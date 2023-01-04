The sports world — fans and athletes alike — is waiting to exhale from the collective anxiety and hope surrounding Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

It was a scary scene in Ohio as medical personnel rushed to revive Hamlin. He remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital. The NFL has yet to reschedule the game, which was postponed.

Amid the outpouring of concern and prayers for Hamlin, there has also been criticism for the league’s handling of the situation. Marcus Hayes points out that the NFL has done little to earn the benefit of the doubt.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ If you were watching the game, what were your thoughts and feelings watching what happened to Hamlin? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

In the wake of Hamlin’s injury, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reiterated that player safety is a priority for him, as he told WIP-FM on Tuesday when asked about Hurts, whose status remains unclear for Sunday’s game against the Giants. Sirianni has said that for Hurts to be cleared, the Eagles will have to know that he won’t be putting himself in danger of further injury. And he indicated on the radio that the importance of the game is secondary to that. Clearly the Eagles were shaken by what happened to Hamlin and the scare with Josh Sweat.

The Eagles know what they have with Hurts. And the advanced stats speak for themselves when it comes to how much Hurts means to the offense.

Lane Johnson has also been injured, and while he’s looking to play a couple of more years, the NFL draft offers the Eagles an opportunity to select his heir apparent.

The Sixers have had an up-and-down season, and those ebbs and flows appear to align with their turnover trouble, which rears its ugly head every so often.

The numbers are hard to deny. This season they are 14-6 when committing 14 or fewer turnovers, 8-8 when they have at least 15 turnovers, and 2-4 in games that include 18 or more. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey digs deeper into the numbers.

Next: The Sixers take the court at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP).

John Tortorella has consistently praised forward Noah Cates for his responsible play on and away from the puck. While Cates has excelled in a lot of the little things, the Flyers are hoping he starts to chip in more offensively.

That happened on the team’s holiday road trip, as Cates scored five points in six games, including producing multi-point games in the final two games of the trip.

The Flyers could also get another young player back soon, as Bobby Brink (hip) was activated on Tuesday.

Next: The Flyers look to make it four in a row on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The subtext behind U.S. Soccer revealing that the organization has launched an investigation into recent allegations about out-of-contract national team coach Gregg Berhalter seems clear: Someone doesn’t want the coach to be offered a new contract.

Along with admitting a domestic violence incident with his now-wife that took place in 1991, Berhalter’s statement on the incident refers to coercion, quoting a person who vowed to “take me down.”

Jonathan Tannenwald sorts through the various known facts.

Worth a look

Philly’s sad link: The Eagles have a connection to the only NFL fatality during a game.

Gathers’ legacy: Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers were Philly basketball stars and the tragic death of Gathers spurred Kimble to action.

Trivia Tuesday answer

Before Nick Foles’ postseason success in 2018 and ‘19, who was the last Eagles quarterback to earn a postseason victory?

Answer: B) Donovan McNabb led the Eagles to a 23-11 win against the New York Giants on Jan. 11, 2009.

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: Should Jalen Hurts play on Sunday even if he is not 100 percent recovered from his injury? Among your responses:

Only if 100% should Jalen play. AC joints are not to be messed with. Rest n Rehab. A no brainer:). Regardless if the NY Football Giants reserves play. — Chris O.

No matter their playoff position, the Giants want to win this game. I am not a big believer in anyone playing injured. I know with Lane Johnson out, that’s a strike against us already. I know Hurts wants to play badly. I am hoping he’s up to the task because without him, we won’t win this game. Sad to see this remarkable season all come down to this last game. — Kathy T.

He should play as long as he is able. He should also help to coach his replacement. — Mcgeldi

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Breen, Keith Pompey, Giana Han, Josh Tolentino, Mike Sielski, Matt Breen, Devin Jackson and EJ Smith.