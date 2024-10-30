Trade deadline ⏰ | Sports Daily Newsletter

The NFL trade deadline looms, and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman usually has been active at the deadline, making at least one move in six of the last seven seasons.

However, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t advocating for the team to address any particular position. After holding opposing offenses to just two touchdowns in the last three weeks, Fangio says he feels good about the state of the roster going into Week 9.

But every team has its weak points. Through the first four games of the season, the defensive ends and outside linebackers combined for just two sacks: one from Josh Sweat and one from Brandon Graham.

Edge rusher could be an area that the Eagles target ahead of Nov. 5, writes Olivia Reiner, even though the group combined for seven sacks in the last three games.

The Phillies’ fifth starter carousel never seemed to stop spinning in 2024. Not counting openers, the Phillies used six pitchers in that spot during the season and never found an answer. The most expensive pitcher to get the chance — Taijuan Walker, who is still owed $36 million — will try to rebuild his career this offseason and is not guaranteed a spot in the 2025 rotation. So what options do the Phillies have to round out an otherwise stellar starting rotation? Lochlahn March takes a look at the state of the rotation and some arms that could be added to improve in 2025.

The Eagles' win against the Bengals was one of the best games of Jalen Hurts’ career. The 26-year-old quarterback finished 16-for-20 for 236 yards with one passing touchdown and another three rushing scores to go with it. His 80% completion percentage, 11.8 yards per attempt, and 132.5 passer rating each ranks in the top five of his career so far. EJ Smith breaks down what we saw from Hurts on Sunday.

At the start of October, the Eagles were a mess, licking their wounds after a humbling loss. Now, as they head into the third month of the season, the team is playing with legit momentum, having won three in a row following their best victory in over a year. How much hope should their latest performance instill in fans (and themselves)? Do we have any clearer picture of the Eagles’ identity? Jeff McLane weighs in. LISTEN HERE.

Nick Nurse is tired of addressing the issues regarding Joel Embiid and Paul George‘s absence. The Sixers released a statement Tuesday saying the injured stars are out for Wednesday’s game against Detroit, but did participate in portions of practice. Once questions started to pop up about the status of the two, Nurse told reporters, “I’m not going to answer.”

Also on Tuesday, the NBA fined the Sixers $100,000 for “public statements that were inconsistent with Embiid’s health status,” but confirmed that the center has been unable to play in the team’s first three games because of his left knee injury.

Things aren’t going great for the Flyers, who headed into Tuesday’s game mired in a 2-6-1 slump. For anyone, sometimes when things aren’t going great, a hug from mom, any mom, can make it better. So it’s not bad timing that the Flyers have 15 moms available on the trip to Boston.

Led by a shutout from goaltender Sam Ersson, the Flyers got a much needed win with their moms present against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Tyson Foerster and Joel Farabee each scored for the Orange and Black.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Hall of Famer Reggie White joined the Eagles in 1985 after he played for which USFL team?

B) Memphis Showboats — Jay W. was first with the correct answer.

The schedule

The Sixers host the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7. (NBCSP). The Flyers face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+). The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. (CBS3).

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Ariel Simpson, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Aaron Carter, DeAntae Prince, and Avery Hill.

