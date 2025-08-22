Back on the gridiron | Sports Daily Newsletter

Good morning, readers, happy Friday. Today officially kicks off the 2025-26 high school football season in Pennsylvania.

At North Penn High School, coach Dick Beck is entering his 24th year at the helm and has won an astonishing 235 games over his tenure. That statistic, he says, has prompted folks to ask him when the 57-year-old might retire. But Beck is a year-at-a-time guy.

Plus, his former high school coach, the late Mike Pettine Sr., who compiled a 326-42-4 record and won four state championships from 1967 to 1999 at Central Bucks West, told him not to make any decisions about his future until at least a month after the season.

“I used to joke with people that I would retire when I got my 326th win, because [Pettine] had 327,” Beck said. North Penn opens its season against Downingtown East tonight.

Meanwhile, other teams in the Philadelphia Catholic League traveled outside the area to take on a national opponent this weekend.

Has scheduling out-of-the-area competition become the new norm in high school football?

On Aug. 3, Jhoan Duran threw the two fastest pitches ever recorded by a Phillie. He hit 102.7 mph and 103.3 mph on the radar gun with his four-seam fastball, twice breaking José Alvarado’s record of 102.5 mph.

Alvarado was serving his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. But he was reinstated this week, and the Phillies’ bullpen now has triple-digit heat from both the left and right-handed side.

The 1-2 punch of Alvarado and Duran this year will only last until the end of September, as Alvarado is ineligible for the postseason due to MLB’s drug policy. But until then, he is a valuable reinforcement for the pennant race.

Next: The Phillies open a home series against Washington at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.20).

The 2025 training camp officially ends Friday night. The last four-plus weeks have seen position battles and injuries, but, all things considered, it has been relatively drama-free. While many await for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles will head up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the New York Jets for tonight’s preseason finale. Jeff Neiburg breaks down five things watch.

Meet Natalie Dove, a 23-year-old Philly native who eats, breathes, and sleeps (literally) boxing. The graduate of Villa Joseph Marie High School used to sneak in a 20-minute nap before training but would wake up in a sweat, throwing punches that made her body jump out of the seat. Now, she’s preparing for her second fight under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and will take the ring on Saturday in Orlando.

Four months after Ian Glavinovich suffered a torn meniscus, the Union finally gave the centerback a season-ending injury status on Thursday. Glavinovich hasn’t played a game since April 5. The initial diagnosis was that he would be out four to six weeks. But meniscus tears are unpredictable, and he suffered a series of setbacks during his recovery. The 23-year-old Argentine signed a one-year loan with the Union, and it’s likely that he won’t play for the club again.

Sports snapshot

New name: Xfinity Live! is changing its name to Stateside Live!, after a Philly-born vodka brand. Moving on: Temple football wants to put its past run of losing seasons to bed. Position removal: The Archbishop Ryan football coach was suspended due to a recruiting violation. ICYMI: These fans made a ‘Declaration of Independence’ urging the Phillies to re-sign Kyle Schwarber.

Our best sports 📸 of the week

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the past seven days. This week, photos include the red-hot Phillies, who have won five of six and four straight, big swells at the Jersey Shore thanks to Hurricane Erin, the Eagles’ second preseason game against the Browns, and, as always, some animals.

What you’re saying about Zack Wheeler

We asked: How confident are you in the Phillies’ pitching staff without Zack Wheeler? Among your responses:

I think the starting rotation can still win it all for us, but losing Wheeler is a real gut punch for him, the team, and the city. And America, dammit! — Tom O.

If Ranger can get back to being as electric as he was last year, we’re still winning it all. — Anthony P.

Right now the Phillies are hot. I think Wheeler’s absence will inspire all the guys and especially the pitchers to all come together and win it for Zack. Bullpen now with the addition of Duran and Robertson and the return of Alvarado is much improved. Now it will be up to Nola, Suarez, Sanchez, Walker, and Luzardo to carry them to the playoffs. I think they can and will do it. — Everett S.

Suarez is iffy. Sanchez is a horse. Luzardo is more of a pony as he is sometimes unpredictable. Nola is toast. Keep Romano and Walker out. Not very confident in this post season. — Dominic S.

I’m more concerned about the back end, which is where the Phils have crashed out the last few years, than the starters. Right now, they have four pitchers who are capable of six shutdown innings. Do they have two who can get them to the ninth and Duran? Nothing is guaranteed, as we learned from Cliff Lee’s meltdown against St. Louis years ago, but right now I have no problem with the starters we’ll see in the next month and into the postseason. Win it for Zach! — Joel G.

With the 6.5 game lead they have over the Mets, and only 35 games left, they are highly likely to win the division. Even without Wheeler, they have the best starting rotation in the NL, and now have the best relief pitching group they have had in recent memory. Pitching is not a reason to doubt their regular season or post season chances. Remember, only 3 of the 5 starters are needed in post season (probably Sanchez, Suarez, and Luzardo or Nola). — John W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Dave Caldwell, Jeff Neiburg, Alex Coffey, Ariel Simpson, Isabella DiAmore, Jonathan Tannenwald, Joseph Santoliquito, Ryan Mack, and Inquirer Staff Photographers.

As always, thanks for reading. Have a wonderful weekend, Philly.