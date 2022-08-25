He doesn’t speak to the media. His public appearances are rare. Being traded to the Phillies in February 1972 “devastated” him — but he went on to have a season for the ages, and, 50 years later, lives on among the icons of Philly sports.

Steve Carlton’s story is told here through the eyes of other MLB greats like teammate Larry Bowa and Royals great George Brett, as well as a 1989 interview with Yankees great Reggie Jackson.

“I decided they could do a better job writing without my quotes,” Carlton told Jackson in ’89.

He may have avoided the media — a freeze that can be traced to his early days in Philly — but one Inquirer staffer recalls going to see Carlton as a kid.

Trading for Carlton ranks among the best transactions in Philly sports history. We take a look at other brilliant moves — and some regrettable ones.

For most of the season, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has felt off. He was never able to articulate, at least to the media, what “off” meant; Wheeler insisted he felt fine physically, but that something just wasn’t right on the mound. A few days before the All-Star break, Wheeler decided to search for answers. He asked Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham and assistant pitching coach Brian Kaplan to figure out what he was doing differently. Together they discovered a subtle but effective change was needed, and it’s paying off.

Could Bryce Harper return this weekend? It’s possible, but Rob Thomson says it all depends on how he feels.

The Phillies’ 2023 schedule was released on Wednesday with several interesting changes.

It wasn’t the best day for Phillies pitchers, but the Phils still managed to manufacture enough runs to hold on against the Reds.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against the Reds at 7:05 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (8-10, 3.25) will get the start against Reds right-hander Justin Dunn (1-1, 6.08).

The offense appeared sluggish and the defense perhaps a step slow as the Eagles went to Miami for the first day of joint practices. Maybe it was because of the heat. Or the travel schedule. But the Eagles did see big Jordan Davis continue to open some eyes.

As the NFL’s big cut day is coming on Tuesday and rosters take shape, the Eagles will have decisions to make to get down to their initial 53. Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor, both former first rounders who haven’t lived up to their draft position, should still remain on the team as they have value as reserves.

There’s nothing like watching sports live, so go out to Chester to see the Union, but for an early weekend morning soccer fix, it’s hard to beat coffee and waffles while watching Premier League action on NBC. The speed of play, the crowds, the drama, all brought to you with high-quality production from NBC.

Jonathan Tannenwald got a first-hand look at how the magic happens.

What you’re saying about Bryce Harper’s return

We asked you: Do you think it will take Bryce Harper long to get back into his groove when he returns?

Among your responses:

It seems to me that Harper is ready to return to the Phils immediately! What a return to action. — Barry E.

Bryce will be more than fine when he comes back up. He will provide an injection of leadership & enthusiasm, not to mention generating more runs! Bring him back up NOW – no time to wait; he is ready! — Larry W.

Bryce is a consummate pro. I predict at least two hits in his first game back with the big team. He knows how much ownership and the rest of the team count on his production and he is determined to show that they got great value in acquiring him. — Fred B.

I hate to think it, but I have a feeling that the pitcher threw a “cookie” to Bryce Harper during his first rehab at bat. I was looking more at the swing than at the results. He did not seem to be favoring his left hand at all. He had that explosive swing he is famous for. When he was a baserunner, he did all the things he needed to do without seeming to worry about his thumb. I think that he will be ready after a week of using his body in the same manner he will be using it when he returns to the Phillies’ lineup — as a hitter and baserunner only. He needs an overall tune-up to be in playing condition — running, timing and swing. With his incredible focus, a week should do it, barring setbacks which we all need to hope won’t occur. — Milton T.

It will not take BH long to get back into a groove at all. He’ll take the 15-25 ABs in Lehigh Valley and use them to get his timing back, just like he said last night after hitting two dingers in his first real game since he had his thumb broken.

Remember; this man is THE best player on this team and one of the best players in MLB! He’s been an absolute pleasure since joining our Phillies family and if you ask me, he’s actually been an extreme bargain, contract wise.

He’s FAR outdone all of my expectations and has become one of my favorite all-time Phils already. He’s everything advertised and more!

Oh, excuse me for stumping for this proverbial MVP!

Again, NO it won’t take 3 long to be groovin’ strong for the rest of the season and far into the playoffs. At least as far as our pitching will allow! — Brian L.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Christian Red, Matt Mullin, Jim Swan, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Marcus Hayes, Gustav Elvin, DeAntae Prince, and Matt Breen.