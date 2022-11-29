The Eagles are 10-1, but their defense will face another test this Sunday in the person of Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, a 247-pound workhorse who has rushed for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

What better time to bring back the Eagles’ run-stopping behemoth, Jordan Davis? The rookie defensive tackle has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain, but he is eligible to return from injured reserve this Sunday.

That could make a world of difference for the Eagles’ run defense, which has had its problems in Davis’ absence.

It has been a collaborative effort to replace Davis’ reps, but the truth is replacing the massive rookie was always going to be nearly impossible. The 6-foot-6, 336-pounder possesses a unique skill set with his bullish frame and athleticism.

A healthy Davis would be a big boost against Tennessee. “This is a tough, physical football team,” coach Nick Sirianni said of the Titans. “... We’re going to work like crazy to make sure we put our guys in the best position to make plays.”

If Davis is at his position, that creates a huge roadblock for opponents.

The Eagles are fying high, but is there a major reason to be concerned?

Special teams have been an issue all season long and Sunday proved to be the latest example. Not only did Jake Elliott miss an extra point but the kick coverage allowed three returns of at least 38 yards against the Green Bay Packers. Jeff McLane on the Eagles’ special teams issues and what else we learned from Sunday night’s 40-33 win.

The Eagles defense didn’t have its best day and the special teams are suspect, but Jalen Hurts and the offense have made the Super Bowl very much in reach.

After a rough week, A.J. Brown gets to face his old team, the Titans, next.

Miles Sanders rushed for 143 yards on Sunday, and a startling 95 of them came after contact.

Next: The Eagles host the Tennessee Titans (7-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

Who knew Shake Milton would become the 76ers’ savior?

But that’s what happened in a five-game stretch mired in injury. With stars Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all out for portions of those games, Milton averaged 23.6 points. 6.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists and the Sixers went 3-2.

Milton, who was out of the rotation for large parts of this season, has treasured the chance to show what he can do with more responsibility.

The big guy came back and put in a big effort to win against the Hawks, and the biggest play he made wasn’t a basket.

Next: The Sixers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

The Flyers have fallen on hard times, having lost 10 straight games. The losing streak has coincided with a change in tone from coach John Tortorella, who has pulled out all of his usual tricks to try and deflect the blame.

While Tortorella’s hysterics might be amusing to some, as Marcus Hayes writes, they aren’t fooling anyone in terms of distracting from the organization’s much deeper problems.

Next: The Flyers open a five-game homestand, and look to snap their skid Tuesday against the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu).

The men’s World Cup has never been just a tournament, and the geopolitical implications of a huge worldwide platform aren’t inconsequential.

The captain of the squad, Tyler Adams, took a measured approach in responding to Iranian media questions ahead of the team’s final game in group play. If his example is anything to go by, Team USA will remain focused on the main goal of advancing to the next round. Only a win, Jonathan Tannenwald reminds, will get the team to that opportunity.

Tannenwald also keeps tabs on all the games to watch as the group stage of the tournament wraps up.

If you’ve been watching, besides enjoying some incredible soccer, what have you noticed about the World Cup so far? Kerith Gabriel sounds off about five things in particular.

Next: Follow all of the Inquirer’s World Cup coverage.

Worth a look

‘Nova’s struggles: What’s wrong with the Wildcats? Mike Jensen takes a closer look at the team’s 2-5 start.

Wrestler on the rise: Drexel’s Mickey O’Malley is thriving at 174 pounds, and he credits his brother with helping him succeed.

