have summed it up best when he said, “It’s a catch-22.” Hayes goes inside the Eagles’ huddle to reveal just what they’re missing when they can’t hear Hurts.

The Eagles are tied for 14th in the NFL in sacks and haven’t had more than three in a game since Week 9. To Matt Patricia, however, there’s more than one way to measure the effectiveness of a pass rush.

And some advanced metrics agree. EJ Smith takes a look inside the numbers to tell the story of the Eagles’ defensive front against the Giants and beyond.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts offered a lengthy response to the perception that the Eagles aren’t enjoying their wins as much as they should: “As long as we’re on the same page, that’s all that matters.”

Next: The Eagles face former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox29).

The 76ers have players who can empathize with the Detroit Pistons. Robert Covington, now in his second go-around with the team, was a member of the Sixers squad that lost 28 consecutive games to set the longest losing streak of any kind in U.S. professional sports. He has played on teams in which “our whole purpose was for [getting top] draft picks.” And he dealt with the daily losses. “You don’t wish that on anybody,” Covington said.

On Wednesday, the Sixers secured their first win in five tries this season without Joel Embiid, who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. They posted an impressive 112-92 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.

Next: The Sixers’ road trip continues Friday with a trip to the Lone Star State to face the Houston Rockets (8 p.m., NBCSP).

The holidays are starting to wind down, so that means the Flyers are heading West. How will they adjust to the lengthy travel and time differences? John Tortorella has the keys to that.

To start the swing, the Flyers will face Rick Tocchet and his first-place Vancouver Canucks. Is this a critical juncture for the 18-11-4 Flyers? Here’s what Tortorella and Co. had to say about that.

Next: The Flyers are back in action tonight at the Vancouver Canucks (10, NBCSP).

It’s so hard to tell who is and who isn’t playing in a given team’s bowl game, especially when the players in question are highly touted NFL draft prospects.

That’s not quite the case at Penn State, though. The Nittany Lions expect to have several key players, including star tight end Theo Johnson playing in some capacity in this weekend’s Peach Bowl against Mississippi. Johnson and his teammates explain why they’re choosing to play in their season finale.

Penn State is in a New Year’s Six game, but things were in danger of spiraling out of control after the loss to Michigan and subsequent firing of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Here’s how Drew Allar and Co. were able to stay on track and finish the regular season strong.

Next: Penn State takes on Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Saturday (noon, ESPN).

Worth a look

Stina’s summer: How a summer playing 3x3 in her native Sweden prepared this Penn guard for a leading role.

A real (web) gem: It’s about more than just highlight-reel dunks for La Salle’s Daeshon Shepherd.

Locked in: Even with Justin Moore sitting out with an injury, the Wildcats have won three straight. A major reason? High-intensity defense.

Spread the wealth: The Villanova women have some room for improvement on offense as Big East play gets into gear.

Misery: Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane provides an insider’s look into the Eagles’ spiraling season. After their third consecutive loss, McLane takes us behind the scenes, breaking down the four major issues impacting the team. As we gear up for the final three games of the regular season, tune in to uncover whether the Eagles can turn things around or if they were destined to disappoint from the start. Listen here.

What you’re saying about Nick Sirianni

We asked you: What are your thoughts on Sirianni’s sideline behavior? Among your responses:

With the adage “nobody likes us and we don’t care” as a backdrop and being a proud Philadelphia sports fan, I appreciate Nick allowing his personality to come forward. Of course, as an Eagles fan it is much more entertaining when we win, and maybe not so much after a loss, but I prefer to take all of it rather than none of it! — Jim V.

Well it’s about time Coach Sirianni exploded at underperforming talented players. This team needs a serious trip to the woodshed to prepare for the playoffs and regain focus and commitment. Keep barking Coach and get these dogs hungry again. — Joe R.

In his public persona he’s a jerk — petulant, lies often, makes indefensible comments that boggle the mind, and generally engages in inappropriate behavior on the sidelines during and after games that taint his reputation and the Eagles organization. It’s not a good look when you have a temper tantrum and chew out one of your best players (Reddick) during the 4th quarter of a game you’re winning. No wonder the locker room is like a morgue — even after a win. He’s obviously sending the wrong messages to his players. — Jonathan N.

The Eagles prospered under Nick’s let’s all be buddies style last year and almost won the Super Bowl. And then again for a while this year, but as they started to lose games it was apparent that much of last year’s success had to do with two excellent assistant coaches who left to become head coaches themselves. No matter whether running a country, an army, or a sports team, you have to have a strong leader. Guys like Lombardi, Landry, Shula, Walsh, Mike Tomlin, and Chuck Noll, were not pals with their players, they were leaders. When players rush to the sidelines to criticize play calling etc. that is not a good sign. During the Eagles history they have had some of the worst coaches in NFL history. Let’s hope that after such a great start Nick does not become one of the bad ones. It is urgent that Nick suck it up quickly. Of the best five teams right now record wise the Eagles are not close to being #1. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentno, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Matthew Frank, Colin Beazley, and Brooke Ackerman.

