The Eagles made a trade that could help shape their future roster on Monday, moving two first-rounders to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a package that includes one first-rounder this year, one next year, and a 2024 second-round pick.

As The Inquirer’s EJ Smith shrewdly points out, the decision pushes some of Eagles’ draft picks into the future and shields the team against any potential issues at quarterback. While Jalen Hurts has received a vote of confidence from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie, this deal secures a first-round pick in next year’s draft. And with Hurts likely to start this season, it also provides safeguards for the Eagles.

The Eagles could obviously have other plans with their picks, but they appear to have installed a hedge on Hurts.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

What do you think was behind the Eagles’ decision to swap picks with the New Orleans Saints? sports.daily@inquirer.com

Early Birds

The trade not only gains the Eagles more draft capital in the future, but also was a signal of their position on Hurts if it wasn’t already clear. Hurts gets 2022 to show he’s the quarterback going forward, and then, as Lurie said, who knows what the future holds?

The deal with the Saints enabled the Eagles to have two first-round picks in 2023 — a draft that is expected to be more stocked with difference-making quarterback prospects. In the case where a replacement for Hurts would be needed, names like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud could be on the board.

Extra Innings

We are at the height of “if” season this week with baseball’s opening day looming on Thursday (Friday for the Phillies). “If” as in “If the Phillies’ starting rotation can stay healthy and effective then … “ Or “If Corey Knebel can emerge as a lockdown closer then …” For David Murphy, there are no more important “ifs” than Ranger Suárez, Bryson Stott, and Seranthony Dominguez, who might just be the keys to a successful Phillies season.

The throwback mentality among the Phillies starting pitchers could come in handy for them this season.

Kyle Gibson appears ready for the season after a strong final start of the spring.

Next: The Phillies wrap up Grapefruit League play at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Pirates.

Off the Dribble

Joel Embiid finds himself in a familiar position as the 76ers approach the close of their regular season. Embiid finished as runner-up in the MVP race last season, landing behind the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

And it’s looking like history might repeat itself. Once again in the race for MVP, Embiid has carried the Sixers all season in the midst of Ben Simmons’ holdout and James Harden’s arrival. But his steady leadership and historic performances might not be enough to unseat Jokic, who could take the award for a second straight year.

Asked for his thoughts, Embiid said he doesn’t believe he could do any more to convince voters. And if he does miss out again, he said he’ll be convinced that someone dislikes him. “At this point, I’ll feel like they hate me. And it’s cool. That’s always been kind of like my career in Philly. I feel like in Philly, it always felt like you always had to do more.”

Next: The Sixers travel to Indiana to play against the Pacers at 7 p.m. Tuesday as part of a home-and-away series that will play out over the final four games of the season. (NBCSP).

On the Fly

Far out of postseason contention, the Flyers have turned their attention toward the future. This approach was cemented when the team traded veteran stalwarts like Claude Giroux this season as it prepared for a youth renaissance.

Now it’s being placed into practice on the ice as The Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner’s noted, describing the debuts of winger Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard. The team is also giving other young players and prospects a chance to show what they can contribute as general manager Chuck Fletcher looks to “aggressively retool” the roster this summer.

Next: The Flyers play against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, providing another opportunity for young players. (NBCSP+).

Fleet Street

Getting the U.S. men’s national team back to the World Cup was one thing, but it’s another thing altogether to be the first American to play in a Champions League final, even as a sub.

Now, do Christian Pulisic and Chelsea have what it takes to defend the Champions League trophy? They’re on their way, but a host of other teams want to claim the most prestigious title in club soccer as well. Set your calendar reminders, because Jonathan Tannenwald has rounded up the story lines and the times to catch the best soccer action on TV this week.

Worth a Look

Dawn Staley’s title is a triumph beyond basketball: South Carolina’s coach became the first Black head coach of a Division I basketball program, men’s or women’s, to win two national championships.

Endings and beginnings at the NCAA Tournament: Coach K made this Final Four about endings. Jay Wright made it clear Villanova is just getting started.

Tuesday Trivia

Question: Arkansas won its first national championship in 1994. Led by “The Big Nasty” Corliss Williamson, the Razorbacks pulled off a 76-72 victory. Whom did they defeat to win the title?

A) Michigan

B) Indiana

C) Duke

D) Arizona