Bringing down the White House | Sports Daily Newsletter

Yes, Saquon Barkley caused a stir on social media by hanging out with President Donald Trump the day before the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl title at the White House.

And yes, Jalen Hurts caused a stir of his own by passing on Trump’s invitation.

Those two were not the focus of attention Monday as the White House shindig got underway, though. Big Dom was. At the start of the event by the White House lawn, Trump was drawn to the Eagles’ chief security officer.

“His name is Dominic DiSandro, Big Dom,” Trump said. “And he’s sort of a legend. Come here, Dom. Come here, say a few words.”

Big Dom did, in his own way. In the land of filibusters, his oration was the opposite.

Hurts chose to skip the ceremony along with receivers DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and others, but Trump still gave the star quarterback a shoutout.

The president also got behind the Eagles’ embattled signature play, the Tush Push. “They’re talking about getting rid of that play, I understand,” Trump said. “They should keep it.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson and hitting coach Kevin Long visited with Trea Turner at his home in Florida in January. They wanted him to make adjustments at the plate. They discussed whether moving him into the leadoff spot would spur better plate discipline. And Turner has done as they asked. His rate of swings on out-of-the-zone pitches is down to 28.6%, slightly less than major-league average (29.3%) and well below his 33.9% and 35.3% marks from the last two years. He’s even drawing more walks. But Turner also isn’t driving the ball as much. And he isn’t alone.

NEXT: The Phillies open a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals tonight at 6:45 (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to start against Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34).

After tragically losing her two sons last summer when they were killed by an allegedly drunk driver, Jane Gaudreau was understandably left feeling heartbroken and lost.

She then received the following message from Kelsie Snow, the widow of Calgary Flames executive Chris Snow, who had died from ALS a year earlier: “Find a project,” Snow said. “It will help you.”

The mother of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau has since found a project in the Gaudreau Family 5K run/walk, which will take place on May 31 and raise money for an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School, the special education school where Jane Gaudreau has worked for more than 40 years.

Alex Coffey has the story of a mother’s grief and the ability to “find a purpose” amid unfathomable heartbreak.

Jeff Dowtin Jr., considers himself “a hard worker, a go-getter.” He proved as much over the last couple of seasons with the 76ers, serving as a two-way player with rotation responsibilities. This season Dowtin was called on to serve as a backup point guard and sometimes starter as Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, and others went down with injuries.

Dowtin has made the most of that opportunity. He had career highs of 7.0 points and 15.1 minutes in 41 appearances, including a 30-point performance against his hometown Washington Wizards. He has encountered obstacles the entire way and found ways to clear them, writes Inquirer beat writer Keith Pompey.

Matthew Nawn collapsed less than 30 feet from the finish line of the Boston Marathon last Monday, but that did not stop the Villanova student from finishing the race. He crawled across the finish line. Owen Hewitt has the story of the marathon moment that went viral.

Free-agent finds: After going undrafted, two Temple players and one from Villanova sign with NFL teams. Penn State’s wish list: Coach James Franklin says he’ll be seeking help at linebacker in the transfer portal. “Inner Excellence”: Jim Murphy, the author who got a major boost from A.J. Brown this past season, plans to open a “headquarters” in Kensington.

What you’re saying about the NFL draft

We asked you: What was the biggest surprise of the draft, for the Eagles or the NFL in general? Among your responses:

I liked Howie’s picks, especially Campbell. Another overall good draft. Of course the big story was Shedeur Sanders going in the 5th round. I don’t think the drop was because of his talent but because of his, and dad’s, mouth. He was his own worst enemy. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets cut in training camp. That is, if he decides to show up. — Jack H.

Very surprised that the Eagles didn’t draft a tight end, even in the later rounds. This was billed as a strong draft for tight ends! While I agree that Goedert is a superior player, his history of injuries and his salary level make him a really big commitment. Perhaps a trade with some of the 2026 draft picks is Howie’s plan? Waivers will likely not provide a high-caliber substitute. — Chip L.

Only surprise to me was not drafting a tight-end after all the buildup. Thought for sure they had their eye on one for the future. Dallas is one of my favorites so sure glad he will stay. Who can ever forget that stiff-arm TD against the Packers? — Everett S.

Got to be Shedeur Sanders. Sure he’s got flaws, but he’s also got Deion’s bloodlines. And he ended up in Cleveland, where everyone expected him to go early, at a fire sale price. Collusion? Probably not, but his precipitous fall was certainly unexpected and became the media story of the draft. — Joel G.

Browns 3rd round draft pick was really a bad pick considering all the positions Cleveland needed to fill. Dillon Gabriel is by no means a game changer. Eagles know that it all starts in the trenches. Wake up Cleveland. — Michael S.

Obviously not drafting a tight end surprised all of us. Once again Howie played his smoke and mirrors games shopping Dallas Goedert to every team in the league. I’m guessing he takes pleasure in getting the competition thinking one way with him thinking completely opposite. — Ronald R.

