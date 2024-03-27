Taking stock | Sports Daily Newsletter

In the middle of complimenting his head coach, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took a detour.

“Our roster development, I think, Howie [Roseman] was — you didn’t ask about it, but — extremely analytic, self-critical, and has an ability to see where we can be much better,” Lurie said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual league meeting.

Yeah, that was in response to a question about Nick Sirianni.

What should we make of that? The Inquirer’s David Murphy isn’t sure, he just thinks it was an interesting moment.

But here’s one thing he does know: Former Sixers guard James Harden doesn’t have much to regret about forcing his way out of town. Not when one looks at the current state of the Sixers, anyway.

It’s a good thing for Eagles coach Nick Sirianni that he conceded that the offense was stale and hired an offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore who could take on greater influence over the system. That seemed to be what owner Jeffrey Lurie was looking for.

Sirianni’s new alignment has Lurie citing the coach’s plans for the future and track record as reasons for retaining him. Despite the collapse at the end of the 2023 season, Lurie said it was a “straightforward” decision.

We still don’t know how much it will be Sirianni’s offense or Moore’s offense in a meshing of systems. By Sept. 6, when the Eagles open the season in Brazil against the Browns or Packers, we’ll find out a lot more about how Jalen Hurts adapts and what the Eagles will do to fill their void on the offensive line.

During spring training, owner John Middleton addressed his team and repeated his famous quote to Ryan Howard after the Phillies fell in the World Series 15 years ago.

“I want my [expletive] trophy back.”

With that, the gauntlet came down. For the Phillies in 2024, it’s World Series or bust. The owner said so.

It’s about to get real. The Phillies will open their 142nd season on Thursday. Here are a handful of questions to mark the new season.

Bryce Harper joins a long list, Rhys Hoskins returns, and more fun Phillies facts to know going into the season.

Next: Opening day is almost here (!!!), and the Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday (3:10 p.m., NBC10).

Paul Reed was honest. “I played like [expletive]” he posted, with a face-palm emoji. The 76ers forward went 2-of-9 against the Suns two nights after missing four of his five shot attempts against the Miami Heat. He rebounded against the Clippers in a Sunday win and was serenaded by “BBall Paul” chants. “It’s an amazing feeling to know you’ve got fans traveling to come see you play,” Reed said. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell traveled with the team for their long West Coast trip and captured that story and many more.

Next: The Sixers host James Harden and the Clippers tonight (7:30, ESPN, NBCSP).

The Flyers are in the home stretch as they cling to a playoff spot with nine games to play.

The good news is they have now navigated through a brutal seven-game stretch that saw them play only the Eastern Conference’s elite. But while the schedule on paper is about to let up, the Flyers know they aren’t in a position to overlook anybody.

“I think it’ll help us find a way to have a better chance of winning games. If we win some games, maybe we get in, and we’re going to have to play that way when we’re in,” coach John Tortorella said. “… The only way we can survive is [by] playing as a team.”

Keeping the mantra alive, the Flyers battled the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, but lost in overtime, 6-5, after a wild third period where seven total goals were scored.

Next: The Flyers are back on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Union prospect Cavan Sullivan, 14, has received a lot of headlines lately, which makes sense when you are being labeled by some as “the best 14-year-old in the world” and linked with a move to Manchester City.

But he isn’t the only Sullivan making waves in Chester. Quinn, Cavan’s older brother by 5½ years, is playing the best soccer of his young career. Jonathan Tannenwald profiled the “other Sullivan,” who has earned a starting spot and tallied two goals and two assists in eight games this season.

Next: The Union play a Saturday matinee vs. Minnesota (1 p.m., Apple TV+).

Worth a look

Trading spaces: Transfer portal season is in full swing, and these Big 5 teams are seeing the most movement. SheBelieves Cup: The USWNT roster features old and new faces.

🧠 Trivia time answer

We asked you: The Phillies earned their first win at Citizens Bank Park on April 15, 2004, a 6-4 victory over the Reds. Who was the winning pitcher?

Answer: B: Rheal Cormier. The Phillies reliever allowed a walk in a scoreless eighth inning and earned the first win at the Bank. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about toughness

Who is the toughest athlete in Philadelphia and why? Among your responses:

My vote is for J.T. Realmuto. Every year he catches the most innings in baseball and you never hear about injuries or aches and pains. He leads Philly in both “toughness” and leadership. — Ken C.

Bryce Harper ...

Why? ask Tommy John! — Harry A.

All our Philly professional athletes are tough guys. They would not be where they are if they were not. Just a few of my all-time tough Philly athletes are Bryan Dawkins, Chuck Bednarik, Wilt Chamberlain, Joe Frazier, and Bobby Clarke. Right now a few I would highlight are A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, and J.T. Realmuto. All three give their all out there on the field at all times and are very successful at what they do. A.J. might not be the most popular guy, but his complaining is really about winning. The guy wants the ball knowing that he can do it best. J.T. is a quiet competitor like Lane Johnson, but both are guys who do their jobs well regardless of whether the team is winning or losing. And remember, being a tough guy is more about heart and courage than whether you can beat somebody physically. Give all the Sixers a high five for going out there every night trying to do their best without Joel. Being tough is trying to win every minute of every game when your team is in last place. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Rob Tornoe, Olivia Reiner, Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Ed Barkowitz, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Jeff Neiburg.

