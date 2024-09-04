Get to know Fangio | Sports Daily Newsletter

Vic Fangio started his first professional job as a young assistant coach with the Philadelphia Stars. He logged long hours at Veterans Stadium and likely spent more time there than anyone in 1984.

The USFL team may have been behind the Eagles and Phillies in stadium hierarchy, but Fangio had an office deep in the cavernous bowl where he would grind film, and what made the experience even better was also getting to watch his beloved Phils on a daily basis.

Forty years later, Fangio is back where it all started and where he hopes it all ends, writes Jeff McLane, who sat down for an exclusive interview with the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator.

Alec Bohm hasn’t played in a game since Thursday when he exited the game against Atlanta with left hand soreness. Tuesday was no different. The Phillies third baseman was missing from the starting lineup and Rob Thomson said “it’s not getting better as quickly as we thought.”

After the first inning, the Phillies were in a five-run hole, but Kyle Schwarber’s three-home run performance helped lead a comeback victory over the Blue Jays Tuesday night.

Next: The Phillies face the host Blue Jays today at 3:07 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia).

It’s hard to look in the past for answers about how the Green Bay Packers defense is going to challenge the Eagles offensive line. But new Packers DC Jeff Hafley has a scheme that will immediately test the new Eagles center-right guard pairing of Cam Jurgens and Mekhi Becton.

The Packers are aware of Jalen Hurts’ strength on the ground. In fact, two years ago, the last time these two squared off, Hurts set a franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback. Can Hurts erase the doubts after an uneven season?

On the flip side, the Packers have emerging quarterback Jordan Love. But he’ll have to contend with an Eagles defense that includes Jalen Carter, who’s coming off an uneven season. “Get ready,” Brandon Graham says of Carter. “It’s coming.”

Also, in case you haven’t heard, the social media platform X was banned in Brazil last week. Here’s what that means for the Eagles’ trip to São Paulo.

New Sixers forward Paul George was joined by his father, Paul George Sr., on the Podcast P With Paul George. His father was asked about his son’s decision to leave the Clippers and said that he “felt like they stabbed us in the back.”

Angel Garcia has trained his son Danny for more than 20 years. But the father’s time in the ring seemed to be in peril a few months ago when he suffered a stroke while hitting a heavy bag at his son’s gym on Jasper Street. Now Angel, 61, is back training his son for a middleweight title bout on Sept. 14.

Long time coming: Mastery Charter School athletes have a new turf field located at the North-Pickett campus in Germantown. Back at Beaver Stadium: No. 8 Penn State is looking solid heading into Saturday’s home opener against nonconference foe Bowling Green. On the road: As Temple prepares for Navy, the Owls are looking for their first road victory with Stan Drayton at the helm. Owls in the NFL: Former Temple LB Yvandy Rigby signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday.

