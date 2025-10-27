What a rush! | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles picked the perfect way to head into the bye week, unleashing a running attack that looked a lot like the one from the Super Bowl season. Saquon Barkley ran for 150 yards, Tank Bigsby added 104 more, and the Birds flattened a Giants team that had manhandled them two weeks ago.

“I think the O-line did a really good job of dominating up front,” Barkley said after the 38-20 victory. “Creating space for us. It’s cool to see Tank get out there and make some big plays. I’ve never been part of a game, I don’t think so, of having two 100-yard backs. So it was great to see him go out there and make plays, especially to see him finish the game for us.”

Advertisement

Barkley added: “For sure, we definitely saw how they celebrated when they beat us last time.” It is never wise to poke the bear, but it is especially unwise to poke the bear when you know you will be seeing the bear again in 17 days, David Murphy writes.

The Eagles head for a week off with a 6-2 record, but games against the Packers and Lions await after that. At least the offense finally seems to be rolling under coordinator Kevin Patullo, Marcus Hayes writes.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What should the Eagles work on improving during their bye week? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Giants were the more physical team when they battered the Eagles, 34-17, on Oct. 9. The Birds made sure that did not happen again on their home turf. They sacked Jaxson Dart five times Sunday as the defensive line came through with an especially strong game.

“We were more physical than them today,” linebacker Zack Baun said. “That was the mentality we wanted to come out with. We came out with it and we sustained it throughout the whole game.”

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was held out of the first game vs. the Giants, picked up his first sack of the season. Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt brought energy off the edge from the jump, Jeff McLane writes in his grades on the game.

The game was not the smoothest on the officiating end, and Fox’s broadcast crew made note of a few blown calls.

More coverage from Sunday’s Eagles win can be found here.

The Union saw a 2-0 lead against the Chicago Fire disappear in short order Sunday night. Luckily for them, they had Andre Blake in goal. When the 2-2 game went to penalty kicks, Blake stopped a shot by the Fire’s Jack Elliott, then got a break when Joel Waterman’s shot bounced off the top of the goal. Penalty-kick goals by Frankie Westfield, Milan Iloski, Tai Baribo, and Jesús Bueno lifted the Union to a playoff-opening victory at Subaru Park.

The Union’s principal owner, Jay Sugarman, says, “Our goal right now is to win a Cup.”

Like many of his Sixers teammates, Andre Drummond had a lost season in 2024-25. The 32-year-old center is fully recovered from a turf toe injury now, though. Drummond pulled in 13 rebounds in 16 minutes of action Saturday night as the Sixers improved to 2-0 by beating the Charlotte Hornets.

“That’s what I’ve been paid for my entire career,” Drummond said. “It doesn’t take much for me to get to that point where I want to get every rebound.”

Rookie VJ Edgecombe is off to a flying start for the Sixers, and back home in the Bahamas, his friends and former coaches are following every move.

Edgecombe already has made an impression on Joel Embiid, who says: “Whether shots are going in or not, [he] always plays the right way, makes the right plays.”

The Sixers struggled to stop the Hornets’ dribble penetration, something Nick Nurse is sure to address in practice this week.

Former Spring-Ford High star Matt Zollers got an opportunity to play Saturday after Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula went down with a dislocated left ankle. Zollers completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 17-10 loss to No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Evan Simon completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns as Temple outlasted host Tulsa, 38-37, in overtime.

Luke Colella scored two TDs in Villanova’s 29-16 win against Albany.

Penn suffered its first Ivy League loss as Yale prevailed, 35-13.

Penn State is still looking for its first Big Ten victory with a trip to No. 1 Ohio State on tap this Saturday.

Sports snapshot

He’s on a roll: Trevor Zegras scored twice, then added a goal in the shootout as the Flyers beat the Islanders.

On this date

Oct. 27, 2008: The Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays battled to a 2-2 tie in Game 5 of the World Series before a storm prompted a rain delay that lasted two days. The game resumed on Oct. 29, when Brad Lidge struck out Eric Hinske to seal a 4-3 victory, clinching the second world championship in Phillies history.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Owen Hewitt, Colin Schofield, Dylan Johnson, and Sean McKeown.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Have a great Monday. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you in Tuesday’s newsletter. — Jim