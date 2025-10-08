Philly blues | Sports Daily Newsletter

In some aspects, the Eagles falling to the Broncos on Sunday felt similar to how the Phillies dropped Game 1 against the Dodgers in the NLDS — a silent showing late while coughing up the lead.

The Birds can be forgiven. They dropped their first loss of the season. However, the offense still looks bleak. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley are trying to figure out why. The three had a conversation on Monday that the quarterback characterized as “talking about how we move forward as a team so we continue to find ways to win games.”

The relationship between Brown and Hurts has been scrutinized this year, and it was under a microscope again on Sunday. The running game has also floundered, with Barkley averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Ultimately, the group is still seeking an identity.

Let’s see if the Eagles can find some clarity on Thursday night against the Giants.

The Phillies, on the other hand, are playing for the season tonight in Game 3. The team traveled to Los Angeles, down 0-2, and is one loss away from its second consecutive NLDS exit.

Bryce Harper didn’t spend a lot of time ruminating over the team’s two straight losses, and he rejected the idea that the Citizens Bank Park crowd aversely affects his performance when the home fans loudly show their disapproval: “I boo myself when I get out.”

Vic Fangio gave an unprompted take on the NFL’s new kicking ball rules last week. The Eagles have surrendered a 50-plus-yard field goal in each of their first five games, so the defensive coordinator wanted to get something off his chest: “These kicking balls that they changed this year have drastically changed the kicking game.” His sound bites made kicker Jake Elliott and punter Braden Mann laugh. Although Elliott did agree with Fangio that a 70-yard field goal could happen in a real game soon.

In other news, Barkley popped up on the injury report Monday with a knee injury. He was upgraded to a limited participant and will play against the Giants.

Eric Gordon is entering his 18th NBA season. What can Sixers fans expect from the 36-year-old this year? Recently, he’s been mentoring VJ Edgecombe. The two are familiar with each other as they played together on the Bahamas’ national team. While he’s known as one of the league’s elite three-point shooters, Gordon’s role with the Sixers might look different this season. He’s just happy to help wherever he can.

Also, Sixers announcer Kate Scott was named lead play-by-play voice of USA Network’s WNBA coverage.

The Flyers open the season on Thursday night against Florida. We asked our Flyers beat writer and editor to give us their predictions on this year’s Orange and Black team, which should take a step forward under first-year coach Rick Tocchet. Matvei Michkov and others look poised to take on a larger role, and some new offseason additions have boosted the roster. Maybe this will be the year that the Flyers break their five-year playoff drought.

Check out Jackie Spiegel’s sit-down with Tocchet to discuss the Flyers’ upcoming season.

Sports snapshot

Tuning in: A new documentary focuses on McGillin’s Olde Ale House, the Philly bar where fans flock for big games. Riding momentum: Temple’s coming off its first conference-opening win since 2021. Next up, it faces an unbeaten Navy team. Bringing rhythm: Harrison Bader’s cousin, Chris Baio, is the bassist for Vampire Weekend. ICYMI: Penn State’s Kerry and Riley O’Donnell dedicated their season to late field hockey advocate Gretta Ehret.

Kyle Schwarber is everybody’s favorite player, but right now, he’s the team’s biggest problem. All season long, he’s been hitting Schwarbombs. Now, when it matters most, he can’t hit them in the playoffs. In his last six games, Schwarber is 0-for-21 with 13 strikeouts. It’s not all his fault, but after he led the National League with 56 homers and led all of baseball with 132 RBIs, Schwarber is closing in on free agency and closing out another feeble postseason, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which pitcher holds the Phillies record for most career starts with 499?

D) Steve Carlton — Joey M. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What will it take for the Phillies to have hope of winning this series?

Probably the most outrageous move in the history of MLB. Give the manager his walking papers in the middle of the playoffs. Bring in Kruk for whatever games are remaining. At least he understands the game. When you do the same things three years running and get the same results, it’s time to move on. Let’s face reality. Do we have a shot of winning three game in a row? Of course we do. The Dodgers are the best team in all of baseball. They are the defending champions and will be once again be this year. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

A lot of praying and a lot of luck. But doubtful that will save them as they now must win the next 3 games. Not impossible but not going to happen. And with Suarez available and not being used, especially with Nola going on Wednesday with his awful season, Thomson is insuring they will lose. See you next year. — Kathy T.

The first obvious must do for the Phillies to come back and win this series is to hit. You can’t win if you don’t score runs. The second obvious must do is to not allow Thomson to make any key decisions... including the lineup. Knowing the Phillies are struggling at the plate it should be paramount that they have their best defense on the field to try and keep the Dodgers from building a big lead. Thomson’s decision to start Sosa over Stott, who is a gold glove caliber defender, was clueless. This being said, Thomson then decides to pinch hit for Sosa even though Sosa had just gotten a hit his previous at bat which I believe was the Phillies only hit at the time. Again, an apparent clueless decision. Bringing Kerkering in “again” in a tight game backfired “again”. Clueless. In the ninth inning the Phillies have a rally going with the tieing run on 2nd, no outs and a ton of momentum and Thomson decides to bunt Stott. Backfires again. Clueless! Stott is a lefty who can pull the ball to the right side. The runner was already in scoring position. Ol’ Whitey Ashburn was no doubt turning over in his grave. He hated that play. And now, Thomson is going with Nola instead of Ranger. Absolutely ridiculous! Nola should have been brought in last night instead of Kerkering. Nola can be a strikeout generating machine when he’s on. Why not use him in that situation? Thomson has somehow evolved from a baseball lifer with a great feel for the game to a manager who allows analytics to make all his decisions for him. Enough is enough. Take all decision making away from Thomson. — Bob A.

Right now heading to Dodger Stadium where they have to win two I would say they are not dead but they are on the operating table in emergency. They will need outstanding pitching including the relief guys, and the big hitters who are paid the most need to produce need to do so immediately. Sad situation right now, but how about some high fives for Luzardo. — Everett S.

The big four need to go 12/12 with four 3 run home runs. The other hits need to be triples and doubles. — John M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Olivia Reiner, Lochlahn March, Gabriela Carroll, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Keith Pompey, Ariel Simpson, Greg Finberg, Colin Schofield, and Owen Hewitt.

