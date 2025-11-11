Flip a coin | Sports Daily Newsletter

The oddsmakers have spoken. The Eagles are returning to action after a two-week break with reinforcements on defense. Nick Sirianni is unbeaten in games after the bye week. The Green Bay Packers just lost tight end Tucker Kraft, their leader in receiving yards, for the season. And yet the Packers are slight favorites in their Monday Night Football meeting.

It must be the Lambeau Field mystique. And also the fact that it will indeed be cold tonight in Wisconsin, which gives David Murphy a not-great feeling about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in this game.

Actually, this one looks like a coin flip and the sportsbooks see it the same way, with Green Bay a 1.5-point pick. Here’s who The Inquirer’s writers and the national media are picking tonight, along with what the Packers are saying and more.

Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs is averaging just 3.8 yards per rush, but the running back is always tough to get down, Jeff McLane writes, and the Eagles need to be sound in their tackling. Here are McLane’s keys to the game.

Nearly five years ago at Lambeau Field, Hurts relieved Carson Wentz during a loss to the Packers and seized control of the quarterback job for the Eagles. Jordan Mailata remembers it well, as the game was played before an empty stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tackle also remembers the poise the rookie Hurts displayed, as do other Eagles veterans who where there the day Hurts took over. Olivia Reiner tells the story.

The Sixers are marking the 25th anniversary of the team that reached the 2001 NBA Finals by bringing back their trademark black uniforms for select games. They’re bring back players from that Finals run, too. Point guard Eric Snow talked with The Inquirer about his memories of that team and his life today: “I’m a dad. That’s what I do.”

This version of the Sixers has created an early buzz of its own 10 games into the season, Keith Pompey writes.

On Sunday, the Sixers fell to the Pistons, 111-108. Here are the key takeaways from the game.

The U.S. men’s national team is in town for a friendly against Paraguay on Saturday at Subaru Park. Manager Mauricio Pochettino sat down for an interview with The Inquirer. Four of the 25 players on the U.S. squad have ties to the Union: Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, and Matt Freese. Pochettino welcomes the chance for the team to train at the team’s facilities.

“It’s a great opportunity to see the way that they are working,” he said. “To congratulate Philadelphia, because their contribution — not only because they are doing a fantastic job with the first team in MLS, but their contribution to soccer is amazing in this country.”

Temple lost a tough one at Army on Saturday, but that defeat was nothing on the heartbreak scale compared to what Penn State endured. The Nittany Lions nearly pulled off an upset of No. 2 Indiana, but Omar Cooper Jr. scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left to dash their hopes. The Nittany Lions are 3-6 and still winless in the Big Ten.

The Owls came up just short in a 14-13 loss in West Point, N.Y.

The big winner this weekend? Ja’briel Mace of Villanova, who scored all four touchdowns in a 28-10 rout of Towson.

Cornell scored 26 points in the second half to beat Penn, 39-17.

Coach Rick Tocchet can see Emil Andrae taking on a bigger role for the Flyers as a puck-moving defenseman as long as he doesn’t “skate himself into trouble.” Also on the Flyers beat, Dan Vladař is drawing comparisons to the goalie in the movie Slap Shot, Denis Lemieux. Jackie Spiegel explains.

Sports snapshot

“A work in progress”: Coach Kevin Willard sees room for improvement after Villanova beats Queens.

Big 5 opener: Deuce Jones scores 29 points as St. Joseph’s downs Drexel.

On this date

Nov. 10, 1985: Mike Quick scored a 99-yard touchdown on a pass from Ron Jaworski as the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons, 23-17, in overtime at Veterans Stadium.

