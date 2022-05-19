The Eagles are signing a much-needed cornerback, and in fact they managed to land a former Pro Bowler in James Bradberry. He didn’t have to choose Philadelphia, as he had other suitors. But there was indeed a fit, and the Eagles after an offseason of major additions are looking like more of a desirable team to join.

Haason Reddick was a key signing to add an edge rusher to a defense that needed to pressure the quarterback more. The draft brought in potential difference-makers Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. And now Bradberry can line up opposite Darius Slay, improving the secondary.

Oh, and the Eagles also added star receiver A.J. Brown with a trade that has fans and his new teammates excited. Does this all add up to a team that’ll be a contender? We’ll see. GM Howie Roseman has declined to answer that question. And games aren’t won based on looking at the transactions page alone. But the Eagles are going for it and appear much-improved for the coming season.

Morey and Rivers will try, try again

Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers have a documented history of success elsewhere in the NBA, as the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets can attest. The expectation was that their track records would transfer over to the Sixers when each big-name hire was brought to Philly.

That didn’t exactly bear out as the Sixers still lost in the second round of the playoffs. Morey and Rivers will both be back next season, and are now charged with finding ways to do better and create a new standard for a team that hasn’t advanced to the conference finals since 2001. They have a long offseason ahead of them that includes close looks at James Harden, Tobias Harris, and a lack of depth.

Wheeler shines, Harper sits

Bryce Harper, everyday designated hitter, will continue in that role for a while longer because of his elbow injury. The doctor who administered Sunday’s platelet-rich plasma injection told Harper, who sat out again Wednesday, that he should be prohibited from throwing for six weeks, two weeks longer than the original plan. That means Harper’s run as the DH will continue for at least the season’s first half.

Out with COVID-19, Zach Eflin did whatever he could to keep his arm fresh, including playing catch with his wife.

Zack Wheeler allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings to beat the Padres, 3-0.

Next: The Phillies play the Padres in the rubber game of their three-game series Thursday at 1:05 p.m. (NBC10). Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.10 ERA) will oppose San Diego’s Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.62).

Fleet Street

Many doubted it could be done, but Cindy Parlow Cone is a proven winner. She managed to negotiate successfully as president of U.S. Soccer with the players unions for both the men’s and women’s national teams, both of which were overdue for new collective bargaining agreements.

Now, both unions and the federation have signed off on new CBAs that deliver unprecedented equal pay and benefits for all players.

The Union recorded their fifth straight tie in a sleepy 0-0 draw with Inter Miami on Wednesday at Subaru Park.

Best bets for Flyers in the draft

If the Flyers are to turn things around, they will need to draft well and start rebuilding the team’s talent pool. In part one of a three-part series, Olivia Reiner looks at three players the team could target with the No. 5 overall pick in July’s draft.

Sizing up the field for the Preakness

A filly, Secret Oath, at 9-2 odds, could win the Preakness on Saturday. Katie Kohler breaks down the nine-horse field for the race at Pimlico.

