Eagles practice observations: Landon Dickerson’s backups; Jalen Hurts rebounds; Mac McWilliams in the mix

The Eagles held their 13th open practice of training camp for the 2025 season Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Here are my observations from Day 13:

Injury update

Landon Dickerson wasn’t at practice, as expected. The Eagles left guard suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee during Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. He’ll undergo surgery later this week, but may return by the Sept. 4 season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive tackle Gabe Hall (shoulder) was the only other addition to the list of players out, which included guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) and wide receiver Elijah Cooks (shoulder).

Receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), linebacker Zack Baun (back) defensive tackle Byron Young (groin), and running back Montrell Johnson (hamstring) were limited. Long snapper Charley Hughlett’s return from a neck injury prompted the release of long snapper Christian Johnstone. The Eagles signed defensive tackle Justin Rogers to fill the roster spot.

Dickerson’s backups

The hopeful news about Dickerson meant the Eagles didn’t have to consider a long-term switch at left guard. Brett Toth filled his spot with the first unit Tuesday, just as he had whenever Dickerson was given a break pre-injury. Tyler Steen, meanwhile, stayed at right guard, which made sense at this juncture. Why make changes at two spots when there’s a good chance you may not have to make one?

The Eagles have to be prepared in case Dickerson isn’t ready, or if he suffers another injury, of course. Toth is a Jeff Stoutland favorite because of his versatility, but the offensive line coach has other options at left guard. Matt Pryor has mostly been at right tackle the last few weeks, but he has starting guard experience, even if most of it came on the right side. Green has 23 career starts at left guard, but he might not even make the roster. He hasn’t stood out and now has the shoulder injury.

Darian Kinnard was at left guard with the second unit Tuesday. He has tackle-guard flexibility, but is on the roster bubble.

Hurts so good

The workout was expectedly light with the Cleveland Browns coming to town for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The players were in shorts and shells for only about 60 minutes. That said, I thought Jalen Hurts and the first-team offense looked sharp, especially coming off a rather lackluster performance at the Linc. Not one of the quarterback’s eight passes hit the ground.

Hurts’ first throw was slightly behind DeVonta Smith, but he went to the receiver in a mismatch vs. linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the next play. The quarterback hit him later over the middle and on a comeback route near the sideline. Hurts’ best moment might have been when he moved to his right and threw across his body to tight end Dallas Goedert with cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in coverage. For Hurts, it gave him momentum heading into scrimmages against a Cleveland defense that is expected to be good again.

Mukuba trending

Drew Mukuba opened at safety with the starting defense for the first time since before his shoulder injury. He didn’t stay there for very long. Cooper DeJean continued to line up at safety in base personnel, while Sydney Brown took the majority of snaps in nickel and dime. Mukuba’s presence indicated that he’s still in the competition for the spot opposite Reed Blankenship.

Brown hasn’t done enough to separate himself, but Mukuba may be running out of time to win the job. The rookie was still the primary sixth defensive back in the dime defense and that may end up being his role to start the season.

Big Mac

Mac McWilliams took his first reps with the starters at outside cornerback. The rookie played well in the preseason opener and followed it up with a solid performance in the open practice. He still has his inconsistent moments and it may be too much to ask him to start in Week 1, but McWilliams looked the part in Tuesday’s audition.

Hurts went at McWilliams on back-to-back throws to Smith and Jahan Dotson and completed both. I’m sure others may knock the rookie for allowing the catches, but his technique was sound and his coverage sticky. Hurts and his receivers just executed the plays with precision.

Jakorian Bennett lined up with the twos. The only time I wrote his number down was when quarterback Tanner McKee hit tight end Harrison Bryant for a short gain in between the corner and linebacker Lance Dixon.

Jagged edge

Outside linebacker Joshua Uche was first up on the right side opposite Nolan Smith. I don’t point that out to suggest that Jalyx Hunt is in jeopardy of losing his starting spot, but signs continue to suggest that Uche could start off as the No. 3 guy in the edge rusher rotation.

Unless … Ogbo Okoronkwo keeps surging. The defensive end isn’t exactly a scheme fit, but if he gets to the quarterback on passing downs, that should be enough to get him on the roster and the field. Okoronkwo had another pressure/would-be sack when he turned the corner on left tackle Jordan Mailata.

I’m still not sure what to make of Azeez Ojulari. Patrick Johnson took second-unit snaps ahead of him. Ojulari hasn’t done much in camp, but some guys just emerge when the lights are on, and he may get the chance because more of his one-year contract ($2 million) is guaranteed than those of other guys.

Corner shop

Adoree’ Jackson got the nod ahead of Kelee Ringo to start team drills, but cornerback reps were mostly split between the two. Ringo saw more action than Jackson with both units.

McKee hooked up with receiver Darius Cooper on an out route in front of Ringo. Hurts’ low ball placement to Smith over the middle made it nearly impossible for the corner to get a hand on the ball. But he was trailing the receiver, nonetheless. DeJean was a touch late to help from the post, too.

Second-unit notes

Cooper dropped a McKee pass on a short slant route. A period later, the quarterback went to the receiver on a route similar to the one Smith ran over the middle. But McKee’s pass was too low and Cooper caught the ball on a short hop. Running back Will Shipley got skinny up the middle on a successful inside-zone run. Shipley also had a few rushes with the first team.

Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo shot into the backfield for yet another tackle for loss — this time on an AJ Dillon carry.

Third-unit notes

Kyle McCord completed one of his longer pass attempts when tight end EJ Jenkins high-pointed his toss with safety Tristin McCollum in coverage. The rookie quarterback’s pass to receiver Avery Williams on a quick out was broken up by cornerback Eli Ricks.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson split the few third-team snaps with McCord. One of his passes landed in an open acreage of grass because of an errant route. Coach Nick Sirianni erupted on the deep reserves and reminded them why they failed to produce vs. the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

The first and second units will take the large majority of reps vs. the Browns, just as they have in the first two-plus weeks of camp. Sirianni said he has tried to find creative ways to get McCord and Thompson-Robinson reps without practice time. The pair were on the field long before Tuesday’s session running drills with quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler.

Extra points

Former Phillies general manager Ed Wade, who was recently inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame, attended practice. … The joint workouts with the Browns will be followed by a closed walk-through on Friday and Saturday’s preseason meeting at 1 p.m.