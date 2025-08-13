Browns in town 🏈 | Sports Daily Newsletter

For the first time in training camp, the Eagles’ first-team offense and defense will face an opponent who isn’t a teammate.

Today and Thursday, the Eagles are hosting the Cleveland Browns for two joint practices before Saturday’s preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. It marks the third time in four years that the Eagles are meeting the Browns for joint practices, and there will be some interesting storylines to follow.

First, starting with the Eagles offense. While Tanner McKee and other players flashed positive signs in the preseason opener, these practices will offer our first real look at new coordinator Kevin Patullo’s offense against another opponent.

Jalen Hurts has been without at least one of his top two receivers in the last 10 practices. The Eagles have had only three practices this camp with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith available. So how will that factor into play? Meanwhile, the Browns are bringing to town an improved defense bolstered by two early 2025 draft picks.

And who will be testing that Eagles secondary? Will it be 40-year-old Joe Flacco or another old friend in Kenny Pickett? Shedeur Sanders also caused a stir coming off the Browns’ preseason opener.

Lots of questions, and these next two days could provide some answers. For now, let’s see what Eagles beat writer Jeff Neiburg has to say about it, as he breaks down five things to watch out for.

Kyle Schwarber has had a loud cheering section of family and friends during the Phillies’ trip to his home state, Ohio, and before the Phillies faced the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday evening, the slugger was behind the plate to catch two ceremonial first pitches from his father, Greg, and his youth baseball coach, Ron Groh. The Reds honored both men for their positive impact with Middie Way Youth Baseball & Softball.

Ranger Suárez gave up a season-high 10 hits and allowed six runs in the Phillies’ loss to the Reds Tuesday night. Bryce Harper’s solo home run in the ninth prevented a shutout.

Eagles rookie safety Drew Mukuba has been hindered by a shoulder injury and missed three straight practices during the second week of camp, then participated in a limited capacity since his Aug. 1 return. He’s been itching to play and has plenty to compete for.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Mukuba took first-team reps Tuesday and believes he’s “heading the right way.” Mukuba is competing with Sydney Brown for the starting safety job alongside Reed Blankenship. He expects to make his preseason debut Saturday.

Some other notes from Tuesday’s practice: Landon Dickerson wasn’t in attendance. He’ll undergo surgery later this week after he suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee during Sunday night’s open practice. He’s expected to be back for the season opener, but Brett Toth filled his spot with the first unit.

Also, it may have been a lighter workout with the Browns coming to town, but Hurts and the first-team offense looked sharp.

NBA fans got a glimpse of the upcoming season on Tuesday, when the national TV schedules were released for the opening week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The early schedule release showed which teams the NBA expects to carry the torch in the 2025-26 season, and for the first time in four seasons, the Sixers were excluded from the Christmas slate, likely because of the uncertainty about the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George.

The league will reveal each team’s full 82-game schedules on Thursday.

Alejandro Bedoya, the Union’s longtime captain, has been a pro for 16 years, with five clubs spanning the U.S. to France, Sweden, and Scotland. But the 38-year-old knows he is running out of time to win a second trophy for the team he came home from Europe to join nine years ago. As the Union make their deepest run in the U.S. Open Cup since their last trip to the final in 2018, this moment matters: “I want to get back there.”

On Wednesday night, the Union face the New York Red Bulls in the quarterfinal at Subaru Park.

On the gridiron: We rank the area’s top 10 high school football teams to look out for this season. ‘Felt like home’: Transfer QB Gevani McCoy opens up about his fresh start with Temple. That’s a wrap: The Rumph Classic closed out its tournament Monday night, which brought in a rowdy crowd at Drexel. Case closed: The Ryan Johansen grievance is over and the Flyers were vindicated.

Way to early to tell. The starters who ever they may be, will most likely play half a game against the Browns and maybe a quarter against the Jets. The real test will be Opening Day against the Cowboys. Eagles win 34-17. Score after 3 quarters 28-3. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

There is always a weakness somewhere in every team’s defense, but I don’t want to tip off those 13 different teams we will be playing. Just kidding of course, but if there is a weakness Vic will quickly fix it. After watching that destruction of the Chiefs it is hard to picture a weakness. Going to be a long hard road though against a schedule that is about as tough as one can be. Go Eagles. — Everett S.

