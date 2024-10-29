‘They didn’t blink’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles invested in cornerbacks in the first two rounds of the draft in April and it’s safe to say those investments are paying off already.

Quinyon Mitchell, the first-round pick, blanketed his opponent so well on Sunday that the Bengals threw his way only three times. Cooper DeJean, the second-rounder, dropped Cincinnati star Ja’Marr Chase for a 2-yard loss on a huge fourth-down play. The rout was on.

Advertisement

Seven games in, these guys are no longer playing like rookies. “Excited about their skill set and who they are,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “I think these guys are ultracompetitive, the moment’s not too big for them. They’re going against one of the best wide receivers in the NFL [on Sunday] and they didn’t blink.”

In a way, it’s a good thing they have emerged so soon. Veteran cornerback Darius Slay could be sidelined with the groin injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Which player would you like to see the Eagles pursue at the trade deadline? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The still-shorthanded Sixers are beginning to see what they accumulated in their offseason shopping spree. Anyone who has watched them play so far can tell that Caleb Martin is a solid pickup. Veteran guard Eric Gordon looks like a keeper, too, after a 15-point effort Sunday in the team’s first win.

Martin finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the victory against the Pacers. He also served as a point forward, allowing Tyrese Maxey to score at will. Coach Nick Nurse likes that versatility. “It’s about [eight] new guys, trying to learn what looks good, what doesn’t,” says Nurse, who’s still missing two of his biggest threats.

Annually at the trade deadline, Howie Roseman is working the phones. He has a long history of getting deals done. According to The Inquirer’s EJ Smith, the Eagles’ latest win should push them to be buyers at the deadline, and edge rusher is a position where they could upgrade.

The Eagles’ run defense did have a strong showing against the Bengals, while on the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts had his best game of the season.

It helped that tackle Fred Johnson has stepped in for Jordan Mailata, and against the Bengals he shut down former Cincinnati teammate Trey Hendrickson, who respectfully gave his friend his jersey after the game.

Flyers fans haven’t been shy about criticizing Sean Couturier’s slow start to the season. When a team struggles, the finger-pointing usually starts at the most expensive players, which in the Flyers’ case includes the captain, who is in Year 3 of an eight-year, $62 million contract.

Couturier is only two years removed from a pair of back surgeries, and he also underwent sports hernia surgery over the summer. Given those injuries, and his age at 31, it’s hard to envision him ever getting back to the level that saw him take home the Selke Trophy in 2020 and play at nearly a point-per-game pace from 2018-2022. But it is important to remember that Couturier had 30 points in his first 41 games last season, his core injury clearly hampering him over the second half of the season. Saturday provided another reminder that Couturier can still be an effective centerman, as he bagged a hat trick, tallied five points, and willed his team to a much-needed victory. While five-point outings aren’t going to suddenly become the norm, can Couturier start to chip in more regularly offensively?

Justin Crawford is only 20 years old, but he already has made an impression on Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations. “Crawford is coming very fast,” Dombrowski says. “I’m not sure that, [when] we go into spring training, we’re going to count on him being one of our big-league starting outfielders, but he has a lot of ability. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came in at any time.”

The Phillies’ first-round pick in 2022, Crawford had a minor setback at the plate this season and fixed it quickly, thanks to help from his hitting coach. He wound up leading all Phillies minor leaguers in hits, with 143, and stolen bases, with 42.

After Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Rays were left without a home field to start the season. That home could be in Clearwater, Fla., the Phillies’ spring training site.

Worth a look

QB’s status: Penn State’s James Franklin says Drew Allar will be a game-time decision against Ohio State. ‘Nova hoops: Eric Dixon is the clear leader, but who will be No. 2? Starting anew: The Penn women embrace change as basketball season approaches. Big Five preview: A look at five things to watch in City Series women’s basketball.

🧠 Trivia time

Hall of Famer Reggie White joined the Eagles in 1985 after he played for which USFL team? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Houston Gamblers

B) Memphis Showboats

C) New Jersey Generals

D) Los Angeles Express

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: Do you think Jalen Hurts is back in Pro Bowl form? What must Hurts do to keep thriving? Among your responses:

Yes, Jalen is back as a Pro Bowl quarterback. He looks sharp, moves well, runs, throws the ball accurately and does not turn over the ball. Jalen is moving the ball to a variety of offensive players, so the opponent cannot predict the quarterback’s plays. The fact that the Eagles have several healthy offensive playmakers on the field certainly helps Hurts have more confidence that his plays will be completed. The fact that Jalen has choices helps him to continue to move the ball consistently down the field to score points. What joy to watch a real quarterback connect with his team! — Drusilla M.

Hurts is well on his way. He has played well in the past few games. But the whole team is playing better as well. That is also key to his success. Keep on doing what you’re doing and good things will happen. — Kathy T.

Mr. Hurts has been playing some really good football! I am seeing him get the ball out faster and he is faking where the ball is going. Jalen has not had any fumbles or thrown any interceptions. These 4 attributes definitely make Jalen Hurts Elite status, Pro Bowl material. — Lori P.

The schedule

The Sixers host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP). The Flyers visit the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 (NBCSP). The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. (CBS3).

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Kerith Gabriel, Owen Hewitt, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Avery Hill.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim