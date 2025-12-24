📖 A tale still resonating | Sports Daily Newsletter

Many know the late Harry Kalas for his broadcasting career as the play-by-play announcer for the Phillies, but in 2002, a producer at KYW-TV, asked Kalas about doing a recitation of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.

He wasn’t the only broadcaster asked to recite the poem. Kalas was featured alongside Marc Zumoff and Tom McGinnis of the 76ers, Merrill Reese of the Eagles, and Jim Jackson of the Flyers.

It aired on Dec. 24, 2002, and a few years later, the producer, Andy Wheeler, found the unedited Kalas video. Suddenly, an idea struck him: Why not use the Kalas version in its entirety?

A tradition was born.

Barring breaking news — and Eagles games — the station, now known as CBS 3 Philadelphia, has aired Kalas’ reading of the poem every Dec. 24 since 2005.

After Kalas died of heart disease in April 2009, the station considered ending the tradition but eventually decided that “this is a way of keeping him close.”

Years later, Kalas’ rendition still has that effect. From start to finish, it captures his sense of humor, and his humanity. You can hear the richness in his voice.

It’s like he plays “the role of Santa Claus” for families across the Philadelphia airwaves. The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey dives into the origin story of how the annual tradition came to be.

A holiday break

We at Sports Daily wish you a merry Christmas and happy holidays. The newsletter will be taking Thursday and Friday off. Sports Daily will return to your inbox on Monday.

Nakobe Dean has helped give the Eagles defense, which looked a bit unsteady in the early portion of the season, some life. He especially has impacted the run defense while also being an effective blitzer. However, the Eagles may be without the fourth-year linebacker on Sunday after Dean suffered a hamstring injury against the Commanders.

“The good news is I don’t think it’s too serious,” Vic Fangio said. The Eagles defensive coordinator also said that without Dean, they’ll turn to rookie Jihaad Campbell.

The Eagles are hopeful that Jalen Carter will be available Sunday vs. the Bills. The 24-year-old defensive tackle practiced Tuesday after a three-week hiatus while recovering from a pair of shoulder procedures. The last game he played was against the Bears on Black Friday.

If Carter is cleared to play this week, he could use the final two games of the regular season to ramp up.

And as the playoffs approach, there still are plenty of questions surrounding this Eagles team. The Inquirer’s beat writers answers a few of those.

Garnet Hathaway is facing a new battle. He’s been a healthy scratch for the last two games. Before this spell, the last time Hathaway watched from the press box when healthy was Feb. 23, 2023. To say it’s been a difficult season for Hathaway would be an understatement. He hasn’t recorded a point and is minus-8 in 33 games.

But the 34-year-old knows his game isn’t judged by how many goals or points he has. What he brings is an unwavering commitment to the team — whether it’s throwing his body in front of high-velocity slap shots or being a leader in the locker room — and he looks to get himself back to that.

The Flyers opened their five-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. But the win came at a cost as Denver Barkey and Travis Sanheim each left the game early with injuries.

Bryce Harper aspires to play in the Olympics. First, he’ll suit up for the World Baseball Classic. The Phillies first baseman announced his plans on Instagram, and he’ll join a loaded roster that includes Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Bobby Witt Jr., teammate Kyle Schwarber, and ace pitchers Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal.

Baseball will be reinstated as an Olympic sport in 2028 in Los Angeles. The MLB is considering extending the All-Star break in 2028 to enable major leaguers to compete in the Olympics. So maybe the WBC could serve as a warm-up act.

Sports snapshot

For a long time when it came to sports, Buffalo was Diet Philadelphia. Similar, but with a little less. There was one other common thread, however, for decades: None of those teams ever won a championship. Recently, though, the Eagles have altered that dynamic.

Buffalo has yet to have that great expulsion of joy and relief. The city’s excruciating sports history wouldn’t generate much sympathy from anyone, let alone from Philly. But if and when the Eagles do bow out of the playoffs, and if Buffalo’s hopes for a Super Bowl victory are still alive, send some good thoughts toward Western New York, because you were just like the fans there once, writes columnist Mike Sielski.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which Oakland Raider deflected the pass that Pittsburgh’s Franco Harris hauled in for the Immaculate Reception on Dec. 23, 1972?

A) Jack Tatum — Miles P. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Hurts and Allen

We asked: Who’s a better QB? Josh Allen or Super Bowl winner Jalen Hurts? Among your responses:

No doubt Allen. He can literally carry the team unlike Hurts who needs a little help. — Bob M.

In terms of skill and overall talent, it’s Allen. As to who’s right for this team it’s clearly Hurts. He brings passion and unquantifiable, yet obvious skills to his position. He is Philly through and through. He’s right for the team and they trust him to deliver. — Gary G.

Depends on what you use to compare the two. Allen in my opinion right now is the better raw passer and runner. Winning percentages are close 68.5% for Allen and 64.6% for Hurts. But, Hurts has played very well in the most important games (NFC Championship and Super Bowl). He won a Super Bowl and played extremely well in the one they lost. Allen has never gotten over that last hurdle. Both of these guys are great QBS but I think Hurts’ play in the big games gives him the edge. — Bill H.

The competition is not even close. Allen is the far superior quarterback. Hurts is a competent actor who occasionally demonstrates above average attributes while Josh Allen is a future hall of fame superstar. — David M.

Great question. Josh Allen is a big physical QB who puts up big numbers and regular season wins. Jalen Hurts has efficient numbers, but wins in the biggest games. Ask Buffalo fans if they would trade gaudy QB stats for Super Bowl wins. Ask Eagles fans if they would love Josh Allen in Kelly green? I would opt for Jalen and his two Super Bowl appearances. — Bob C.

Interesting and tough question. Josh has long been my favorite non Eagle QB. Guy is really tough and very talented. Not his fault that the Bills have not won a SB during his time. Overall at this point in time I give the nod to Josh, but if Jalen is behind it is not by much. On the plus side Hurts has been to two Super Bowls and is the reigning SB MVP. Love Josh but of course will be loudly routing for Jalen and the Eagles. — Everett S.

Josh Allen. He can do it all and more consistently. — Tom G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Keith Pompey, Amy S. Rosenberg, Scott Lauber, Devin Jackson, and Dylan Johnson.

Wishing you and your family a very merry Christmas and happy holidays.