Dump the slump | Sports Daily Newsletter

Not long ago, the overachieving Flyers were a feel-good story. Now it seems like the same old story.

With a surprising playoff berth within their grasp, the Flyers proceeded to lose seven games in a row. Now they are out of postseason position for the first time since December. Entering Monday, the Flyers were a point behind the Red Wings for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

There are only four games left, with tonight’s road contest against the Canadiens (7 p.m., NBCSP+) feeling like it’s do-or-die. The players say they still have hope, though.

“There has to be. We’re still in the mix,” Travis Sanheim said. “We’ve just got to control what we can control, and right now that’s winning hockey games. And we’ve got to get back to that.”

A sore shoulder during spring training halted Taijuan Walker’s season before it began. Now the Phillies right-hander is ready to gear up for his return. Walker is scheduled to start Thursday night and throw 60 to 65 pitches for triple-A Lehigh Valley in his first rehab assignment. That assignment that can last for as many as 30 days, meaning it is possible that Walker could rejoin the Phillies’ rotation by the first week of May.

Meanwhile, Spencer Turnbull continues to impress in Walker’s absence, throwing six scoreless innings on Monday, but the Phillies needed a late rally to win in extras, 5-3, against the Cardinals.

Rhys Hoskins will make his return to Citizens Bank Park on June 3 with the Brewers. And he expects to get booed.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in St. Louis at 7:45 tonight (NBC Sports app). Zack Wheeler (0-1, 0.75 ERA) will start against right-hander Sonny Gray, who will be making his Cardinals debut.

The 76ers were in a tough spot, appearing as if they would face an uphill battle in the NBA Play-In Tournament. But they have picked up five straight wins since Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery and now sit in a much more positive position. The Sixers now have three home games against the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Brooklyn Nets, and have a decent shot at catching the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the playoffs.

So what will be the approach for the Sixers to ensure they take advantage of every opportunity to move up the standings? “Just win. ... We’ve got a chance here with the home games to keep this thing rolling a little bit,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said.

Next: The Sixers host the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

Fresh off winning her third national title at South Carolina, Dawn Staley sang the praises of her star center, Kamilla Cardoso, along with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. As the two biggest stars of the NCAA championship game head to the WNBA, Staley says it’s time for the pro game to become women’s basketball’s grandest stage.

“We have to grow our game, and we have to bridge the gap between college and the WNBA,” Staley said. “... Any business that you’re part of, marketing is the key. I know the WNBA’s novelty has worn off. So you’ve got to continue to have innovative ways to capture fans, the corporate dollars and such.”

Golfers have returned to Augusta National for the majestic tournament that is the Masters. The course is as iconic as ever, and there are plenty of newsworthy topics to consider in the quest for the green jacket. LIV Golf is one — again. So are the chances for Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy. Marcus Hayes examines the many Masters subplots.

In an interview with Olivia Reiner, Brandon Graham provides a look at what the Eagles will be like at edge rusher without Haason Reddick.

Lane Johnson discussed on The Pat McAfee Show what football will be like without WrestleMania partner in crime Jason Kelce.

Wait pays off: Cardinal O’Hara grad Izaiah Pasha lands with Delaware after a season at a prep school. Olympic dream: Penn’s Bella Whittaker is posting record-breaking times on the track. Moving on: Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw, a former Camden star, is entering the NBA draft and the transfer portal.

We asked you: Where does Dawn Staley rank in the pantheon of Philadelphia coaches and why? Among your responses:

Winning her third National Championship puts her right up at the top of Philadelphia area coaches. I think the Women’s Final Four attracted more attention than the men’s this time. Dawn’s success at South Carolina puts her right up there with Charlie Manuel, Jay Wright, Dick Vermeil, John Chaney, Andy Reid, Buddy Ryan, Eddie Sawyer, Billy Cunningham, Fred Shero, Alex Hannum, Rollie Massimino, Phil Martinelli, Jack Ramsay, and let’s not forget long forgotten Connie Mack, who won 3 World Series with the departed Athletics. Unless she retires, Dawn has many seasons left to build on her already remarkable success. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Olivia Reiner, Joe Santoliquito, and Matthew Frank.

