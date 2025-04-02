Giving back ⚾ | Sports Daily Newsletter

You know the saying, sometimes the best things in life are free?

It’s true. At least for Fredi González, who spent 10 years as a major league manager and six as a minor league player. He’s now the bench coach for the Ursinus College baseball team, a job he doesn’t get paid for but one that has reaffirmed the 61-year-old’s love for the game.

And the Bears needed the extra hand.

After four straight losing seasons, Ursinus is 14-9. It’s the team’s best record in nearly a decade. He has made the Bears better “from catching to blocking to throwing.”

However, coaching a Division III program isn’t González’s forever job. He plans on getting back to the professional level, but he’ll be a different person when he returns.

“I can’t tell you how fulfilling this has been,” González said. “I still want to be in professional baseball, but I couldn’t imagine what I’d be like if I didn’t get this opportunity.”

Buried in the minutia of opening day trivia lay a trend that wasn’t trivial at all. The Phillies’ daily notes package Thursday in Washington included a tidbit that underscored the consistent excellence of ace Zack Wheeler. He was on the verge of a sustained consistency unmatched by any pitcher in Phillies history. And with more of the same tonight against the Rockies, the Phillies ace could make history.

Max Kepler has fit right in with his new Phillies teammates — and brought the power stroke he flashed during his best years in Minnesota.

Next: The Phillies resume their series against the Rockies at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Wheeler (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00).

Conversations surrounding the Tush Push are being pushed into the future. NFL owners opted to table the rule change, but clubs are slated to reconvene in May and could vote on the proposal.

The NFL did, however, pass a rule change to allow each team possession in overtime during the regular season. The league also passed a proposal from the NFL competition committee to expand the video replay assistant.

April will be a busy month for the Eagles, with the NFL draft followed by the team’s visit to the White House. Owner Jeffrey Lurie discussed accepting President Donald Trump’s invitation and other topics at Tuesday’s NFL meetings, including a potential Nick Sirianni contract extension.

Speaking of the draft, The Inquirer continues to break down potential prospects the Eagles could pick at each position. Let’s take a look at interior offensive linemen.

The Sixers losing streak reached nine games with a 105-91 loss at the New York Knicks. The setback, though, moved the Sixers one step closer to improving their draft odds and created separation from the Brooklyn Nets for the NBA’s fifth-worst record.

Interim coach Brad Shaw reunited the Flyers trio of Travis Konecny, Matvei Michkov, and Sean Couturier, which coach John Tortorella had tried out earlier this season. Now the three are clicking. In the last six games, they have 10 goals, with Michkov notching four — it’s better late than never.

Which pitcher holds the Phillies record for most wins on opening day?

D) Robin Roberts with five — Dale J. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Tush Push

We asked: If you’re an Eagles fan, you probably love the Tush Push. Tell us why. Among your responses:

So very silly and what I consider unsportsmanship by the other teams and executives to ban a play which was designed by the Eagles. It is simply nothing more than an elevated quarterback sneak. C’mon guys. In the Eagles case, the play simply works and the Eagles are known for it. Other teams are welcome to use it or something similar. And about injury - IF executed correctly, no one gets hurt. There certainly have not been one injury on the Eagles team since the inception of the play. I repeat, such unsportsmanship by the league and particularly the Green Bay Packers organization. — Karen L.

May be the biggest fan of the Brotherly Shove in the WORLD! (Okay, at least my home state of Georgia.) Some criticize the play for not being “aesthetically pleasing,” but I have always found it satisfying to watch. Sure, watching Saquon, King Henry, Marshawn Lynch, and any other back either power their way through defenders or break their ankles (or hurdle them backwards!!) is cool. I get that. But dang it, watching our F-250 sized O-line dominate the other guys front seven is AMAZING. (Jalen’s quads help) It’s so satisfying because NO ONE can stop it! Go Birds! — Stiles B.

I have loved the Tush Push or Brotherly Shove since the first time I saw it. It was a breath of fresh air in an NFL world where innovation and creativity are frowned on unless maybe a new idea that the Commissioner himself has dreamed up. The Packers reasons of player safety and pace of play for requesting its termination are ridiculous. Neither have been affected except in the NFL Championship game when the Redskin’s defensive back tried to hurdle the line to stop it. I have little love for the NFL and am pessimistic about them allowing it to stay. — Everett S.

To ban the tush push would be a joke. What play in the NFL doesn’t have potential for injury except the coin flip. Watch any NFL game and you will see big linemen pushing their ball carriers from behind, even pass receivers who have become runners. If you ban the tush push, you should also ban all pushing ball carriers (including receivers) from behind and that will never happen because it involves all 32 teams not just the ones who have been successful with a single play (the tush rush). — Richard F.

It is exciting and a little scary as well when you know it’s coming. And its success rate is what makes it so great. I find it ludicrous that they are voting on banning it because of the whiny Packers. My suggestion is why don’t these teams try to master it as well? I guess it’s just easier to complain. No one likes us, we don’t care! — Kathy T.

I have been an Eagles fan since 1949, but I do not like the Push Tush play. I believe other plays can be as affected without the danger of injuring our QB and other players. May not be injured today, but what is the toll long term? — Angelo S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Sam O’Neal, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Devin Jackson, and Ariel Simpson.

Thanks for reading! Have a wonderful Wednesday, Philly.