🦅 That winning feeling | Sports Daily Newsletter

OK, Eagles fans. You’ve had time to digest the 34-29 victory over the Packers and what it will mean in the long run. At this point, though, it’s hard to tell whether Jalen Hurts is Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde.

Bottom line: The Birds are 1-0. The Eagles won Friday night in large part because they got outstanding performances from a running back and a linebacker, which is a strange thing indeed, Mike Sielski writes. In the Jeffrey Lurie years, the Eagles haven’t allocated the financial (and often draft-related) resources to running back and linebacker that they have to other positions.

This year, they invested big in Saquon Barkley and he is paying off already. They took a flier on Zack Baun and he looked like Mike Singletary II in the opener. Good luck finding a better offense-defense combo debut in recent franchise history.

J.T. Realmuto reported Sunday that his bruised left knee was feeling “much better,” but another Phillie headed for the injured list. This time it’s reserve infielder Edmundo Sosa, who is out with back spasms until at least Sept. 17. Sosa joins left fielder Austin Hays (kidney infection) and third baseman Alec Bohm (hand) as recent additions to the injured list.

Another fifth starter for the Phillies took a beating as Seth Johnson absorbed a lopsided loss to the Marlins in his major league debut. The Phillies’ magic number for clinching the NL East is 13, though.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park (6:40, NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Rays have not named a starter.

The Eagles of the Dick Vermeil era captured the hearts of Philadelphia fans, soaring to the Super Bowl in 1981. They also paid a heavy price for their exploits in the high-impact NFL.

An Inquirer investigation found that at least 12 starters from the Eagles’ first Super Bowl team developed neurocognitive issues, including dementia, movement disorders, and depression. Then they had to fight to be compensated by the NFL’s controversial concussion deal.

Tonight marks a new phase in the career of Jason Kelce, who has been anything but inactive since his retirement from the Eagles. Kelce will make his debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, appearing as a studio analyst leading up to kickoff.

Next: The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons next Monday at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

New York is continuing its love affair with the ‘Nova Knicks — and now Mikal Bridges has joined the group after a blockbuster trade. Former Villanova stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart brought their popular Roommates podcast to Central Park on Saturday night. About 5,000 fans showed up, even in the rain.

Fresh off a 34-27 victory against Bowling Green, Penn State failed to move up in the Associated Press college football poll. After a weekend in which No. 5 Notre Dame got knocked off, the Nittany Lions (2-0) stayed at No. 8 in the rankings. The Southeastern Conference grabbed six of the top seven spots in the AP Top 25.

Ranked fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision, Villanova took care of business with a 28-3 win over Colgate. Wide receiver Devin Smith made a splash by scoring two touchdowns.

Worth a look

Beach volleyball: Garnet Valley’s Sarah Wood won a bronze medal at the U19 World Championships. Farewell: Havertown native Sinead Farrelly said an emotional goodbye to Gotham FC in her retirement ceremony.

On this date

Sept. 9, 1997: Richie Ashburn, the Phillies Hall of Famer and beloved broadcaster, died of a heart attack after calling a game at Shea Stadium. Ashburn, who joined the Hall of Fame in 1995, spent 34 years in the Phillies broadcast booth.

Nick Sirianni survived the Eagles’ disastrous collapse last season — barely. At the heart of the criticism surrounding the fourth-year head coach was a sideline temperament that, at times, crossed the line from passionate to problematic. Did he suffer from a lack of composure? Were his antics undermining how the team was treated by referees? Was his enthusiasm endearing to players, or viewed as childish? As the Eagles get set to start anew in 2024, Jeff McLane asks Sirianni whether he has changed, and investigates whether other members of the organization have noticed. Listen here.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: What do you think about the Eagles opening in Brazil? Among your responses:

Why not Brazil? The NFL has played in Europe and Mexico. How many football fans are in Brazil, I have no idea. But it’s good for the sport and gives the players a chance to make history in another venue. I’d rather them open at home though. — Tom G.

IT SUCKS!! It caused the Eagles to lose a home game! — Bill R.

I don’t like the NFL playing in other countries around the world, but then I an old timer who doesn’t like change of any kind. I think the travel is tough on the players as it was on the Phillies earlier this season. But I do not think South Americans, Asian countries, or Europe will embrace football. Baseball and basketball are different. They have been enthusiastically embraced all over the world, but football is a completely different game that will never become what their own football (soccer) is to them. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Marcus Hayes, David Gambacorta, Jeff McLane, Rob Tornoe, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Isabella DiAmore, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Katie Lewis.

Could not help but notice that the Cowboys defense looked pretty darn good in their opener. Maybe the Eagles won’t run away with the division after all. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you on Tuesday. — Jim