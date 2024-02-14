Trade him? | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles granted their Sack King, Haason Reddick, permission to seek a trade last week. Apparently, that was news to him. Reddick said Tuesday on X (the former Twitter) that he never asked to be traded to begin with.

So what’s going on? Well, the edge rusher is entering the final year of his contract and is seeking an extension. And that last year of his deal carries a $21.9 million salary-cap hit.

By allowing Reddick to seek a trade, the Eagles seem to be indicating they are open to a deal that allows the two-time Pro Bowler to get the extension he wants while providing the team with cap relief and draft-pick compensation.

Reddick has 27 sacks over the last two seasons, but the Eagles should trade him if they have the chance, David Murphy writes. It’s all about future payroll flexibility.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Why should the Eagles trade Haason Reddick? Or why should they keep him? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Missing four starters and facing a Cavaliers team that had won of 18 of its last 19 games, the Sixers pulled out a 123-121 victory Monday in Cleveland. It was a confidence boost for a team that had lost eight of its last 10.

“It let us know that we can beat any team out there,” big man Paul Reed said. “It doesn’t matter how good they’re doing. We can take anybody down, and I think everybody feels that.”

Now the Sixers will add Kyle Lowry to the mix after he officially signed with the team on Tuesday.

Next: The Sixers host the Miami Heat tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

Rob Thomson won’t need a program to take attendance today when Phillies pitchers and catchers and any other position players on hand go through their first workout in Clearwater, Fla. The 2024 Phillies are a clone of last year’s edition, with two, maybe three opening-day roster spots up for grabs. That doesn’t mean we don’t have a lineup’s worth of questions. Let’s call this our Starting 9.

The Flyers are surprisingly in playoff position with less than 30 games to go.

While that is good news for the players and coach, it makes the general manager’s job a lot tougher, as Danny Brière has to balance this season and the Flyers’ long-term rebuild. Jackie Spiegel takes a look at who could be in play for the Flyers, starting with defenseman Sean Walker.

The Flyers have won four straight after a comeback victory on Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Thursday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m., NBCSP).

At the NFL honors show last week, actor Justin Hartley announced that “Steven Stefanski” had won the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski got a chuckle out of the mistake, especially since Steve Stefanski is his cousin and close friend. Steve Stefanski of West Chester is indeed a coach ... of a CYO basketball team.

Dániel Gazdag has played a lot of soccer for the Union over the last two years. How much? Over 7,000 minutes across 86 games to be exact.

But don’t expect the Hungary international to complain about his workload. In fact, Gazdag says he’ll take whatever Jim Curtin gives him as the team chases that elusive MLS Cup.

While Union soccer is back in Philly starting next week, what about the international game? In the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, Jonathan Tannenwald asked USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter about the potential for the national team to play more East Coast games, including at Lincoln Financial Field.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the only 76er to be named MVP of the NBA Finals? The trophy was first awarded in 1969.

Answer: C: Moses Malone was MVP of the NBA Finals in 1983. Michael R. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: What is the key for the Phillies to return to the World Series? Among your responses:

The Phillies need to be more professional vs. acting like high schoolers with their antics. No more kissing each other (Rojas) and messing around as that gives the wrong message. Concentrate on playing hard and taking advice from the hitting coaches when they slump. Trade Nick C.! They can’t think they are unbeatable at home. As Arizona showed them and us, they weren’t. — Vince H.

I believe the key to the Phillies this year is going to be pitching ... starters and relievers! — Bill R.

Keep the pitchers healthy. — Bill M.

Pitching is the key to returning to the World Series. Connie Mack I think coined the phrase, “Pitching is 75% of the game.” Gene Mauch often said, “Good pitching always beats good hitting.” Those are arguable statements, but look how our superior pitching took us past the Braves’ awesome lineup in the playoffs two years in a row. Number one priority to me is signing Wheeler. With a signed and happy Wheeler, we have a very strong starting rotation. I think both Walker and Sanchez are capable of being the number 5 starter. I’m not real confident that young Mr. Kerkering can be an MLB closer that can get us to the WS, but will certainly be cheering for him. Sure wish Painter was ready, but obviously not. — Everett S.

Pitching is the key to get back to the World Series. The starting pitching must be strong and the bullpen needs to come through in tough situations. Also, please Phillies, get off to a good start this year and not fall ten games under .500 and have to play catch up. — Skip B.

For me, two main keys. Stay as healthy as possible and get off to a good start. How about starting 20-10 instead of 15-15 or 13-17 in April. Let’s keep this thing close and see what happens when hitting season starts! — Dan D.

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Olivia Reiner, David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Devin Jackson, and Isabella DiAmore.

Join Kerith Gabriel on Thursday for our rundown of the top stories in Philadelphia sports.