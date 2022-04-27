With only one sleep remaining until the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Eagles’ front office and scouting staff are making their final preparations before they are on the clock with the 15th overall pick. But with several positions of need, which direction will the Birds go with picks No. 15 and No. 18?

There are strong arguments to be made that the Eagles should use their first-round picks to upgrade at defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, cornerback, safety, or wide receiver. Heck, there is even an argument they should add a quarterback to challenge Jalen Hurts!

Will the Eagles opt to beef up the defense with someone like 6-foot-6, 341-pound Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who ran the 40-yard dash in an unfathomable 4.78 seconds? Or will they get an offensive weapon for Hurts and try and right the Jalen Reagor misstep and draft one of the elite receiver prospects like Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Jameson Williams (Alabama), or Chris Olave (Ohio State)? With two picks they could do both.

Our Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino analyze 16 players the Eagles could draft Thursday night and rate the likelihood that each is a Philadelphia Eagle at the end of the weekend.

We know Howie Roseman likes making moves in the draft. And with Eagles possessing two first-round picks, deals could be struck to move up and back in the draft. An active night making deals is the scenario McLane sees as he releases his first-round NFL mock draft.

And even if the Eagles don’t make any trades during the draft, as Tolentino’s seven-round mock draft shows, their 10 picks leave them with a pretty good-looking haul.

J.T. Realmuto is a three-time All-Star and has won two Silver Slugger awards, but he’s always felt his timing at the plate was a bit off. Enter new hitting coach Kevin Long, who got to work with Realmuto soon after he was hired in October. Together, they settled on a different stride that Realmuto says has made him feel more “on time” this season.

The Phillies continued their roster shuffling with triple-A Lehigh Valley, swapping left-handed relievers by sending Bailey Falter to Allentown and calling up Damon Jones.

A day after scoring eight runs, the Phillies’ bats stayed hot with 11 hits in a 10-3 victory over the Rockies.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Rockies at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP+). Ranger Suárez (1-0, 4.38 ERA) will be opposed by Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00).

The 76ers held a 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors before they allowed The North to win two straight elimination games and make their playoff series 3-2.

Despite this seismic shift, the Sixers remain confident in their ability to close out the series. Joel Embiid said his team is good and knows the recipe for winning after pulling out three straight games. Doc Rivers echoed that sentiment and added that the Sixers must find ways to help Tyrese Maxey and James Harden return to form. Embiid, who is nursing a torn ligament in his thumb, is also part of that equation.

So while the Sixers know what they should do, can they? They have another chance to show it.

Next: The Sixers play the Raptors at 7 p.m. Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (NBCSP).

The Flyers lost on the score sheet Monday night but won when it came to improving their odds in the NHL draft lottery.

By losing to Chicago, the Flyers all but assured they will finish among the league’s bottom five teams and increased their chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick to 9.5%. Giana Han explains the new draft lottery format and where the Flyers could find themselves picking on July 7 in Montreal.

Next: The Flyers play game 81 of 82 on Wednesday night in Winnipeg against the Jets at 7:30 (NBCSP).

Here we go again? A 3-0 Sixers lead has turned into a nervy 3-2 advantage as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6. The Sixers couldn’t blow this, could they? If you are a Philadelphia sports fan, you know that thought already has crept into your mind. Mike Sielski assesses where this would rank in the pantheon of Philly choke jobs.

Who’s No. 1?: One day before the start of the NFL draft, the No. 1 overall pick remains a mystery. That’s not something sportsbooks like, writes Ed Barkowitz.

Lending a hand: The war in Ukraine can seem a world away from Philadelphia, but for one Drexel squash player, it has hit home. That is because Drexel junior Karina Tyma’s mother, Rosanna Radlinska-Tyma, has taken in and is teaching children of Ukrainian refugees in her native Poland. Ariel Simpson has this incredible story.

The Sixers entered Monday with a 3-1 lead over the Raptors. How many times has an NBA team come back to win after falling into a 3-1 deficit?

Answer: A: 13. The Denver Nuggets were the last team to come back from a 3-1 deficit, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020.

Will Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson be drafted in the first round on Thursday night? It could be a close call. DraftKings posted the over/under for where he will be drafted is 31.5. The over is +100, under is -135.

If you want to place that bet, though, you will have to drive over to New Jersey as betting on the draft is prohibited in Pennsylvania.

