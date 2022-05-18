The U.S. Soccer Federation and the players’ unions for the men’s and women’s national teams announced historic new collective bargaining deals on Wednesday, achieving a long-sought dream of equal pay for the women’s team’s players that includes equalization of World Cup prize money.

The governing body and the national team unions have agreed, according to the announcement, “to pool and share a portion of prize money paid for the teams’ participation” in the 2022 and 2026 men’s World Cups and 2023 and 2027 women’s World Cups. Players on the World Cup teams “will be paid an equal percentage of the collective prize money paid by FIFA for the teams’ participation and performance in their respective World Cups.”

When global soccer’s governing body gives out World Cup prize money, it gives a lot more to men’s teams than to women’s teams. For example, France’s 2018 men’s title winners earned $38 million from FIFA, while the U.S. women’s team that won the 2019 title earned $4 million.

This has long been one of the biggest talking points about inequities in the soccer world. U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone — a 1999 World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist — had pledged to do something about it, and now she has. The federation said it is the first national federation in the sport to achieve this kind of prize money setup.

“These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” Cone said in a statement. “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.

She further said: “I am grateful for the commitment and collaboration of both the men’s and women’s national teams and I am incredibly proud of the hard work that has led to this moment. Everyone who cares about our sport should share in this pride as we look forward to working together to grow soccer for generations to come.”

Leaders of both players’ unions hailed the deal in equally strong language.

“The gains we have been able to achieve are both because of the strong foundation laid by the generations of WNT players that came before the current team and through our union’s recent collaboration with our counterparts at the USNSTPA [the men’s union] and leadership at U.S. Soccer,” women’s team captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. “We hope that this agreement and its historic achievements in not only providing for equal pay but also in improving the training and playing environment for national team players will similarly serve as the foundation for continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad.”

Walker Zimmerman, a stalwart U.S. men’s team centerback and likely starter at the upcoming World Cup, spoke for the men’s players’ union — which as an institution was publicly supportive of the women, but whose individual members often didn’t say much on the topic.

“They said equal pay for men and women was not possible, but that did not stop us and we went ahead and achieved it,” he said. “We hope this will awaken others to the need for this type of change, and will inspire FIFA and others around the world to move in the same direction.”

The deals have already been ratified by both unions and approved by U.S. Soccer’s board of directors.

What’s in the deal

— For friendly games, players on both national teams will earn the same roster appearance fees and performance payments, the latter of which are based on the outcome of the match and the rank of the opponent,

— For games in World Cups, players will earn equal appearance fees; and for games in all other official competitions (such as Concacaf tournaments), players will earn equal game bonuses.

— U.S. Soccer will no longer pay full-time salaries to a group of select women’s players, nor pay their NWSL club salaries. (This was already agreed to and announced in January.)

— U.S. Soccer will share part of its commercial sponsorship and broadcast revenue with the players, splitting that pool equally between the men’s and women’s teams. Both player groups will also earn a portion of ticket sales at home games, with a bonus for games that are sellouts. (The women’s union already had this benefit.)

— Both unions’ members will get child care benefits during national team camps. That extends to the men’s union one of the first benefits the women’s union fought hard to earn, nearly 30 years ago.

— Both unions’ members will get 401(k) retirement plans, with U.S. Soccer matching up to 5% of the players’ contributions to their accounts. The matching funds will come from the teams’ shares of commercial revenues each year.

— Both teams will get equal treatment in terms of venue quality (in particular with grass vs. artificial turf playing surfaces), charter flights, and resources committed to hotel budgets and staffing.

— U.S. Soccer is implementing new rules and protections to prevent harassment and other improper conduct, with player input. Specifics include the ability for players to report issues anonymously via text message.

Further benefits for the women’s team

By the nature of how the senior women’s team is set up, including its participation at the Olympics (the men’s tournament is for under-23 teams), women’s national team regulars will get certain extra benefits.

Those benefits include insurance, six months of paid parental leave, and compensation for short-term disability absences — not just injuries, but mental health matters too. The group of players with access to those benefits will be chosen each year by national team manager Vlatko Andonovski, or his successor should he leave the job before the CBA ends.

In addition, women’s national team administrators have committed to scheduling camps as far in advance as possible, so that players can focus on their club teams as much as possible.

