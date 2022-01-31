Now that the Super Bowl is set between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, it’s time for fans in Philadelphia to take a closer look at what it will take to get their beloved Eagles to that level. At times, that means leaving sentiment aside and focusing on who is performing at the level needed to get the Birds not merely to the playoffs, but ultimately, to the title game.

So who should return to the roster and who should move on?

Not only can you look at picks made by our resident Eagles expert, Jeff McLane, but you also can make your own.

While the Super Bowl matchup is set, the Eagles are evaluating what comes next for their roster. There’s expected to be some turnover, though perhaps not as dramatic as transactions that took place last offseason. Will there be a change at quarterback this time around? Regarding Jalen Hurts, beat writer Jeff McLane writes that “barring an unlikely acquisition, Hurts did enough to return.” That doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t consider the unlikely possibility, and columnist Marcus Hayes makes the case for a Russell Wilson trade.

The Eagles are also preparing for the draft, and they’ll be actively watching prospects at the Senior Bowl this week. On Friday and Saturday at the site of the Senior Bowl, they were represented at the NFL’s first HBCU Combine, in which players from historically Black colleges and universities gathered to show their skills.

The 76ers, who previously had trouble closing out games at home, finished off a string of wins at Wells Fargo Center this past week. But victories against the depleted Pelicans, aging Lakers, and struggling Kings might not serve as the best barometer for a team with hopes of putting up a fight in the playoffs this season.

But, as The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey noted, the Sixers will next play against a real Western Conference power tonight in the Memphis Grizzlies. Not only is Ja Morant a bona fide star, the Grizzlies have also had Embiid’s number. He has averaged 13.3 points and shot 35.8% in six career games against Memphis, both his lowest against any NBA team.

Next: The Sixers will take on one of the hottest players in the NBA when Morant and the Grizzlies take the court tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

The 13-game losing streak is finally over for the Flyers after their 4-3 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Interim coach Mike Yeo sees it as a good starting point.

“It was good that we got a win,” Yeo said. “But certainly not in any way are we satisfied with winning one game here. The message is looking at last game, and it was good to get the win, and I feel like there were games that we played better during this stretch that we lost. So again, it’s just continuing the process of getting better and building the right habits on the ice, off the ice, in practice, in games, every opportunity.”

Buried near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers clearly have a number of problems. Columnist Mike Sielski gets to a major one: He points out that the organization refuses to change its way of thinking.

Next: The Flyers go for two wins in a row when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

As she enters the soccer Hall of Fame, Hope Solo has had a long career and numerous accomplishments that are known by many, but not everyone remembers how her pro career began in Philadelphia.

Against Canada in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, the U.S. men’s national team gave up an early goal, then played relatively well, but without punch, and finally conceded another goal in a 2-0 defeat. Jonathan Tannenwald takes stock of where this leaves the team compared to other squads in the region.

