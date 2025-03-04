Slay it ain’t so | Sports Daily Newsletter

Less than a month removed from their Super Bowl victory, the Eagles are releasing one of the starters from the rout of the Chiefs.

Cornerback Darius Slay might return at a reduced salary, of course, but two NFL sources confirmed Monday that the team is cutting him loose. Slay, 34, hopes to play another year after making the Pro Bowl in six of his 12 NFL seasons. He would prefer to play here or in Detroit, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

Big Play Slay made an impact here as an anchor at cornerback, breaking up 56 passes and posting nine interceptions in five seasons. The Eagles appear to have options at the position with Quinyon Mitchell on one side, Kelee Ringo waiting in the wings, and Cooper DeJean in the slot.

And Slay could still be back. In the meantime, Howie Roseman is clearing out some salary-cap space and moving on.

The starting lineup is mostly set and so is the starting pitching, so this spring training has been mostly drama-free for the Phillies. There are still questions to ponder in Clearwater, though. The Phillies are short on right-handed-hitting outfielders. Could this be the year that Brandon Marsh finally gets a run of playing time against lefties? And is Taijuan Walker’s resurgence for real?

Larry Bowa answered a few questions himself in a sit-down with Scott Lauber. Bowa is already a fan of Phillies prospect Aidan Miller.

It’s the busiest week of the year to be an NHL general manager’s phone, and Danny Brière’s cell figures to be among the busiest.

With coveted veterans like Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen, Brière has some tough decisions to make. Will he stick or twist with two pillars of the team’s culture? Jackie Spiegel sat down with the Flyers GM last week to discuss all things trade deadline.

Speaking of Ristolainen, the rugged Finn isn’t paying much attention to the rumors linking his name with a move.

“It’s one of those things I can’t really control,” Ristolainen says. “So I don’t really bother my mind with it. I just come in every day and work hard.”

Tyrese Maxey has been playing with a sprained finger on his right hand, and it has shown on the score sheet. Maxey made only two of 14 shots Saturday in a win against the Warriors, but he’ll keep on plugging away.

“He came out for walk-through with no tape on it,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I said, ‘Where’s the tape?’ And he said, ‘Forget that tape, man.’ I said, ‘Feeling better?’ He said, ‘Nope.’”

Maxey’s suffered a back contusion in the third quarter and never returned in the Sixers’ 119-102 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jalen Milroe and Jalen Hurts have a lot in common beyond sharing a first name.

Both starred at the University of Alabama, both are dual-threat quarterbacks, and both entered their respective draft processes with question marks about their ability as passers.

Hurts, the recently crowned Super Bowl MVP, has answered those questions and then some. Now can Milroe prove the doubters wrong? Milroe, who has long looked up to Hurts, is using him as inspiration as he prepares for the NFL draft.

