A lot of (virtual) ink here and elsewhere already has been devoted to the Eagles’ upcoming season.

With all of Howie Roseman’s wheeling and dealing this offseason, can you really blame us? He has undoubtedly created a better team around Jalen Hurts at nearly every position and given fans a reason to hope for an improvement upon last year’s playoff team.

But there’s one big question. How will Hurts fare?

Many of those additions — Haason Reddick and A.J. Brown, to name a few — along with incumbents like Dallas Goedert would make an excellent team with anyone under center. But if Hurts can be part of that group? Things could get really interesting.

That’s not a hot take, David Murphy writes. But it is what it is. Here we go ...

The Eagles this season will wear an alternate black helmet. This is a franchise that has undergone changes in the team’s uniforms through its long history. We dove into that history and put together an interactive guide to creating your own Eagles uniform just as some local celebrities have done. What’s your preferred look?

If you’re Jonathan Gannon, you’re probably thrilled to be getting a number of new players into Eagles jerseys this season. The Eagles have stocked up on talent, and that should mean some improved play in Year 2 of Gannon running the defense.

On offense, the Eagles will be missing backup tackle Andre Dillard for the first part of the season after he was placed on injured reserve. The team will be thin at the position without the former first-round pick.

Over the last four years, the 76ers have made a habit of chasing shiny players and then being forced to undo the damage of having caught them. But this year, after anchoring their team with Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, they are finally in a position to rebuild.

That has informed a summer full of stellar offseason signings who will serve as glue guys at the most important time of year. Montrezl Harrell, who was added on a two-year deal Tuesday, is the latest addition in an offseason that included the signings of P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and De’Anthony Melton.

As Inquirer columnist David Murphy writes, no team in the Eastern Conference has done more to improve its title odds.

Megan Rapinoe at one point acted as if she was still being called in to the United States women’s national team mostly for her leadership qualities, but there’s no doubt that her soccer skills also remain up to snuff. It took mere seconds for her to make an impact as a sub in a tie game against Nigeria. Jonathan Tannenwald has all the details on how Rapinoe managed another magical assist for the winning goal.

Curse? What curse? The Phillies got off to a rough start in September but turned things around in clutch fashion Tuesday night as Jean Segura drove in Bryce Harper with a walk-off hit.

The Phillies’ thin pitching corps may soon get some relief, with Zach and Zack — Eflin and Wheeler, respectively — working toward returning.

Speaking of Eflin, he and Griff McGarry, who recently was promoted to triple A, could be a boost for the bullpen.

Nia Barley loves football. She’s always among the first to sign up for her flag football league each year, and she maintains a blog full of her hot takes on the NFL.

The 17-year-old high school junior has a degenerative eye disease, retinitis pigmentosa, but she isn’t letting that stop her from getting on the field to play the sport she loves.

On the basketball court, Aleah Snead isn’t going far to play collegiately. But before heading to Hawk Hill, she’ll lead Penn Charter in one last run at a state title.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked you: Who is the Eagles’ all-time leader in coaching victories?

The answer is C: Andy Reid, who racked up 130 wins with the Eagles. Sam S. was the first with the correct answer.

