🦅 Lost in LA | Sports Daily Newsletter

Eagles fans got the idea that it wouldn’t be their night when Jalen Hurts threw an interception and fumbled away the ball on the same play.

It only seemed fitting, then, that another Hurts interception, his fourth of the game, sealed a 22-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The defense bounced back with an inspiring effort, sacking Justin Herbert seven times, but the Eagles offense continued to go nowhere.

Saquon Barkley snapped out of his funk with a 52-yard touchdown run. That was the only time the Eagles found the end zone all game. Hurts had maybe the worst game of his career, but he did not get much help from his receivers or the offensive line, Jeff McLane writes in his grades on the game.

The Eagles are still 8-5, still in first place in the NFC East, still on track to make the playoffs and, in theory, have a shot at winning another Super Bowl in a conference without a dominant team, Mike Sielski writes. But no one who has watched them can see through that spin, that false representation of who they are and how the rest of this season could play out.

Maybe Eagles fans would have been better off watching the animated Monsters, Inc. broadcast of the game.

At least ESPN’s coverage of Eagles-Chargers offered a few sideshows, including Troy Aikman saying he bets the Birds have tried to bring back the retired Jason Kelce.

Maybe it will get better for Eagles fans this Sunday when the pitiful Las Vegas Raiders pay a visit. Nothing is guaranteed during this slump, though.

More coverage from the Monday night game can be found here.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Who is most at fault in this Eagles slump? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

These things could all wind up being true:

Kyle Schwarber wants to re-sign with the Phillies. The Phillies offer Schwarber the most money over four years — and maybe even wince and agree to a fifth. Schwarber signs with his hometown Reds.

Hey, it’s possible. Stranger things have happened in the big, wide world of free agency, especially when a player realizes the chance to bat in the middle of his hometown team’s lineup for a nine-figure payday.

But what would a shift away from Schwarber look like? For weeks, the Phillies have discussed it. Just in case. Here are a few options.

More news from the winter meetings:

The Phillies are working on adding Don Mattingly as their bench coach. Jeff Kent joined the 2026 Hall of Fame class. What does that mean for the chances of Chase Utley and Pete Rose?

Asked if he’s reminded of the Allen Iverson step-over every time he returns to Philly, Tyronn Lue chuckled before the question was even finished. “Every single time,” said Lue, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard who now coaches the Clippers. “You never forget it.” That moment also has registered with a few Sixers players, including Kyle Lowry, Paul George and, although he watched the highlight later in life, Tyrese Maxey. They provided prospective on the iconic moment 25 years later.

The Flyers’ fourth line of Garnet Hathaway, Nic Deslauriers, and Rodrigo Ābols has come up mostly empty in the scoring department this season. Coach Rick Tocchet is sticking with the trio for now.

“You have guys dragging, tongues on the bench, and our team is a team that needs to use the bench,” Tocchet says. “These guys are playing eight, nine minutes. I thought a couple of games ago, they gave us some juice.

“Yeah, they’re struggling. They want to get some points. I get it. We’re playing long ball here, trying to get the team culture.”

Flyers prospects Porter Martone and Jett Luchanko have been named to Canada’s World Junior roster.

Penn State introduced Matt Campbell as its new football coach on Monday, and his mission is clear. He is tasked with winning the Nittany Lions’ first national championship since 1986.

“From this day forward, we’re going to wake up every single day in this football program, and we’re going to build championship habits,” said Campbell, who coached for 10 seasons at Iowa State. Campbell’s contract is filled with incentives, including an automatic two-year extension and a $1 million bonus for winning a national championship. Here are the details of his deal.

Sports snapshot

Coming to the Linc: Jonathan Tannenwald ranks the five World Cup group stage matches headed to Philly this summer. Temple football: The Owls released a statement denying a report that they declined an invitation to play in the Birmingham Bowl.

What we’ve learned in Saquon Barkley’s two seasons as an Eagle is he speaks his truth. It is a refreshing and unvarnished truth, and not everyone always agrees with that truth.

Barkley is 28. One day he might regret his words or actions. One day he might speak and act with greater discretion.

For now, even while living as a celebrity in a world of unprecedented scrutiny, he’s saying what he feels and doing what he wants.

🧠 Trivia time

How many passing yards did Tom Brady have in the Patriots’ loss to Nick Foles and the Eagles in Super Bowl LII? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) 205

B) 305

C) 405

D) 505

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Who is the key to a deep playoff run for the Eagles? Among your responses:

Jalen Hurts — Paulette C.

I think the key is the defense. When the D fell apart against the Bears it barely gave the offense a chance to rest. It was almost shocking to see this defense so unable to do anything right while remembering that incredible job they did against the Chiefs. Might be more difficult without Carter, but they need to man up and take charge out there. — Everett S.

The Eagles DEFENSE got them to the Super Bowl last year. I disagree that Jalen Hurts should run more. Don’t risk getting him injured like Commanders QB. Hurts needs to THROW ON FIRST DOWN more often. Receivers NEED TO GET OPEN, PLAY THE BALL, and CATCH IT. As Bill Belichick told his players, “DO YOUR JOB!” — M.A.W.

For the Eagles to have any success in the postseason, they need to fix the offense, and it starts with reestablishing the run game. They need Hurts to, at the least, be a threat to run the ball to make the defense account for him. Hopefully this would help free up Saquon on the ground as well as open up the passing attack, and it starts with Hurts regaining his dual-threat former self. — Jim V.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Marcus Hayes, Mike Sielski, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Greg Finberg, Colin Schofield, Owen Hewitt, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

Thanks for reading our newsletter. Bella will bring you Sports Daily on Wednesday. — Jim