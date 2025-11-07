Grateful Bird | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jaelan Phillips has been rescued from purgatory with the 2-7 Miami Dolphins, so of course the Eagles’ new edge rusher says he’s glad to be here.

“This is literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life probably,” Phillips said Thursday, and he explained why: “I just think it’s a pivotal point in my life and in my career.”

Howie Roseman traded for the 26-year-old Phillips, a sizable outside linebacker who showed flashes of stardom early in his career but was beset by injuries. He looks healthy this season, though, and he has three sacks as he reunites with Vic Fangio, his defensive coordinator for a season in Miami.

Fangio could use the help, but it remains to be seen what Phillips’ role will be right away. The Eagles are expected to get Nolan Smith back from injured reserve for Monday’s game in Green Bay, and could have Brandon Graham joining the edge rusher rotation, too.

Coming off the bye week, A.J. Brown also talked to the media and discussed the trade rumors leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. The wide receiver called the talk “the nature of the business” but said he was happy to heal up for an extended time. He missed the last game with a hamstring injury but said he’s “good to go” for Monday night.

Of course, this game is against the Packers, who caused a fuss over the Tush Push in the offseason. Now they’ll face it again. “We have to find a way to try to stop the play, and it’s a tough play to stop,” says Green Bay coach Matt LeFleur.

Just 22, right wing Nikita Grebenkin is beginning to earn the trust of Rick Tocchet. The Flyers coach has tried Grebenkin on a line with veterans Noah Cates and Travis Konecny, with promising results.

There are some rough edges, to be sure, but “he’s a great kid to coach,” Tocchet says. “I mean, he wants it. So I’ve got all day in the world for that guy.”

Matvei Michkov ended his nine-game scoring drought in the Flyers’ 3-1 road win over the Predators. Noah Cates and Travis Konecny also added goals while goaltender Dan Vladař stopped 23 of 24 shots.

VJ Edgecombe is only 20 years old, but even the rookie looked gassed Wednesday in Cleveland as the Sixers lost for the second straight night. Edgecombe has been piling up playing time along with Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. All three have averaged more than 36 minutes each night, among the busiest workloads in the NBA.

Coach Nick Nurse is leaning on them heavily as he works around the recoveries of Joel Embiid, Dominick Barlow, and Jared McCain — and waits for Paul George to return. “To be honest with you, I’m glad we left them in,” Nurse said. “I’m proud of the way they played to try to continue to fight.”

With each home run Kyle Schwarber bashed on his way to a season as a National League MVP finalist, his impending free agency was often the center of conversation.

But the Phillies’ most important free agent might be 34-year-old catcher J.T. Realmuto because a significant part of their winter to-do list hinges on where he ends up.

If a return isn’t in the cards, that’s a lot of innings the Phillies will need to find someone else to cover behind the plate.

Lochlahn March continues her breakdown of the Phillies’ position groups with a look at catcher in 2026 and beyond.

Penn knows it can count on Jared Richardson to pile up yardage on receptions. The wide receiver is averaging 116.7 yards a game, which ranks second in the country in NCAA football’s top two divisions. Richardson and the Quakers visit Cornell this Saturday while Temple visits Army and Penn State hosts No. 2 Indiana. Here’s our college football notebook.

Sports snapshot

Tops in his field: The Union’s Bradley Carnell is the MLS Coach of the Year. Time to debut: Fran McCaffery begins his time as Penn’s basketball coach with three games in five days. NBA hopeful: Former Neumann Goretti star Robert Wright III has taken his talents to BYU.

Our best sports 📸 of the week

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week, we’re reaching an extra day into the past to include pictures from last week’s college football game at Lincoln Financial Field between former Eagles players Michael Vick, now the head coach at Norfolk State, and DeSean Jackson, now the head coach at Delaware State. The game marked the first at the Linc between two historically Black colleges or universities.

We also take a look back at the Sixers’ win over the Boston Celtics on Halloween, a high school football rematch between St. Joseph’s Prep and La Salle, and more …

Who said it?

The Sixers seem to to have a new attitude this season. Can you tell who said the above? Check your answer here.

What you’re saying about José Alvarado

We asked: What are your thoughts on José Alvarado’s return? Among your responses:

Some people will criticize the Phillies for bringing Alvarado back, citing a variety of factors (inconsistency, occasional wildness, etc.). ALL relief pitchers go through periods of ineffectiveness, that have to be expected. The true measuring stick has to include longevity and-year-to-year statistics, not single game performance. … Alvarado has proven himself to be better than many others over 5 years, as have others in the Phillies pen, and therefore deserves another chance. — Ken C.

Jose Alvarado scares the daylights out of me every time he is announced. He is an awful disappointment and pitcher. What would possess anyone to give him a new contract? — Janet B.

He will fit in nicely with the bullpen. When he’s on, he’s great. When he’s erratic, he stinks. He needs more discipline and control with his pitches. We won the division without him so honestly bringing him back is a moot point. — Kathy T.

Never trusted José with the ball. Never will. Throws way too many home run balls (20) for a closer with the Phillies. Might make a decent setup man for the 7th & 8th innings. — Ronald R.

I think it’s great that Alvarado is returning. He is a power pitcher nearly impossible to hit when he is on. He will have those hair raising outings where he walks a few and puts us on edge but overall he’s definitely a plus for the bullpen. — Bob A.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Devin Jackson, Isabella DiAmore, and the Inquirer Staff Photographers.

Have a great weekend. Thank you for reading, as always. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim