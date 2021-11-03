“Forever” was the term that longtime Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox used on Instagram in describing his situation Tuesday.

The Eagles had pursued a deal, sources told beat writer Jeff McLane, but the 4 p.m. trade deadline came and went with Cox remaining an Eagle.

That doesn’t mean Cox, the six-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion, is necessarily staying in Philly forever.

Early Birds

Cox has made it clear in more than one session with the media that he’s unhappy with the defense. His comments have raised eyebrows — and also the idea given the 30-year-old’s declining production that his days as an Eagle could be numbered.

Could this be Cox’s last season with the franchise? It’s possible, and former Eagles president Joe Banner can see scenarios in which the team next season wants to focus on a younger roster and part ways. But it depends. The Eagles could also go with a veteran quarterback next season and look to have Cox bounce back.

Deadline day wasn’t all about Cox’s social media intrigue and a deal with the Broncos for defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen doesn’t just read off the plays called by Nick Sirianni, but also spoke Tuesday of insight he can provide on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Steichen was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator last season.

As for Sirianni? Maybe his presentation to the team about the now-famous flower actually worked.

Off the Dribble

The Sixers are serious about celebrating their long and storied history as an NBA franchise, so they went all in when the opportunity to do so came about with this year’s new City Edition uniforms. They called on a group of 10 staffers to create an in-house design, leaning on folks of different ages to share memories of nights spent at the Spectrum. Predictably, as president Chris Heck revealed, some Sixers fans recalled “drinking beer” and others remembered “eating cotton candy.”

What they pulled together was a look that incorporated the Spectrum’s logo, the colors of the four main Philadelphia professional sports teams and the Sixers’ name in a 1970s font in red with white trim across the front of the jersey.

The Sixers will debut the uniforms tonight, but they’ll be without Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

On the Fly

The Flyers got back in the win column Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Carter Hart posted the shutout while Sean Couturier played in his 700th NHL game.

Tuesday’s matchup with the Coyotes also marked Shayne Gostisbehere’s return to Philadelphia. The 28-year-old defenseman, who burst on the scene in his first few seasons with the Flyers, but then saw his career fizzle, was traded to Arizona this summer in a cap-clearing move.

While the Flyers are off to an impressive 5-2-1 start, the same cannot be said about the club’s AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Phantoms are winless through seven games, but it has not been all bad, says first-year coach Ian Laperrière.

The Phantoms will look to finally get into the win column tonight as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Next: The Flyers will open up Metropolitan Division play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins (NBC Sports Philadelphia).

