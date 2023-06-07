Flyers shuffle | Sports Daily Newsletter

Ivan Provorov’s time with the Flyers is done.

It may be that few Flyers fans will mourn his departure, especially those who are busy celebrating what appears to be a savvy bit of deal-making from the team’s new general manager, Danny Brière.

The team added several draft picks — including a first-rounder — and players in the trade. Other than the lingering question about whether the team also will deal goaltender Carter Hart, Brière has taken a confident, effective first step in the team’s rebuild.

There’s likely a long way to go in the Flyers’ process, but this initial move indicates that fans can trust it is in the right hands.

Ivan Provorov’s time in Philadelphia started so brightly. The Russian defenseman burst onto the scene to score 17 goals as a 21-year-old in his second season. The early signs hinted at him developing into one of the best defensemen the organization had ever produced.

Somewhere along the line, though, Provorov started to regress, never quite reaching the peak of the powers he once promised. The Provorov era ended Tuesday after seven seasons with what Mike Sielski called an inevitable trade and the Flyers shipping him to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade for picks and prospects.

The Phillies have long expected better from Taijuan Walker than he has delivered this season. It’s charitable to say that he hasn’t come close to meeting what was anticipated. Until now.

Against Detroit, though, with an assist from Kyle Schwarber, Walker was instrumental in the Phillies securing victory.

One player who would love to give the team a boost will have to bide his time.

Perhaps the Phillies got some good luck from some special guests who came for batting practice ahead of their game.

Next: The Phillies go for the sweep against the Tigers (6:05 p.m., NBCSP). Righty Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA) is set to face Detroit right-hander Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60).

When the Miami Heat take the court for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, they will do so with a host of players who outperformed expectations — in the 2022-23 season and in their own careers.

Haywood Highsmith fits that profile. He started his career with the 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats, ascending from longtime G Leaguer to emergency 10-day signee to capable playoff contributor on a three-year deal. And he told The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell that he’s not done. “The end goal is not to get here ... It’s to win the whole thing.”

“Eagles nation, let’s fly.” Rolls off the tongue, right? Ah, what could have been had the Eagles before last season traded for Russell Wilson and perhaps missed out on the ascent of Jalen Hurts. It’s an intriguing what-if scenario to think about after Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop suggested that Wilson used his no-trade clause to spoil a potential trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Eagles. Mike Sielski analyzes what might have been and how Wilson would have rubbed everyone the wrong way.

Lane Johnson, who has been steady in protecting Hurts, has also spent time in the offseason recovering from surgery to repair a torn adductor in his groin. The good news for the Eagles is that he’s feeling good in OTAs after being cleared.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Devin Jackson, Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Mike Sielski, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, and Gustav Elvin.