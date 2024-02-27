More Eagles intrigue | Sports Daily Newsletter

Six weeks since the Eagles’ disaster of a season ended, we continue to learn about the dysfunction that ruined Nick Sirianni’s team.

The latest revelations come from two Eagles veterans, who told Marcus Hayes that Sirianni and his staff played favorites. As the team staggered to its 1-6 finish, Sirianni and his assistants targeted second-tier players or recent additions. But for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, or some of the team’s legacy stars, the miscues went unmentioned or were excused.

“... I will say it doesn’t help when they treat guys two different ways,” one veteran told Hayes. As reports surface about deeper locker-room malignancy, these complaints, if not the root of the team’s collapse, might at least have contributed to it.

Wonder if Sirianni or general manager Howie Roseman will address the issue when they speak to the media at the NFL scouting combine.

Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Johan Rojas made plenty of progress with the Phillies as a rookie center fielder last season: a .302 batting average and 14 steals in 59 games, plus a reputation for wizardry with the glove.

But his playoff performance made a lasting impact, too: 15 strikeouts in 43 postseason at-bats. Understandably, the Phillies are hesitant to anoint him the everyday center fielder until they see that he can hold his own at the plate.

Rojas is well aware of that. “I come here every year to win a job,” he says. “I’ve worked hard every year, every year I’ve been here. That’s what I’ll do this spring. Same mentality.” Alex Coffey checks in with Rojas in Clearwater, Fla., and also reports on the culture of the Phillies clubhouse and prospect Mick Abel’s progress.

Everyone was OK after the Phillies team bus was rear-ended by a car returning from their spring game against the Red Sox on Monday.

Next: The Phillies visit the Minnesota Twins in a Grapefruit League game today at 1:05 p.m.

The Sixers have a lot to figure out. They are struggling to acclimate new players who arrived via trades or a buyout while also playing without Joel Embiid. We will soon see how this plays out over the course of the next 25 games, and where they land in the crowded Eastern Conference.

Next: The Sixers visit the Boston Celtics tonight at 7:30 (TNT).

As his name consistently swirls in trade rumors, veteran forward Scott Laughton has gone on a tear. With two goals and an assist Sunday in the loss to Pittsburgh, Laughton extended his point streak to a career-high seven games (10 points; four goals, six assists) and his assist streak to six.

“Since the break, I think I’ve kind of shifted my mindset of what I want to do here and who I want to be,” he said. “So that’s kind of been my focus here, to not only try and be the best teammate but contribute positively on the ice.”

General manager Danny Brière says that the Flyers are not shopping Laughton ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.

Next: The Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

Star goalkeeper Andre Blake is still dealing with an adductor injury in his groin, so backup Oliver Semmle will be in the net tonight for the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 series finale vs. Costa Rica’s Saprissa at Subaru Park.

Semmle saved as many shots as he let in Saturday during his debut, a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire.

“Obviously, we’ll miss [Blake], he’s the best goalkeeper in MLS,” manager Jim Curtin said. “But Oliver has now a game under his belt, a little more confidence, and I know he’ll step in and do a great job for us.”

Next: The Union host Saprissa tonight at 8:15.

Worth a look

Buzzer-beater: Kabe Goss played hero, hitting the game-winning shot off a pull-up jumper from the foul line to lift Roman Catholic past Archbishop Ryan 46-45 for the PCL title. Another OT thriller: Top-seeded Archbishop Wood defeated Archbishop Carroll, 54-52, in double overtime to win the girls’ PCL title. NCAA bubble watch: St. Joseph’s women and Villanova’s men and women are in the mix.

🧠 Trivia time

Which pitcher is Aaron Nola likely to pass this season for fourth place on the Phillies’ career strikeout list? Nola has 1,582 strikeouts. First with the correct response here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Robin Roberts

B) Chris Short

C) Curt Schilling

D) Grover Cleveland Alexander

What you’re saying about Rivers vs. Nurse

We asked you: Who’ll go further in the playoffs, the Bucks under Doc Rivers or the Sixers under Nick Nurse? Among your responses:

Nurse, ABSOLUTELY! Doc is not a good coach. The ONLY time he won a championship, he had so much talent even he couldn’t screw it up! He always finds a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a must win game! I am very happy he decided to appoint himself head coach so he can blow a playoff series against the 76ers! — F.K.

The question should really be “who will go further, the Bucks WITH Antetokounmpo or the Sixers WITHOUT Embiid?” Coaches are irrelevant here. Answer: Bucks of course. — James F.

I think Nick Nurse is an excellent coach and seemed to have the Sixers playing well before Joel’s latest injury, but with their star sidelined the Sixers have no chance to go far in the playoffs. ... With a fully recovered healthy Emblid the Sixers always have a chance, but for now Doc and his Bucks will go farther. And for both, no matter how good they might look, they would have to climb over the Celtics who are currently the NBA’s best. — Everett S.

Who will go further has more to do with the health of one particular player. And I don’t have to even mention Joel’s name, do I‽ — Jeff K.

The Bucks, even with the inferior coach. — Richard V.

UnCovering the Birds host Jeff McLane of The Inquirer joined two other Birds beat reporters, Zach Berman and Jimmy Kempski, for a roundtable discussion about the team’s offseason. From the leadership of Nick Sirianni to Jalen Hurts’ future to Howie Roseman’s roster strategies, they covered it all. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Marcus Hayes, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Andrew Robinson, and Josh Verlin.

The last time the Sixers played Boston, without Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey, they gave the Celtics a battle in a 125-119 loss. Let’s see what happens tonight. See you in Wednesday’s newsletter. — Jim