Slot stopper? | Sports Daily Newsletter

James Bradberry uses his mind as much as his muscles in picking out exactly how to cover the top wide receivers in the game. But these days, NFL teams rely more and more on offensive options coming out of the slot position, especially short receiving routes from the tight ends.

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai isn’t afraid to think outside the box. He approached Bradberry with the idea of learning the slot cornerback role.

“It’s a different world,” was how Bradberry partly described the transition.

Now opponents trying to create plays in that area need to contend with possibly going up against one of the more athletic, yet cerebral defenders on the Eagles squad. Bradberry doesn’t seem to be playing the new position exclusively, but enough so that he can disrupt an offensive scheme if needed.

Advertisement

EJ Smith has all the details.

—Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, and you think the Sports Daily should arrive in your inbox regularly, sign up for free here.

❓In Howie Eagles fans trust: what move or deal convinced you Roseman is the best in the business, or if you’re still unconvinced, why exactly? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

While the Eagles have started to release players ahead of Tuesday’s NFL cutdown day, we have a reminder that this is the time of year when Howie Roseman is lurking. Does he have a trick up his sleeve this year if the Eagles are looking to make a meaningful addition to the roster? That’s a factor for teams around the league, and you can tell because Saints GM Mickey Loomis recently complimented Roseman in saying he has to keep his hands in his back pockets when talking to Roseman.

Roseman, of course, has come a long way to reach the point where seemingly every move he makes is unimpeachable. He’s smartly built the Eagles into a championship contender. Mike Sielski explores how Roseman has earned public trust and if his stature can be long-lasting.

Jalen Hurts: Rare Bird

You’ve caught the action, now flip through it! Score JALEN HURTS: RARE BIRD today. Catch 20-plus stories and 50-plus photos from the award-winning staff of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Brought to you by the expert sports reporters, editors, and photographers of The Inquirer.

Our ultimate tribute to Philly’s star QB has touched down at The Inquirer Store. Shop now.

There are still five weeks left in the regular season, but the Phillies have done enough in August to allow themselves the chance to envision what October could feel like. And a three-game sweep of the Cardinals — culminated by Sunday’s 3-0 win — served as a reminder of how dangerous the Phils could be in a postseason series. Aaron Nola did not allow a run in seven innings as the Phils starters combined for three earned runs in 20 innings against the Cards. The Phils scored 22 runs in three games, but that’s almost expected as the team was constructed to be carried by the lineup. The best path back to the World Series is matching that lineup with arms. For three days, they did just that.

As Bryce Harper nears 300 home runs, will 500 be in his future? Mike Schmidt “absolutely” believes Harper will join him in that elite club.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game home series against the Angels at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.02) will start against Angels right-hander Lucas Giolito (7-10, 4.32).

Union unbroken

The Union seemed on a roll up the ranks of the Eastern Conference standings before all of MLS took a break for the Leagues Cup competition. Aside from the Messi-led wipeout in the semifinals to Inter Miami, the tournament didn’t go badly for the Union, since the squad claimed third place and a spot in the Concacaf Champions League.

But none of that counted in the regular league standings. Still, the Union proved their players hadn’t missed a beat with a dominant performance against D.C. United.

Certain players may even be performing better than ever right now, deduced Jonathan Tannenwald.

Worth a look

A legacy left behind: Kobe Bryant had skills, but in Philly and at Tustin Playground, he learned toughness.

Support where it counts: As part of their initiative to encourage girls in sports, certain Eagles players took part in an event that distributed sports bras to young athletes.

On this date

In 1994, an 18-year-old Tiger Woods came back from five down on the final day to defeat Trip Kuehne and win the U.S. Amateur at TPC Sawgrass, kicking off one of the greatest careers in golfing history.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Gustav Elvin, Matt Breen, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, EJ Smith, and Mike Sielski.