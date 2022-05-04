Following a season in which the Flyers amassed 46 regulation losses, the second-highest total in franchise history, changes were inevitable.

The first of those came down Tuesday when, as expected, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced that interim head coach Mike Yeo would not be retained in that capacity.

The decision to move on from Yeo signals the start of a crucial offseason for the Flyers, who will begin a coaching search, have a top-six pick in July’s NHL draft, and have major decisions to make on several key players.

Fletcher provided a glimpse into the team’s offseason plans at his scheduled end-of-season address on Tuesday, touching on a variety of topics including the coaching search, injuries, the team’s youth, and more. Giana Han has the biggest takeaways from Fletcher’s news conference here.

While Fletcher promised to be “aggressive in every phase of the offseason,” Mike Sielski again was unsurprised but nevertheless disappointed in the team’s continued refusal to look at itself in the mirror. He argues that the team needs to take a page from the Sam Hinkie playbook and finally acknowledge the team is beginning a long-overdue rebuild.

Early Birds

Trading up to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a move by the Eagles to shore up the D-line in the years to come. Davis might not have been an every-down player for Georgia, but there were reasons for that. And he often commanded double teams as well, if you were looking for stats to use to evaluate him. All in all, our beat writers like this pick.

The Eagles’ player personnel execs have been sought after as well — before and after the draft. The team saw a couple of departures and conducted the draft a time when VP of player personnel Andy Weidl is a candidate for the Steelers GM job. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Browns intend to hire VP of football operations Catherine Raiche, the highest-ranking woman in a football executive position in the NFL.

Extra Innings

The Phillies’ lineup had a different look Tuesday night in their return to Citizens Bank Park to open a series against the Texas Rangers. Alec Bohm was hitting second for the first time since Oct. 3. Rhys Hoskins was moved to fifth, Jean Segura was moved to seventh, and Nick Castellanos was scratched because his wife went into labor. And Kyle Schwarber returned to the leadoff spot, where he opened the season with little success. Manager Joe Girardi said the plan always was to move Schwarber back into the No. 1 slot; they were just waiting for him to heat up. Schwarber has been a Mets killer, so don’t be surprised if he’s leading off this weekend when the Mets come to Philly.

Schwarber failed to produce atop the lineup on Tuesday night, going 0-for-5 in the Phillies’ 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their two-game series with the Rangers at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA) will go against Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.00).

Off the Dribble

The 76ers clearly needed Joel Embiid in their 106-92 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their playoff series Monday at FTX Arena. The Heat scored in the paint, snatched offensive rebounds, and played aggressive defense that slowed the Sixers offense.

While his team was playing in Miami, Embiid, who is out with a concussion and orbital fracture, stayed back in Philly. There, he slowly started the process to return from the blow the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam dealt to his head late in Game 6 of the Sixers’ first-round series.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has begun the return-to-play process, which will include passing concussion protocol and going through a number of physical tests. Rivers was quick to warn against optimism about a quick return for Embiid, who is expected to be back for Games 3 and 4 in Philly. “I know he’s feeling a lot better. I don’t want to give false hope, either. So I’ll just stop there.”

Next: The Sixers play the Heat at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami in Game 2 of their second-round series (TNT).

Fleet Street

FIFA Player of the Year: ✅. World Cup champion: ✅. Olympic gold medalist: ✅ . Team part-owner: ✅.

Carli Lloyd has done it all as a player, but after retiring this past season, she is set for her second act as a part-owner of Gotham FC. Our Jonathan Tannenwald caught up with Lloyd on Monday at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association dinner to talk about her post-playing aspirations and foray into soccer ownership.

Worth a Look

Friends become foes: Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson and Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova and even won two national championships together. But with a spot in the Western Conference finals on the line, the two are rivals for the time being. Mike Jensen on two of Villanova’s biggest success stories and their unbreakable bond.

A.I. returns to Broad Street ... kind of: Allen Iverson last suited up for the Sixers during the 2010 season, but this past weekend, Iverson was represented in the Broad Street Run. While the real A.I. was not actually present, Matt Breen has the backstory of the runner who went viral after sporting a full Iverson Sixers uniform and dribbling a basketball for the entirety of the 10 miles.

Trivia Tuesday Answer

We asked: How many postseason games did the 76ers lose during their 1982-83 championship season?

Answer: D: 1. Moses Malone predicted the Sixers would go “fo, fo, fo” but the Sixers wound up going “fo, fi, fo” as they lost one game in the Eastern Conference finals to Milwaukee.

Wednesday Wager

It’s Kentucky Derby week, and if you’re looking for a tip, our expert Ed Barkowitz has one for the 148th running of America’s biggest horse racing event. He tips 7-2 pick Epicenter to get it done and win the Run for the Roses.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Giana Han, Mike Sielski, Mike Jensen, Matt Breen, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Ed Barkowitz.